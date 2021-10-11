IPL 2021 Eliminator | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: RCB win toss and opt to bat
updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:28 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from the eliminator between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
19:19
Right then! The umpires make their way to the field. Eoin Morgan leads the KKR team on the field. KKR players are followed by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal the two RCB openers. We are ready for the action.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:09
Virat Kohli, RCB captain at toss:
We are going to bat first, looks like a great wicket, nice and hard. It gets tougher to bat here in Sharjah as the game progresses. No changes. A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi. Very happy for KS. This is what this tournament is all about. Meetings have been pretty short and sharp. We have the ability to win games, nothing changes this being an Eliminator.
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain at toss
We would have loved to bowl first anyways. The toss doesn't bother us. We are feeling confident within the group, we are starting to come good as a team. We are playing with the same team..
19:00
Toss
RCB captains Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat first.
18:30
Pitch Report
A much better track than any other pitch that has been on offer at Sharjah earlier in the season. The pitch has good shine and there are not many cracks on it. This pitch could assist batters so a expect a high-scoring match.
18:29
Conditions
The evening is predicted to be clear and warm. The temperature would be around 29° C and the humidity level will be 31%.
18:26
KKR's top performers in IPL 2021
KKR's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Rahul Tripathi (377 runs)
KKR's top wicket-taker in IPL 2021:Varun Chakaravarthy (16 wickets)
18:23
RCB's top performers in IPL 2021
RCB's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell (498 runs)
RCB's top wicket-taker in IPL 2021:Harshal Patel (30 wickets)
18:21
Form Guide
RCB: W-L-W-W-W
KKR: W-W-L-W-L
18:18
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
When the two teams squared off against each other for the first time this season, RCB blanked KKR by 38 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR were looking out of form at that time and the Virat Kohli-led side was flying high.
But once the seasonresumed in the UAE, Eoin Morgan’s team was a refreshed unit. At Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, KKR avenged their early-season loss as they defeated RCB by 9 wickets. Heading into the eliminator, it is one game apiece this season for the two sides.
18:16
RCB vs KKR Head to Head
Matches played: 28
RCB wins: 13
KKR wins: 15
17:26
A look at where KKR are strong
KKR’s bowling unit is a well-rounded one. ‘Mystery’ spinner Varun Chakaravarthy leads the bowling attack. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this season with 16 scalps to his name. He is very well complemented by Sunil Narine, who tends to stop the flow of runs from his end. Narine has picked only 10 wickets but has an impressive economy of just 6.52. Both Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan have done a fair job when asked to bowl. In the pace attack, Lockie Ferguson has ensured that KKR did not miss Pat Cummins in the UAE leg of the tournament. Ferguson is quick and has picked 10 wickets at an average of 11.20. The Indian pace pair of Prasidh Krishna and Shivam Mavi have been neat too. Krishna has picked 12 wickets and Mavi has 9 wickets to his name.
17:21
Here's a look at RCB's strengths
RCB’s batting line-up packs a punch. The openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have paired well for the side. Padikkal has hit one fifty and one hundred this season. Kohli has had a humble season, by his high standards, but has still churned out three fifities. Glenn Maxwell is the team’s top run-getter this seasons with 498 runs. Maxwell's presence has strengthened the middle order by a big margin. The Australian has been so good that he has hogged lime limelight the legendary from AB de Villiers. The South African is still reliable and has hit two fifties. Wicketkeeper-batsman, KS Bharat has also hit the top form as evidenced in his match-winning knock of 78* against Capitals.
17:20
RCB vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be hoping to keep their IPL season alive when the two teams face-off in the first Eliminator of IPL 2021. The loser of the match returns home, while the winner stays back and awaits to play Qualifier-II against the losing team of Qualifier-I, the Delhi Capitals. RCB finished third in the league with 9 wins and five losses. KKR are fourth with 7 wins and five losses.
Clash of captains: Kohli's RCB faces Morgan's KKR in IPL eliminator
It will be a test of Virat Kohli's tactical acumen against the ice-cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan when perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator here on Monday.
