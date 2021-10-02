IPL 2021: Clinical MI limit DC to 35-3 after five overs

Clinical bowling from the Mumbai Indians orchestrated an early collapse of Delhi Capitals' openers, limiting them to just 35 for the loss of three wickets after five overs.

Having already sealed a playoff berth, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals made one change to their XI, with a fit-again Prithvi Shaw coming in place of off-spinner Lalit Yadav.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians also made one change to their lineup with off-spinner Jayant Yadav replacing their out-of-form leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

Check out latest DH videos here