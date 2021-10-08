IPL 2021 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Kishan's blazing fifty gives MI a fiery start

Eyeing a play-off spot in a 'must-win' match, defending champions Mumbai Indians take on bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. The defending champions are currently at the fifth spot on the points table, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048 Stay tuned for live updates.
MI 83/1 after 6 overs.
Rashid Khan to bowl the sixth over.
5.1 Rashid to Rohit, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit guides the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
5.2Rashid to Kishan, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Kishan slogs the ball down to long-on for a run.
5.3 Rashid to Rohit, WICKET! CAUGHT! Short ball on off-stump, Rohit flicks, the ball hits the toe end of the bat and lobs high in the air, Nabi standing behind square on the leg side runs back and takes a fine catch.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
5.4Rashid to Kishan, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Kishan pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for a run.
5.5 Rashid to Hardik, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Hardik drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
5.6 Rashid to Kishan, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Kishan hammers the ball down to long-on for a single.
MI 63/0 after 4 overs.
Jason Holder to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Holder to Rohit, FOUR! Short ball on off-stump, Rohit pulls and sends the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
3.2 Holder to Rohit, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Rohit works the ball to fine-leg for a single.
3.3 Holder to Kishan, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off-stump, Kishan cracks the ball to square-leg and gets a couple of runs.
3.4 Holder to Kishan, SIX! Holder bangs the ball short, Kishan pulls, the ball takes the tope edge of the bat and flies over the fine-leg fence for a maximum!!!!
3.4Holder to Kishan, WIDE! Short ball bolwed way over Kishan's height.
3.5 Holder to Kishan, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Kishan thumps the ball over the man at mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.6 Holder to Kishan, FOUR AND FIFTY FOR KISHAN!!!!! Full toss wide of off-stump, Kishan powers the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary to reach to his half-century.
MI 41/0 after 3 overs.
Nabi to bowl the third over.
2.1 Nabi to Rohit, FOUR! Short ball on off-stump, Rohit rocks back and punches the ball through cover for a boundary.
2.2 Nabi to Rohit, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Rohit knocks the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
2.3 Nabi to Kishan, FOUR! Full ball on middle stump, Kishan goes on one knee and swings his bat to send the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
2.4 Nabi to Kishan, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Kishan drives the ball down the ground for a single.
2.5 Nabi to Rohit, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Rohit nudges the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
2.6 Nabi to Kishan, FOUR! Full ball on leg stump, Kishan hammers the ball straight down to long-on for pne more boundary.
MI 26/0 after 2 overs.
Siddarth Kaul to bowl the second over.
1.1 Kaul to Kishan, no run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Kishan pushes the ball to cover.
1.2 Kaul to Kishan, FOUR! Short ball on off-stump, Kishan smacks the ball wide of Jason Holder at mid-on for a boundary.
1.3Kaul to Kishan, FOUR MORE! Short ball on off-stump, Kishan sits back and hammers the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
1.4Kaul to Kishan, FOUR! 3 in 3!!!! Short and wide from Kaul and Kishan plunders the ball through cover to make three boundaries in as many deliveries.
1.5Kaul to Kishan, FOUR! CARNAGE! Back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Kishan guides the ball wide of the fielder at third-man to make four boundaries for the over.
1.6Kaul to Kishan, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg stump, Kishan guides the ball to backward square-keg for a couple of runs.
MI 8/0 after 1 over.
Mohammad Nabi to bowl the first over of the inning. Rohit Sharma has the strike.
0.1Nabi to Rohit, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Rohit slaps the ball to cover and takes a single.
0.2Nabi to Kishan, SIX! STYLISH! Full ball on off-stump, Kishan goes on one knee and slogs the ball to send it flying over deep mid-wicket fence for the first maximum of the match.
0.3Nabi to Kishan, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Kishan guides the ball to mid-on.
0.4Nabi to Kishan, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Kishan guides the ball to mid-off for a run.
0.5Nabi to Rohit, no run, short ball on off-stump, Rohit rocks back and tries to cut, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner.
0.6Nabi to Rohit, no run, short ball on off-stump, Rohit pulls and sends the ball to the fielder at short third-man..
Right, the two umpires make their way to the middle. SRH players form a huddle by the boundary side. After a quick team chat, SRH players disprerse on the field. SRH players are followed by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to open the innings for MI. The match is about to get underway.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult
Manish Pandey, SRH captain at toss
My first game as IPL captain. Last minute call.Kanehad a niggle on his elbow,Bhuvihas a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Bombay little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain at toss
We are going to bat first, no choice. The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before. Our batters have't come collectively and performed as a team in the UAE leg. But these guys have done exceedingly well for respective teams. Just can happen. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav.
Toss
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Pitch Report
Areally good looking pitch for this match. There is a bit of grass cover and the hardness. The ball isgoing to come on to the bat very nicely and if you hit through the line, you are going to get plenty of runs. The spinners are not going to get any turn out of this pitch.
MI eye play-offs spot, face SRH in 'must win' game
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will need to outclass bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL)on Friday, knowing fully well the tricky situation they have found themselves in their bid for a play-offs spot.
