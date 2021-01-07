IPL 2021 auction likely on February 11: Report

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 07 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 15:00 ist
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is likely to be held on February 11. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is likely to be held on February 11, ESPNcricinfo reported quoting sources.

The IPL has also set January 20 as the deadline for the franchises to submit the lists of players, the report added.

The venue for the auction hasn't been finalised but it is expected to take place in the short break between the first and the second Test of the India-England Test series in February. 

Although the date and venue for the 2021 edition of the IPL haven't been decided yet, according to the publication, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, UAE is still being considered as one of the options.

