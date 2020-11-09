IPL 2020 | Trent Boult looking fine, is great asset to team: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday expressed optimism about having the services of Trent Boult, who had sustained a groin injury, in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals here.

When the two sides had met in the first qualifier, Boult had walked off the field after bowling two overs. MI had won that match comfortably.

Asked about his fitness status, Rohit said on the eve of the final, "Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how he goes, he pulled up pretty well in the last few days, so fingers crossed and hopefully he plays."

Rohit also said that Boult is the best in the business with the new ball and that the swing bowler hasn't disappointed anyone in the Mumbai team.

"Yeah, we always wanted somebody who can bowl with the new ball and get those wickets for us in the powerplay.

"And we looked across the world and obviously Trent, it's a no brainer that he is the best bowler with the new ball, when it comes to swinging the ball back into the batsman and to a left-hander, taking the ball away from them, he is the best in the business."

Overall, Boult has been the third highest wicket-taker this season with 22 scalps to his name and only behind Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) and Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (29).

"We always wanted him (Boult) in the squad and luckily for us we got him traded from Delhi.

"He has not disappointed anyone of us, he has just come and done the job for us with the new ball and also in the middle, he has bowled pretty well in the middle and also at the back end few times, he has bowled pretty well.

"So he is a great asset to have in the squad and I just hope he can do it one more time for us," Rohit said.