IPL 2021: Dhoni can take some rest, says Brian Lara

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has seen it all — from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — in the Indian Premier League. But at 39 and retired from the national team, Mahi's once riveting performances with the bat are not as common.

In this IPL season, Dhoni has scored a mere 18 runs from three innings so far. His acumen behind the stumps and in the middle, however, has remained intact and was on show during CSK's last two matches - a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings and a 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Dhoni, during these two matches, utilised his bowling line-up to the fullest, meaning that every CSK bowler has picked up at least one wicket or more. It's also why batting legend and West Indies great Brian Lara feels that Dhoni can afford to focus more on other duties rather than batting. Lara, who is an analyst/pundit for Star Sports Select Dugout, said on the channel that CSK should not be asking for "too much effort from MS Dhoni with the bat."

He opined that CSK's batting line-up had depth, which is why "Dhoni can take some rest."

Speaking on Dhoni's captaincy, Lara said that if Dhoni focused more on that and getting his team firing on all cylinders, CSK could clinch the IPL.

"I think they have got a very good team. A good leader who is inspirational. If he concentrates on that aspect of it, getting every single individual performing, they can go all the way," Lara said.