IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders highlights: KKR thump MI by 7 wickets
updated: Sep 23 2021, 23:34 ist
In match 34 of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians will clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
23:27
So, back-to-back majestic wins for KKR and back-to-back losses for MI has changed the look of the points table. Both teams have8 points from 9 matches but it is the net run rate that is making all the difference. KKR with a superior net run rate of+0.363 have moved to fourth on the points table. MI's net run rate has taken some beating and has been reduced to-0.310 which has caused the defending champions to slip on the sixth spot. Contrasting sets of fortune for the two teams in the UAE leg for IPL 2021.
Tomorrow, RCB will face CSK in Sharjah.
That would be all from the coverage of this match. Join us tomorrow. Good bye!
23:25
Player of the Match
KKR's Sunil Narine wins the Player of the Match award for his spell of 4-0-20-1
Sunil Narine: I am coming off a good amount of cricket in the CPL and The Hundred. It's getting better and better. It has taken me a while with this new action and I have put in a lot of work into it. Getting Rohit out in any form of cricket is good; he is a key wicket for Mumbai. Varun is someone who likes to know about the game and he likes to know what will happen. He is a quick learner and he has far to go. I wouldn't say this pitch was sticky. It was flat but not as flat as last year. My batting depends on what my team requires, if they want to go at the top or at the end, I'll do it.
23:23
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain: Well it's been a long time coming. Since McCullumhas taken over last year, the way we have played in the last two games is the way our coach wants us to play. It suits our talent to play this way. To hold such a strong Mumbai Indians side to 155 and chase this down gives us confidence. Fitting Venkatesh Iyer into our XI has been difficult with a lot of talented guys, and it's fanastic the way he's scored his runs. In the practice games too he has gone on to play this way. Sunil and Chakravarthy are two formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral to KKR winning when they've done. Varun is the fresh guy. The first two games in this phase has been the template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table and that is upwards.
23:06
Rohit Sharma, MI captain:Few areas went wrong. We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalize on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start. I don't want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on. After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball. It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it. It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot.
15.1 Rohit to Iyer, FOUR! Short ball, Iyer plays a reverse hit to guide the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
22:51
KKR 155/3 after 15 overs.
Bumrah to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Bumrah to Morgan, WICKET! CAUGHT! Bumrah bangs the ball short, Morgan is early into pull, the ball flies to deep backward square-leg where Boult completes an easy catch.
Nitish Rana walks out to bat.
14.2Bumrah to Tripathi, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Tripathi pushes the ball to cover.
14.3Bumrah to Tripathi, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg stump, Tripathi flicks to guide the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
14.4Bumrah to Tripathi, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Tripathi drives the ball down to long-on for a run.
14.5 Bumrah to Rana, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Rana taps the ball down to third-man for a single.
15.6Bumrah to Tripathi, 2 runs, fuller ball on middle stump, Tripathi drives the ball down the ground for a couple of runs.
22:46
KKR 147/2 after 14 overs.
Milne to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Milne to Tripathi, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Tripathi guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
13.2Milne to Morgan, no run, slow short ball wide of off-stump, Morgan mistimes his shot and the ball rolls back to Milne.
13.3Milne to Morgan, no run, short ball wide of off-stump, Morgan cuts and sends the ball in the direction of the fielder at backward point.
13.4Milne to Morgan, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Morgan pulls and sends the ball to deep backward square-leg for a single.
13.5Milne to Tripathi, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Tripathi pushes the ball to cover.
13.6Milne to Tripathi, no run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Tripathi mistimes his pull and the ball rolls to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
22:42
KKR 145/2 after 13 overs.
Chahar to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Chahar to Tripathi, SIX! Fuller ball on off-stump, Tripathi slogs the ball over cow corner.
12.2Chahar to Tripathi, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Tripathi goes for another slog sweep but fails to connect.
12.3Chahar to Tripathi, FOUR! Fuller ball wide of off-stsump, Tripathi steps out for a wild shot, the ball takes a thick outside edge and runs down to third-man, Kishan gives the ball a chase, he collects the ball but cannot get rid of it in time as his foot touches the boundary rope.
12.4Chahar to Tripathi, 1 run, short ball, Tripathi pulls and sends the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5Chahar to Morgan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Morgan blocks the ball with a straight bat.
12.6Chahar to Morgan, SIX! Short ball on off-stump, Morgan rocks back and pulls it to send it sailing over deep mid-wicket fence.
22:36
KKR 128/2 after 12 overs.
Bumrah to bowl the twelveth over.
11.1Bumrah to Tripathi, SIX! Slow fuller ball wide of off-stump, Tripathi moves to the off-side to paddle scoop the ball but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and flies over Krunal Pandya at third-man.
11.2Bumrah to Tripathi, FOUR! THE RUNS ARE COMING THICK AND FAST!Shortish ball on off-stump, Tripathi pulls and sends the ball wide of Chahar at mid-on for a boundary.
11.3Bumrah to Tripathi, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Tripathi hits the ball to sweeper cover for a single.
11.4Bumrah to Iyer, WICKET! BOWLED! Slow good length ball on leg stump, Iyer swings his bat for a wild slog but fails to connect this time and the ball hits the leg stump.
Eoin Morgan walks out to bat.
11.5 Bumrah to Morgan, no run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Morgan is cramped for room as he looks to work the ball on the leg side, the ball raps high on the pads and goes to the off-side.
11.6 Bumrah to Morgan, no run, slow good length ball on middle and leg stump, Morgan pushes the ball back to Bumrah.
22:27
KKR 117/1 after 11 overs.
Chahar to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Chahar to Iyer, 2 runs, short and wide delivery, Iyer cuts the ball down to third-man for a couple of runs.
10.2Chahar to Iyer, no run, fullish ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads.
10.3Chahar to Iyer, no run, shortish ball wide of off-stump, Iyer makes room to slap the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
10.4Chahar to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer works the ball down to long-on for a single.
10.5Chahar to Tripathi, DROPPED! Fuller ball on middle stump, Tripathi goes on one knee to play a big shot, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and balloons high in the air, Chahar follows the ball and runs backward but cannot complete the catch, Tripathi takes a single.
10.6Chahar to Iyer, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer flicks the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
22:21
KKR 97/1 after 9 overs.
Krunal to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Krunal to Tripathi, SIX! GOING, GOING, GONE! Fuller ball on middle and leg, Tripathi steps out of the crease and spanks the ball over long-on fence.
8.2 Krunal to Tripathi, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Tripathi hits the ball to cover.
8.3 Krunal to Tripathi, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Tripathi hits the ball for a single.
8.4 Krunal to Iyer, no run, yorker on off-stump, Iyer digs teh ball out.
8.5Krunal to Iyer 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Iyer hits the ball down to long-off for a single.
8.6Krunal to Tripathi, FOUR MORE! Full ball on off and middle stump, Tripathi goes on one knee to slog the ball down to deep mid-wicket.
22:17
KKR 85/1 after 8 overs.
Rahul Chahar to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Chahar to Tripathi, 2runs, short ball on off-stump, Tripathi pulls and send the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.2Chahar to Tripathi, no run, short ball on off-stump, Tripathi hits the ball to point.
7.3Chahar to Tripathi, FOUR! Fuller ball on off-stump, Tripathi plays a slog sweep for a boundary.
7.4Chahar to Tripathi, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Tripathi guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
7.5Chahar to Iyer, FOUR! Short ball wide of off-stump,Iyer plays a delicate late cut to guide the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
7.6Chahar to Iyer, no run, fuller ball on off-stump, Iyer works the ball to the fielder at mid-on.
22:10
KKR 74/1 after 7 overs.
Krunal to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Krunal toTripathi, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Tripathi cuts the ball through backward point for a run.
6.2 Krunal to Iyer, SIX! Fullish ball wide of off-stump, Tripathi dances down the track and slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie!
6.3 Krunal to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Iyer hits the ball down to long-on for a single.
6.4 Krunal to Tripathi, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to short fine for a single.
6.5Krunal to Iyer, 1 run, fuller ball on off-stump, Iyer drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
6.6Krunal to Tripathi, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Tripathi plays the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
22:02
KKR 63/1 after 6 overs.
Milne to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Milne to Tripathi, 2 runs, fullish ball on leg stump, Tripathi dances down the track and lofts the ball over the man at mid-off for a couple of runs.
5.2Milne to Tripathi, FOUR! Short ball wide of off-stump, Tripathi moves to the off-side and pulls to send the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
5.3Milne to Tripathi, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Tripathi guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
5.4 Milne to Iyer, WIDE! Short ball bowled way down the leg side.
5.4Milne to Iyer, 2 runs, fullish ball wide of off-stump, Iyer thumps the ball over extra cover and gets a couple of runs.
5.5Milne to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Iyer steps out of the crease and pulls the ball to square-leg for a single.
5.6Milne to Tripathi, 1 run, shortish ball on off-stump, Tripathi cuts the ball down to third-man for a single.
21:50
KKR 40/1 after 3 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the third over.
2.1Bumrah to Gill, FOUR! Fuller ball drifting down leg, Gill flicks and guides the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
2.2Bumrah to Gill, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Gill defends the ball to cover.
2.3 Bumrah to Gill, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Gill goes on backfoot and taps the b all to cover for a quick single.
2.4 Bumrah to Iyer, FOUR! SHOT! Fuller ball wide of off-stump, Iyer swings his bat and the ball zips past the man at mid-off for a boundary.
2.5 Bumrah to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Iyer guides the ball to the fielder at short third-man and hurries for a single.
2.6 Bumrah to Gill, BOWLED! Good length ball on off-stump, the ball nips back in sharply and goes through the big gap between the pad and the bat to hit the stumps.
21:44
KKR 30/0 after 2 overs.
Adam Milne to bowl the second over.
1.1 Milne toGill, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Gill on his backfoot and pushes the ball back to Milne.
1.2 Milne toGill, 1 run, shortish ball on off-stump, Gill pulls and sends the ball to deep square-leg for a single.
1.3 Milne to Iyer, SIX! Short ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer pulls and sends the ball soaring over fine-leg fence.
1.4 Milne to Iyer, FOUR! Back of the length ball on off-stump, Iyer powers the ball through cover for a boundary.
1.5 Milne to Iyer, no run, full ball on off-stump, Iyer flicks the ball to the man at short mid-wicket.
1.6 Milne to Iyer, FOUR! Fullish ball wide of off-stump, Iyer drives the ball and the ball takes a thick edge to roll down to third-man for a boundary.
21:39
KKR 15/0 after 1 over.
Trent Boult to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1 Boult to Gill, no run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Gill leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2Boult to Gill, SIX! Full ball on middle and leg stump, Gill flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a maximum!!!!!
0.3Boult to Gill, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Gill plays the ball to deep backward square-leg for a single.
0.4Boult to Iyer, SIX! Short ball wide of off-stump, Iyer pulls and sends the ball flying over deep backward square-leg for a maximum!!!!
0.5Boult to Iyer, no run, good length ball on middle and off-stump, Iyer pushes the ball to cover.
0.6Boult to Iyer, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off-stump, Iyer steps out of the crease and smacks the ball over point and gets a couple of runs.
21:37
Welcome back for the chase. We are ready for the chase. MI players for a huddle and Rohit Shama is giving final bits of instructions to his team. KKR openers Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle.
19.1Ferguson to Pollard, no run, yorker wide of off-stump, Pollard digs the ball out and hits the ball back to Ferguson.
19.2Ferguson to Pollard, WICKET! RUN-OUT! Full ball wide of off-stump, Pollard pumps the ball to Morgan at extra cover and sets off for a single, Morgan gets rid of the ball and returns it to Ferguson and the bowler takes no time in dislodging the bails at the non-striker's end, Pollard is short of his crease.
Saurabh Tiwarywalks out to bat.
19.3 Ferguson to Pandya, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow bouncer wide of off-stump, Pandya pulls and the ball lobs to the man at long-on.
Adam Milne walks out to bat.
19.4 Ferguson to Tiwary, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Tiwary flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.5 Ferguson to Milne, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off-stump, Milne mishits the ball to cover for a single.
19.6 Ferguson to Tiwary, FOUR! Full ball on middle stump, Tiwary plays a shot straight down the ground for a boundary.
21:14
MI 149/4 after 19 overs.
Russell to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, slow short ball on off-stump, Pandya hits the ball down to long-on for a couple.
18.2Russell to Panya, SIX! Short ball wide of off-stump, Pandya pulls and sends the ball flying over deep mid-wicket.
18.3Russell to Pandya, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Pandya drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
18.4Russell to Pollard,no run, full ball fired on leg stump, Pollard leaves the ball.
18.5Russell to Pollard, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Pollard flicks and sends the ball to square-leg for a single.
18.6Russell to Pandya, no run, short and wide ball, Pandya looks to slash the ball over point but fails to connect.
21:05
MI 139/4 after 18 overs.
Prasidh to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1 Prasidh to Pandya, 1 run, slow back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Panday drives the ball down to third-man for a single.
17.2Prasidh to Pollard, SIX! POLLARD DISPATCHES THE BALL FROM HIS SIGHT! Shortish ball on off-stump, Pollard rocks back and hammers the ball to send it flying over deep mid-wicket fence.
17.3Prasidh to Pollard, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg stump, Pollard pulls and sends the ball racing down to fine-leg for a boundary.
17.4Prasidh to Pollard, 2 runs, fullish ball on off-stump, Pollard drives the ball through cover and completes a couple of runs.
OH NO! ANOTHER NO-BALL FROM PRASIDH!
FREE HIT!
17.4Prasidh to Pollard, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Pollard pulls and the ball goes straight into the hands of the man at long-on, Pollard takes a single.
17.5 Prasidh to Pandya, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Pandya pulls and the ball goes behind wickets, Karthok puts in a dive but the ball pops out of his glove, Pandya takes a single.
17.5Prasidh to Pollard, WIDE! Full ball wide of off-stump.
17.5Prasidh to Pollard, WIDE! Another fullish ball fired way outside the line of off-stump.
17.6Prasidh to Pollard, no run, good length ball on off-stump, the ball comes back in and beats the inside edge of the bat on its way to Dinesh Karthik's glove.
21:00
MI 121/4 after 17 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Ferguson to Kishan, no run, slow fuller ball fired tad wide of off-stump, Kishan looks to drive the ball but fails to connect.
16.2Ferguson to Kishan, WICKET! CAUGHT! Ferguson bangs the ball short wide of off-stump, Kishan pulls but mistimes the shot, the ball takes the bottom of the bat and lobs high in the air, Russell runs in from deep and completes a fine catch.
Krunal Pandya walks out to bat.
16.3Ferguson to Pollard, no run, short ball on off-stump, Pollard works the ball on the leg side.
16.4 Ferguson to Pollard, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Pollard plays the ball to the leg side for another run.
16.5 Ferguson to Pandya, no run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Pandya drives and the ball rolls to the fielder at cover.
16.6Ferguson to Pandya, 1 run, slow fuller ball on off-stump, Pandya drives the ball to mid-off and takes a single.
20:55
MI 119/3 after 16 overs.
Andre Russell to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1 Russell to Kishan, SIX, short ball on leg stump, Kishan pulls and the ball sails over fine-leg fence.
15.2 Russell to Kishan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Kishan defends.
15.3 Russell to Kishan, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Kishan pulls and sends the ball racing down to backward square-leg for a single.
15.4 Russell to Pollard, FOUR! Fuller ball on middle and leg stump, Pollard flicks and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.5Russell to Pollard, no run, short ball on middle and leg, Pollard ducks and leaves the ball for Dinesh Karthik.
15.6Russell to Pollard, 2 runs, slow back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Pollard slaps the ball through extra cover for a couple of runs.
20:45
MI 106/3 after 15 overs.
to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1 Prasidh to Kishan, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Kishan drives the ball to mid-off for a single.
14.2 Prasidh to de Kock, no run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, de Kock mistimes the pull shot and the ball rolls to the fielder at short mid-wicket .
14.3 Prasidh to de Kock, 1 run, fullish ball wide of off-stump, de Kock drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single.
14.4 Prasidh to Kishan, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Kishan is cramped for room but he manages to pull and send the ball to short fine for a single.
OH NO! Prasidh has overstepped. It is a NO BALL!
FREE HIT DELIVERY COMING UP!
14.4 Prasidh to de Kock, WIDE! Fullish ball fired way outside the off-stump.
14.4 Prasidh to de Kock, no run, good length ball bowled wide of the line of off-stump, de Kock looks to slog the ball to mid-wicket but fails to connect.
14.5 Prasidh to de Kock, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow good length ball wide of off-stump, de Kock slogs the ball and the ball goes straight into the hands of Sunil Narine at mid-on.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
14.6 Prasidh to Pollard, no run, full ball on middle stump, Pollard drives the ball back to Prasidh.
20:39
MI 101/2 after 14 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Ferguson to de Kock, 1 run, slow fuller ball, de Kock flicks and gets a single.
13.2Ferguson to Kishan, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Kishan guides the ball through backward point for a single.
13.3Ferguson to de Kock, no run, fuller ball wide of off-stump, de Kock swings his bat and sends the ball to the man at mid-off.
13.4Ferguson to de Kock, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, de Kock drives the ball to mid-off and takes a single to get to his FIFTY!
13.5Ferguson to Kishan, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Kishan plays the ball on the leg side for a single.
13.6Ferguson to de Kock, FOUR! Good length ball on off-stump, de Kock smacks the ball for a boundary.
20:29
MI 93/2 after 13 overs.
Prasidh to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Prasidh to Suryakumar, EDGE AND CAUGHT! Good length ball on off-stump, Suryakumar looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball takes a thick outside edge and flies into Dinesh Karthik's gloves.
Ishan Kishan walks out to bat.
12.2Prasidh to Kishan, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Kishan lifts his bat and leaves the ball for the keeper.
12.3Prasidh to Kishan, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Kishan defends the ball to cover.
12.4Prasidh to Kishan, 2 runs, good length ball on off-stump, Kishan plays the ball through cover and gets a couple of runs.
12.5Prasidh to Kishan, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Kishan hops and taps the ball down to third-man for a single.
12.6Prasidh to de Kock, 1 run, slow good length ball on middle stump, de Kock works the ball behind square on the leg side for a run.
20:27
MI 86/1 after 11 overs
Chakravarthy to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Chakravarthy to de Kock, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, de Kock works the ball to square-leg for a single.
10.2 Chakravarthy to Suryakumar, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Suryakumar lifts the ball down to long-off for a run.
10.3 Chakravarthy to de Kock, 1 run, back of the length ball, de Kock plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
10.4 Chakravarthy to Suryakumar, 1 run, fullish ball on off-stump, Suryakumar works the ball behind square on the on side for a run.
10.5 Chakravarthy to de Kock, 1 run, fullish ball on off-stump, de Kock drives the ball down to long-on for a run.
10.6 Chakravarthy to Suryakumar, 1 run, shortish ball, Suryakumar knocks the ball on the leg side for another single.
20:03
MI 63/0 after 8 overs
to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Chakravarthy tode Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, de Kock plays the ball on the leg side for a single.
6.2Chakravarthy to Rohit, 1 run, fullish ball wide of off-stump, Rohit cuts the ball off his backfoot through backward point for a single.
6.3Chakravarthy to de Kock, no run, no run, good length ball on off-stump, de Kock pushes the ball back toChakravarthy
6.4Chakravarthy to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, de Kock lofts the ball down to long-on for a single.
6.5Chakravarthy to Rohit, no run, short ball on off-stump, Rohit mistimes the ball and the ball rolls to the leg side.
6.6Chakravarthy to Rohit, no run, fuller ball wide of off-stump, Rohit drives the ball to Morgan at mid-off.
19:48
MI 40/0 after 5 overs.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Ferguson to Rohit, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Rohit works the ball on the leg side for a single.
4.2Ferguson to de Kock, no run, full ball wide of off-stump, de Kock moves to the off-side to try and scoop the ball on the leg side but the ball takes the inside edge and the raps on the pads.
4.3Ferguson to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, de Kock guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
4.4Ferguson to Rohit, 2 runs, full ball on off-stump, Rohit makes the use of his wrists to flick the ball to deep midwicket for a couple.
4.5Ferguson to Rohit, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball nips back in and raps on the pads before going to cover, de Kock and Rohit complete a single.
4.6Ferguson to de Kock, SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! Short ball wide of off-stump, de Kock pulls and sends the ball flying over fine-leg.
19:44
MI 29/0 after 4 overs.
Chakravarthy to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Chakravarthy to Rohit, FOUR! Fuller ball on off-stump, Rohit plays an inside-out shot to loft the ball over mid-off for a boundary.
3.2Chakravarthy to Rohit, FOUR! 2 in 2!! Fuller ball on off-stump, Rohit sweeps and the ball rolls down to deep backward square-leg for a boundary.
3.3Chakravarthy to Rohit, no run, short ball on off-stump, Rohit hits the ball to cover.
3.4Chakravarthy to Rohit, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Rohit plays the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
3.5Chakravarthy to de Kock, no run, full ball on off-stump, de Kock reverse sweeps and the ball rolls to the fielder at point.
3.6Chakravarthy to de Kock, no run, another fuller ball, de Kock plays reverse sweep once more but yet again the ball rolls to the feilder at point.
19:39
MI 20/0 after 3 overs.
Sunil Narine to bowl the third over.
2.1 Narine to Rohit, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit knocks the ball on the leg side for a single.
2.2Narine to de Kock, 1 run, fuller ball on off-stump, de Kock nudges the ball on the leg side for a sharp single.
2.3Narine to Rohit, FOUR! Narine bowls short, Rohit waits and rocks on his backfoot to whack the ball over the infield to guide the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.4Narine to Rohit, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Rohit works the ball to square leg for a single.
2.5 Narine to de Kock, no run, short ball on off-stump, de Kock punches the ball to the man cover.
2.6Narine to de Kock, FOUR! Fuller ball on off-stump, de Kock plays a majestic reverse sweep and the ball races down to third-man for a boundary.
19:34
MI 9/0 after 2 overs.
VarunChakravarthy to bowl the second over.
1.1 Chakravarthy to Rohit, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Rohit drives the ball to cover.
1.2Chakravarthy to Rohit, no run, fuller ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit plays the ball on the leg side.
1.2Chakravarthy to Rohit, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side.
1.3Chakravarthy to Rohit, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump, Rohit plays the ball on the leg side for a single.
1.4Chakravarthy to de Kock, no run, good length ball on middle stump, de Kock drives the ball back toChakravarthy.
1.5Chakravarthy to de Kock, 1 run, fuller ball on off-stump, de Kock drives the ball past the man at mid-on for an easy single.
1.6Chakravarthy to Rohit, shortish ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit guides the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19:29
MI 5/0 after 1 over.
Nitish Rana to bowl the first over of the inning. Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1 Rana to Rohit, FOUR! Short ball on off-stump, Rohit goes back in the crease and punches the ball wide of the man at mid-off for a boundary.
0.2 Rana to Rohit, no run, slightly fuller, Rohit drives the ball to cover.
0.3Rana to Rohit, no run, fuller delivery drifting on pads, Rohit drives the ball on the leg side.
0.4Rana to Rohit, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit makes room and drives the ball to mid-off.
0.5Rana to Rohit, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit plays the ball on the leg side for a single.
0.6 Rana to de Kock, no run, fuller ball wide of off-stump, de Kock drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
19:21
Right then the match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. Eoin Morgan leads KKR players on the field. Out walk Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to open the innings for MI.
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain at toss:We are going to bowl first. It worked in the first game and we are going for the same formula. Not getting complacent and sport has the knack to bite you in the back side. We have kept the same side.
19:00
Toss
KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins toss and opts to bowl.
18:50
What happened in the reverse fixture earlier in the season?
On a slow track of Chennai, Mumbai Indianswere bowled out for152. The batting efforts of Surya Kumar Yadav stood out as he scored a steady 56 from 36 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders started the chase well thanks to 50 from opener Nitish Rana. Butwickets from spinner Rahul Chahar and a two-wicket haul from pacer Trent Boult ensured a KKR collapse and the chase was restricted to 142/7 in 20 overs.
18:48
Head to Head record
Matches played:28
Mumbai Indians wins:22
Kolkata Knight Riders wins:6
18:46
KKR Threats:
History suggeststhat KKR have struggled against MI. This is one of the most lopsided rivalries in the IPL. Since the inception of the league, KKR have registered only 6 wins over MI. Since 2016, MI have defeated KKR 11 times.These numbers will surely worry Eoin Morgan and his troop.
18:43
KKR Strengths:
Bowling has been KKR’s strength this season. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell have picked up 10 wickets each. Prasidh Krishna is not far behind with 9 scalps. Sunil Narine may have picked just 3 wickets but has bowled his 20 overs in in the league at an economy of just 6.60. Eoin Morgan will look to his bowlers once more for a win in this match.
18:39
MI's Opportunities
If Hardik Pandya continues to miss out for the team, then Saurabh Tiwary will get an extended run. Tiwary hasn’t got many chances to play in the recent past. But the left-handed batter scored a steady 50 against Chennai Super Kingswhen the top-order faltered. Tiwary should make the maximum use of the chances that he could get in Pandya’s absence.
18:38
MI's Weaknesses:
MI’s famed batting line-up isn’t working well this season. In the previous seasons, the top order comprising Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma, the middle order comprising Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the lower order consisting of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya has gelled well. But this year, these batters have struggled which has compounded MI’s problems
18:37
MI Strengths:
MI’s bowling unit is delivering goods for the team. Rahul Chahar has picked up 11 wickets and is the team’s leading wicket-taker. He is followed by Trent Boult who has 10 wickets to his name. Jasprit Bumrah is ever so reliable and has 8 scalps so far this season. Adam Milne impressed against Chennai Super Kings and picked up 2 wickets. With batters struggling, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver a win for the team.
18:35
SWOT for MI
18:23
Mumbai Indians sit 4th in the table, while their opponents for the day, Kolkata Knight riders are currently 6th
18:23
MI eye improved batting effort against rejuvenated KKR
Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to return to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday.
Right then the match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. Eoin Morgan leads KKR players on the field. Out walk Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to open the innings for MI.
