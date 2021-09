IPL 2021: Dhoni finishes off in style as CSK defeat SRH by six wickets

The Chennai Super Kings clinched a six-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad, piling on the misery for the bottom-placed side. Skipper M S Dhoni finished off in style, smasing a six to extend his side's lead.

CSK brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran, while SRH did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.