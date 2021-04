IPL 2021: Openers leave RR at 91/2 against MI

Buttler and Jaiswal's swift partnership before walking out left RR at 91/2 after 10 overs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL clash in Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan in Mumbai camp and Royals remain unchanged.

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Shivam Dube, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Riyan Parag, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Chetan Sakariya, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Trent Boult