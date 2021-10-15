IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: CSK win by 27 runs, crowned IPL champions for fourth time
IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: CSK win by 27 runs, crowned IPL champions for fourth time
updated: Oct 15 2021, 23:38 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from the IPL final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WIN BY 27 RUNS, CROWNED IPL 2021 CHAMPIONS!
23:25
KKR 165/9 after 20 overs.
Bravo to bowl the last over.
19.1Bravo to Mavi, no run, full ball bowled on leg stump, the ball goes through the legs of Mavi.
19.2Bravo to Mavi, 1 run, yorker on off stump, Mavi digs the ball to sweeper cover for a single.
19.3Bravo to Ferguson, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Ferguson slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.4Bravo to Mavi, no run, slow full ball on middle and leg stump, Mavi looks to scoop the ball but fails to connect.
19.5Bravo to Mavi, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on off stump, Mavi slogs and the ball goes straight into the hands of Deepa Chahar at deep mid-wicket.
Shivam Mavi c Chahar b Dwayne Bravo 20(13)
19.6 Bravo to Ferguson, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Ferguson digs the ball to the leg side for a single. CSK WIN IPL 2021!!!!!
19.6
23:18
KKR 162/8 after 19 overs.
Thakur to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Thakur to Mavi, no run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, a swing from Mavi, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls to MSD.
18.1Thakur to Mavi, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
18.2Thakur to Mavi, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, Mavi works the ball to cover and takes a single.
18.3Thakur to Ferguson, no run, full toss wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Ferguson.
18.4Thakur to Ferguson, NO BALL AND SIX! Waist-high full on middle stump, Ferguson pulls and sends the ball way over the backward square-leg fence!
FREE HIT!
18.3Thakur to Ferguson, WIDE! Short ball bowled way outside the line of off stump.
18.3Thakur to Ferguson, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
18.4Thakur to Ferguson, 2 runs, full toss wide of off stump, Ferguson hammers the ball down to long-off for a couple of runs.
18.5Thakur to Ferguson, SIX! Short ball wide of off stump, Ferguson slogs the ball over long-on for a maximum!!!!
18.6Thakur to Ferguson, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Ferguson.
23:11
KKR 145/8 after 18 overs.
Bravo to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Bravo to Ferguson, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Ferguson slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 Bravo to Mavi, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Mavi.
17.3 Bravo to Mavi, EDGE AND FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Mavi edges the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
17.4 Bravo to Mavi, SIX! Full ball wide of off stump, Mavi swings his bat, the ball takes a thick edge and the ball flies over third-man region for a maximum!!!
17.5Bravo to Mavi, SIX! Full toss on middle and leg stump, Mavi tonks the ball over deep backward square-leg for another maximun!!!!
17.6Bravo to Mavi, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Mavi works the ball down to third-man for a single.
23:05
KKR 127/8 after 17 overs
Hazlewood to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Hazlewood to Morgan, no run, slow good length ball on off stump, a swing and a miss from Morgan.
16.2Hazlewood to Morgan, no run, good length ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to fine-leg, Morgan refuses a single.
16.3Hazlewood to Morgan, WICKET! CAUGHT! Back of the length ball on leg stump, Morgan pulls and the ball flies to fine-leg, Deepak Chahar just at the boundary rope takes the catch, he gets rid of the ball just as he is about to go over the boundary rope and then comes back in and completes a clean catch.
Morgan c Chahar b Hazlewood 4(8)
Shivam Mavi walks out to bat.
16.4 Hazlewood to Mavi, 1 run, yorker on off stump, Mavi digs the ball out to cover for a single.
16.5Hazlewood to Ferguson, 1 run, full toss on middle stump, Ferguson slogs the ball down to deep backward square-leg for as single.
16.6Hazlewood to Mavi, no run, full ball on off stump, Mavi drives the ball to the man at mid-off.
22:58
KKR 125/7 after 16 overs.
Thakur to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1 Thakur to Morgan, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Morgan slaps the ball through cover for a single.
15.2 Thakur to Tripathi, no run, good length ball on off stump, Tripathi drives the ball to the fielder at short third-man.
15.3 Thakur to Tripathi, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Tripathi drives the ball through cover and hobbles for two runs.
15.4 Thakur to Tripathi, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on off stump, Tripathi skies the ball and Moeen Ali runs in from long-off and takes an easy catch.
Tripathi c Moeen Ali b Thakur 2(3)
Lockie Ferguson walks out to bat.
15.5 Thakur to Ferguson, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Ferguson attempts a pull, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner.
15.6Thakur to Ferguson, 2 runs, short ball wide of off stump, Ferguson hits the ball over cover and gets a couple of runs.
22:49
KKR 120/6 after 15 overs.
Jadeja to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Jadeja to Karthik, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes to the leg side.
14.2Jadeja to Karthik, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Karthik tries a sweep but fails to connect.
14.3Jadeja to Karthik, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Karthik pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.4Jadeja to Morgan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Morgan hits the ball down to long-off for a single.
14.5Jadeja to Karthik, WICKET! CAUGHT! Short ball on off stump, Karthik pulls and holes the ball straight down the throat of Ambati Rayudu at deep backward square-leg.
Karthik c Rayudu b Jadeja 9(7)
Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat.
14.5Jadeja to Shakib, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
14.6Jadeja to Shakib, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball raps on the pads and Jadeja appeals, it is a straight forward decision for the umpire and the umpire raises his finger.
Shakib lbw b Jadeja 0(1)
22:43
KKR 117/4 after 14 overs.
Chahar to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Chahar to Gill, no run, back of the length ball tad wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Gill.
13.2Chahar to Gill, WICKET! LBW! Full toss on middle stump, Gill moves to the off side to play a paddle scoop but the ball hits the back pad, Chahar appeals and the umpire has no problem in raising his finger.
Shubman Gill lbw b Chahar 51(43)
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat.
13.3Chahar to Karthik, SIX! Short ball on off stump, Karthik pulls and sends the ball soaring over deep backward square-leg for a maximum!!!!
13.4Chahar to Karthik, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Karthik steps out and drives the ball to the man at sweeper cover for a single.
13.5Chahar to Morgan, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on leg stump, the ball hits Morgan high on the body and goes to the off side, Morgan takes a single.
13.6Chahar to Karthik, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Karthik drives the ball to mid-off for a single.
22:39
KKR 108/3 after 13 overs.
Jadjea to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Jadeja to Gill, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Gill works the ball to the leg side.
12.2Jadeja to Gill, 2runs, good length ball on middle stump, Gill drives the ball down the ground for a couple of runs.
12.3Jadeja to Gill, 2 runs, short ball wide of off stump, Gill gets an under edge of the bat and goes down to third-man, Gill takes a couple of more runs,
12.4Jadeja to Gill, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and MS stops the ball.
12.5Jadeja to Gill, FOUR AND FIFTY! Full ball on off stump, Gill hammers the ball over cover for a boundary and get to his FIFTY!!!!
12.6Jadeja to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gill hits the ball to cover for a single .
22:32
KKR 99/3 after 12 overs.
Hazlewood to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Hazlewood to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gill knocks the ball down to long-on for a single.
11.2Hazlewood to Narine, 2runs, full ball on off stump, Narine slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.1 Hazlewood to Narine, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
11.2 Hazlewood to Narine, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball wide of off stump, Narine swing and slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket, Ravindra Jadeja at the deep mid-wicket boundary takes the catch to send Narine walking back.
Narine c Jadeja b Hazlewood 2(2)
Eoin Morgan walks out to bat.
11.4Hazlewood to Morgan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Morgan drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
11.5Hazlewood to Gill, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Gill plays a short arm jab to send the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6Hazlewood to Morgan, no run, slow full ball on off stump, Morgan drives the ball to the off side.
22:18
KKR 93/2 after 11 overs.
Thakur to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Thakur to Gill, 2 runs, slow full ball on middle and leg stump, Gill steps out and works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
10.2Thakur to Gill, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Gill cracks the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
10.3Thakur to Gill, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gill guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4Thakur to Iyer, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Iyer lofts the ball high in the air over mid-off, the ball has the height but not the distance, Jadeja follows the ball and takes a good catch.
Venkatesh Iyer c Jadeja b Thakur 50(32)
Nitish Rana walks out to bat.
10.4 Thakur to Gill, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
10.5Thakur to Gill, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Gill drives the ball down to mid-off for a single.
10.6 Thakur to Rana, WICKET! CAUGHT! RANA OUT ON A DUCK! Full ball on off stump, Rana drives and the ball goes straight to Faf du Plessis at mid-off.
Nitish Rana c du Plessis b Thakur 0(1)
22:14
KKR 72/0 after 9 overs.
Bravo to bowl the ninth over.
8.1 Bravo to Gill, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gill pushes the ball down to long-off for a single.
8.2 Bravo to Iyer, 1 run, full ball around off stump, Iyer works the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.3Bravo to Gill, 1 run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Gill drives the ball to mid-off for the third single of the over.
8.4 Bravo to Iyer, no run, slow low full toss wide of off stump, Iyer steps out and drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
8.5 Bravo to Iyer, no run, full ball on off stump, Iyer digs the ball out to the man at backward point.
8.6 Bravo to Iyer, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Iyer drives the ball down to long-off for just a single.
22:10
KKR 68/0 after 8 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Jadeja to Gill, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Gill hits the ball back to Jadjea.
7.2Jadeja to Gill, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Gill punches the ball down to long-off for a single.
7.3Jadeja to Iyer , no run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer works the ball back to Jadeja.
7.4Jadeja to Iyer , 1 run, full ball on off stump, Iyer drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
7.5Jadeja to Gill, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gill pushes the ball down to long-off for another single.
7.6Jadeja to Iyer, SIX! Full ball wide of off stump, Iyer slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket fence and the ball goes way way back in the stands.
22:03
KKR 59/0 after 7 overs.
Dwayne Bravo to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Bravo to Iyer, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Iyer works the ball down to long-on for a single.
6.2 Bravo to Gill, no run, slow full ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball back to Bravo.
6.3Bravo to Gill, 1 run, slow low full toss around off stump, Gill guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4Bravo to Iyer, 2runs, slow full ball on off stump, Iyer walks down the track and works the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
6.5Bravo to Iyer, no run, Bravo nails the yorker, Iyer digs the ball out.
6.6Bravo to Iyer, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Iyer drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
21:57
KKR 55/0 after 6 overs.
Chahar to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Chahar to Gill, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball down to mid-on for a single.
5.2Chahar to Iyer, no run, full ball on off and middle stump, Iyer drives the ball back to the bowler.
5.3Chahar to Iyer, 1 run, full toss on off stump, Iyer drives the ball down to ,long-off for a single.
5.4Chahar to Gill, FOUR! GREAT SHOT! Fuller ball on off and middle stump, Gill makes room and powers the ball through extra cover for a boundary.
5.5Chahar to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball down the ground for a single.
5.6Chahar to Iyer, 1 run, full toss on off stump, Iyer drives the ball to cover, Gaikwad puts a dive and stops the ball, he overthrows which gives the two batters a chance to complete a single.
21:52
KKR 47/0 after 5 overs.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Thakur to Gill, no run, full ball fired on middle and leg stump, Gill advances down the track and brings the bat down in time to block the ball.
4.2Thakur to Gill, 2 runs, good length ball on off stump, Gill cracks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.3Thakur to Gill, no run, slow good length ball tad wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Gill.
4.4Thakur to Gill, no run, full ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball straight to the fielder at mid-on.
4.5Thakur to Iyer, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer pulls and the ball loops over MSD's head and rolls down the ground for a boundary.
4.6Thakur to Iyer, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Iyer pulls and sends the ball down to fine-leg for another boundary.
21:47
CKKR 36/0 after 4 overs.
Hazlewood to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Hazlewood to Gill, WIDE! Good length ball fired down the leg side.
3.1Hazlewood to Gill, DROPPED AND FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Gill steps out and whacks the ball to mid-off, the ball drops on Shardul Thakur at mid-off, Thakur puts a dive to catch the ball but he is unable to and he also concedes a boundary.
3.2Hazlewood to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Gill hits the ball to the leg side for a single.
3.3Hazlewood to Iyer, FOUR! Fuller ball on off stump, Iyer stands upright and drives the ball through cover for a boundary.
3.4Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, full ball bowled on leg stump, Iyer makes room to slog the ball but fails to connect.
3.5Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, short and wide, Iyer cuts the ball to the fielder at backward point.
3.6Hazlewood to Iyer, 2 runs, slow good length ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer walks down and works the ball down to square-leg for a couple of runs.
21:42
KKR 24/0 after 3 overs.
Chahar to bowl the third over.
2.1Chahar to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gill guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
2.2Chahar to Iyer, no run, full ball on middle stump, Iyer works the ball to the leg side.
2.3Chahar to Iyer, FOUR! GREAT SHOT! Good length ball on off stump, Iyer stands tall and drives the ball through backward point for a boundary.
2.4Chahar to Iyer, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Iyer brings his bat down late and the ball goes to the keeper.
2.5Chahar to Iyer, FOUR! SUPERB! Full ball on off stump, Iyer waits and drives the ball through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off for a boundary.
2.6Chahar to Iyer, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes to the keeper.
21:37
KKR 15/0 after 2 overs.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the second over.
1.1 Hazlewood to Gill, 1 run, slow back of the length ball on off stump, Gill comes down the track and hits the ball to mid-on for a single.
1.2Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer drives the ball back to Hazlewood.
1.3Hazlewood to Iyer, DROPPED! Good length ball wide of off stump, Iyer makes room and cuts the ball, the ball takes a thick outside edge and flies to Dhoni, the CSK skipper drops the ball.
1.4Hazlewood to Iyer, SIX! Short ball on middle and leg, Iyer pulls and helps the ball over fine-leg for a maximum!!!
1.5Hazlewood to Iyer, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer drives the ball down to mid-off for a single.
1.6Hazlewood to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls to the off side, Gill takes a single.
21:31
KKR 6/0 after 1 over.
Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over of the inning. Shubhman Gill is on strike.
0.1Chahar to Gill, WIDE! Full ball bowled down the leg side.
0.1Chahar to Gill, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Gill dances down the track and slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.2Chahar to Gill, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball comes back in and wraps on the pads.
0.3Chahar to Gill, no run, good length ball on off stump, Gill dabs the ball to point.
0.4Chahar to Gill, no run, good length ball around off stump, the ball comes back in, Gill taps the ball to the off side.
0.5Chahar to Gill, no run, good length ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball to mid-off.
0.6Chahar to Gill, 1 run, slightly fuller ball on off stump, Gill drives the ball to mid-off for a single.
21:27
Welcome back for the second half of the match. MS Dhoni gives his team a quick inspirational talk. After MS' talk, CSK players walk out on the field.And out come Venkatesh Iyer along with Shubhman Gill to open the innings for KKR.
19.1Mavi to Moeen, 1 run, full toss on off stump, Moeen mistimes the slog, Moeen slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.2Mavi to du Plessis, 2 runs, full toss on off stump, du Plessis hits the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
19.3Mavi to du Plessis, 1 run, slow bouncer on off stump, du Plessis pulls the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
19.4Mavi to Moeen, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Moeen drives the ball down the ground for a single.
19.5Mavi to du Plessis, 2 runs, slow bouncer wide of off stump, du Plessis mishits the ball down to long-off for a couple of runs.
19.6Mavi to du Plessis, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis slogs and sends the ball straight to Venkatesh Iyer at long-on.
du Plessis c Venkatesh Iyer b Shivam Mavi 86(59)
21:05
CSK 185/2 after 19 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Chakaravarthy to Moeen, no run, short ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Moeen.
18.2Chakaravarthy to Moeen, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Moeen slogs and the ball races down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.3Chakaravarthy to Moeen, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Moeen edges the ball and the ball rolls to the fielder at short third-man for a single.
18.4Chakaravarthy to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, the ball takes the inside edge and goes to point, du Plessis takes a single.
18.5Chakaravarthy to Moeen, SIX! Back of the length ball around off stump, Moeen rocks back and thumps the ball straight down the ground for a biggie!!!!
18.6Chakaravarthy to Moeen, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Moeen drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
20:59
CSK 172/2 after 18 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1 Ferguson to du Plessis, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, du Plessis hits the ball to extra cover for a single.
17.2Ferguson to Moeen, 2 Leg Byes, full ball on leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes down to fine leg, Moeen takes a couple of runs.
17.3Ferguson to Moeen, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Moeen slaps the ball over extra-cover for a boundary.
17.4Ferguson to Moeen, 1 run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Moeen mistimes the slog, the ball rolls down to long-on for a single.
17.4 Ferguson to du Plessis, WIDE! Good length ball fired down the leg side.
17.5Ferguson to du Plessis, SIX! Full ball wide of off stump, du Plessis swings his bat to clear the cover and send the ball over the fence for a maximum!!!!
17.6Ferguson to du Plessis,FOUR! Full ball on middle stump, du Plessis stands and slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
20:52
CSK 153/2 after 17 overs.
Mavi to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Mavi to Moeen, SIX! Back of the length ball wide of off stump, Moeen whacks the ball over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum!!!!
16.2Mavi to Moeen, no run, yorker on off stump, Moeen digs the ball out and the ball rolls back to Mavi.
16.3Mavi to Moeen, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Moeen drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
16.4Mavi to du Plessis, no run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball back to Mavi.
16.5Mavi to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
16.6 Mavi to Moeen, SIX! Full ball on middle and off stump, Moeen makes room and smokes the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum!!!
20:46
CSK 139/2 after 16 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Ferguson to du Plessis, FOUR! Short and wide, du Plessis makes room and cuts the ball through the fielders between short third-man and backward point for a boundary.
15.2Ferguson to du Plessis, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
15.3Ferguson to du Plessis, no run, full ball on off stump, a swing and a miss from du Plessis.
15.4Ferguson to du Plessis, 1 run, short ball on off stump, du Plessis mishits the ball, the ball rolls to the man at sweeper cover for a single.
15.5Ferguson to Moeen, no run, fullish ball on off stump, Moeen drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
15.6Ferguson to Moeen, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Moeen slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:42
CSK 131/2 after 15 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1 Iyer to Moeen, no run, good length ball around off stump, Moeen looks to push the ball but the ball goes past the edge of the bat.
14.2 Iyer to Moeen, 1 run, slow full ball on middle stump, Moeen plays the ball to mid-on for a single.
14.3 Iyer to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball drifting on the pads, du Plessis guides the ball to fine-leg for another single.
14.4 Iyer to Moeen, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Moeen takes a single.
14.5 Iyer to du Plessis, 2 runs, good length ball around off stump, du Plessis hits the ball through point and takes a couple of runs.
14.6 Iyer to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball through point for a single.
20:33
CSK 125/2 after 14 overs.
Narine to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis guides the ball to the leg side for a single.
13.1Narine to Uthappa, WIDE! Short ball wide outside the line of off stump.
13.2Narine to Uthappa, SIX! Full ball on off stump, Uthappa goes on one knee and slogs the ball just over long-on fence for a maximum!!!
13.3Narine to Uthappa, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on middle stump, Uthappa goes for a reverse sweep but fails to hit the ball with the bat and the ball raps on the pads, Narine appeals and the umpire obliges the appeal with a raised finger, Uthappa takes the review and the review shows that the ball in crashing on the middle stump, Uthappa departs.
Uthappa lbw b Narine 31(15)
Moeen Ali walks out to bat.
13.4 Narine to Moeen, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Moeen lifts the ball over cover and takes a single.
13.5Narine to du Plessis, no run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis works the ball to point.
13.6Narine to du Plessis, no run, full ball on middle stump, du Plessis guides the ball to the leg side.
20:29
CSK 116/1 after 13 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1 Chakaravarthy to Uthappa, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Uthappa drives the ball down to third-man for a couple of runs.
12.2Chakaravarthy toUthappa, SIX! Full ball on off stump, Uthappa slogs the ball over long-on fence for a maximum!!!!!
12.3Chakaravarthy toUthappa, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, the ball takes the inside edge and then raps the pads, Uthappa takes a single.
12.4Chakaravarthy to du Plessis, no run, good length ball on off stump, du Plesiss plays the ball to the off side.
12.5Chakaravarthy to du Plessis, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, du Plessis guides the ball to square-leg for a run.
12.6Chakaravarthy toUthappa, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Uthappa drives the ball through cover for a couple of runs.
20:25
CSK 104/1 after 12 overs.
Narine to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Narine to Uthappa, 2 runs, back of the length ball on off stump, Uthaapa cuts the ball through backward point for a couple of runs.
11.2Narine to Uthappa, no run, short ball on off stump, Uthappa cuts the ball to the man at backward point.
11.3Narine to Uthappa, 1 run, full on off stump, Uthappa slog sweeps the ball to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball down the ground for a single.
11.5Narine to Uthappa, DROPPED! Good length ball on off stump, Uthappa steps out and hits the ball back to Narine, the bowler puts down a tough chance.
11.6Narine to Uthappa, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Uthappa hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
20:19
CSK 97/1 after 11 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Ferguson to du Plessis, no run, short and wide, du Plessis cuts the ball to the fielder at cover.
10.2Ferguson to du Plessis, FOUR! Short ball wide of off stump, du Plessis pulls and sends the ball racing down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.3Ferguson to du Plessis, FOUR! BRILLIANT! Short ball wide of off stump, du Plessis powers the ball through cover for another boundary.
10.4Ferguson to du Plessis, 1 run, full around off stump, du Plessis drives the ball to mid-off for a single.
10.5Ferguson to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Uthappa works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.5Ferguson to du Plessis, WIDE! Short ball bowled wide of off stump.
10.6Ferguson to du Plessis, SIX AND FIFTY!Full ball on off stump, du Plessis plays an inside-out shot to clear long-off boundary for a maximum!!!! The six also takes du Plessis to his FIFTY!!!
20:16
CSK 80/1 after 10 overs.
Shakib to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Shakib to du Plessis, 1 run, short ball, du Plessis pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.2Shakib to Uthappa, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Uthappa mishits the ball to the leg side for a run,
9.3Shakib to du Plessis, norun, back of the length ball on off stump, a swing and a miss from du Plessis.
9.4Shakib to du Plessis, SIX! Full ball on off stump, du Plessis thumps the ball over long-off for a maximum!!!!
9.5Shakib to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball through cover for a single.
9.6Shakib to Uthappa, SIX! Short ball on off stump, Uthappa slogs and sends the ball soaring over deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
20:07
CSK 65/1 after 9 overs.
Narine to bowl the ninth over.
8.1 Narine to Gaikwad, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball on off stump, Gaikwad steps out of the crease and mishits the ball, the ball flies straight down the throat of Shivam Mavi at long-off.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shivam Mavi b Narine 32(27)
Robin Uthappa walks out to bat.
8.2 Narine to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Uthappa plays a reverse sweep for a single.
8.3 Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball down to long-on for a run.
8.4Narine to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Uthappa works the ball down to long-on for a run.
8.5Narine to du Plessis, norun, good length ball around off, du Plessis pushes the ball to cover.
8.6Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball around off stump, du Plessis drives the ball through extra cover for a single.
20:03
CSK 61/0 after 8 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Chakaravarthy to Gaikwad, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Gaikwad leans and works the ball to the leg side.
7.2Chakaravarthy to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Gaikwad works the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.3Chakaravarthy to du Plessis, 1 run, short ball on off stump, du Plessis pulls and sends the ball to deep mid-wicket for another single
7.4
7.5Chakaravarthy to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis plays the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
7.6Chakaravarthy to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gaikwad works the ball to square-leg for the fifth single of the over.
19:59
CSK 56/0 after 7 overs.
Sunil Narine to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, du Plessis drives the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2Narine to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gaikwad knocks the ball to long-on for another single.
6.3Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis works the ball to the leg side for the third run.
6.4Narine to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Gaikwad pulls and sends the ball to deep mid-wicket for the the fourth single.
6.5Narine to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis pushes the ball to cover for yet another single.
6.6Narine to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gaikwad guides the ball to deep midwicket to complete the sixth single of the over.
19:54
CSK 50/0 after 6 overs.
Varun Chakaravarthyto bowl the sixth over.
5.1 Chakaravarthyto du Plessis, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis blocks the ball.
5.2Chakaravarthyto du Plessis, 1 run, full ball drifting on the pads, du Plessis works the ball on the leg side for a single.
5.3Chakaravarthyto Gaikwad, no run, good length ball on off stump, Gaikwad works the ball to the leg side.
5.4Chakaravarthyto Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gaikwad works the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.4Chakaravarthyto du Plessis, no run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis pushes the ball to cover.
OH NO IT IS A NO BALL!
FREE HIT!
5.5Chakaravarthyto du Plessis, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, du Plessis thumps the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
5.6Chakaravarthyto du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump, du Plessis works the ball to mid-on for a run.
19:49
CSK 42/0 after 5 overs.
Mavi to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Mavi to Gaikwad, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Gaikwad pulls and the man at short mid-wicket stops the ball.
4.2Mavi to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gaikwad goes back and dabs the ball to the fielder at short third-man for a single.
4.3Mavi to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis pushes the ball to cover for a single.
4.4Mavi to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball around off stump, Gaikwad plays the ball with soft hands and edges the ball to the fielder at short third-man for another single.
4.5Mavi to du Plessis, FOUR! Good length ball around off stump, du Plessis swings his bat, du Plessis did not quite connect well, but the ball still flies over the man at mid-on for a boundary.
4.6Mavi to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis works the ball to cover for a single.
19:44
CSK 34/0 after 4 overs.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Ferguson to du Plessis, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis works the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
3.2 Ferguson to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball to cover and calls Gaikwad for a quick single.
3.3 Ferguson to Gaikwad, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Full ball on off and middle stump, Gaikwad steps out and drives the ball through backward point for a boundary.
3.4 Ferguson to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off and middle stump, Gaikwad works the ball to the leg side for a single.
3.5Ferguson to du Plessis, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full ball on off stump, du Plessis plays a mighty drive through mid-off, the man at mid-off puts a dive but he cannot stop the ball.
3.6Ferguson to du Plessis,no run, fast back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from du Plessis.
19:40
CSK 22/0 after 3 overs.
Shakib to bowl the third over.
2.1Shakib to du Plessis, 1 Leg Bye! Good length ball on middle and leg stump, du Plessis goes for a drive but misses, Karthik fails to stop the ball and du PLessis takes a single.
2.2Shakib to Gaikwad, FOUR! Full ball on middle stump, Gaikwad sweeps the ball for a boundary.
2.3Shakib to Gaikwad, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Gaikwad rocks back and pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
2.4Shakib to Gaikwad, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Gaikwad cuts the ball to backward point.
2.5Shakib to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Gaikwad mishits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.6Shakib to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball around off stump, du PLessis drives the ball down to mid-off for a single.
19:34
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs.
Shivam Mavi to bowl the second over.
1.1 Mavi to du Plessis, no run, full ball fired on off and middle stump, du Plessis brings his bat down in time to defend the ball.
1.2Mavi to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis guides the ball to the fielder at square-leg for a single.
1.3Mavi to Gaikwad, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Gaikwad edges the ball to the fielder at short third-man, a slight misfield and Gaikwad completes a couple of runs.
1.4Mavi to Gaikwad, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball moves back in after pitching, Gaikwad goes for a drive straight down the ground but the ball flies past the edge of the bat.
1.5Mavi to Gaikwad, no run, slightly fuller around off stump, Gaikwad pushes the ball to mid-off.
1.6Mavi to Gaikwad, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, the ball comes back in, Gaikwad goes for a drive but the ball beats the edge of the bat.
19:29
CSK 6/0 after 1 over.
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the first over of the inning. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Shakib to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Gaikwad leans and drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off for a single.
0.2Shakib to du Plessis, no run, full ball on off stump, du Plessis drives the ball back to Shakib.
0.3Shakib to du Plessis, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, du Plessis works the ball to the leg side for a single.
0.4Shakib to Gaikwad, FOUR! Short ball on middle stump, Gaikwad goes on one knee and slog sweeps the b all behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
0.5Shakib to Gaikwad, no run, short ball on middle stump, Gaikwad rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
0.6Shakib to Gaikwad, no run, short and wide, Gaikwad cuts the ball to the man at backward point.
19:22
Right then the action in this grand final is about to begin. The two umpires make their way to the middle. Eoin Morgan leads the KKR players on to the feild. And after the KKR players take the field, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad emerge from the CSK dugout to open the innings for CSK. We are ready!
19:06
Teams
Chennai Super Kings:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
EoinMorgan, KKR captain at the toss:We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We aregoing with the same team.
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at the toss:We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. We areplaying with the same squad.
19:00
Toss
KKRcaptain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:44
Pitch Report
The last eight matches at Dubai have been won by the team batting second. So, it can be inferred that the pitches become easier to bat on as the match progresses. The average first innings total of the last eight games played at this venue is 149.87. So,we could expect a high-scoring fixture.
18:42
Conditions
The evening of the final will be clear and warm. The temperature is expected to be around 31 °C. The humidity level is expected around 62%.
18:19
Form Guide
CSK: W-L-L-L-W
KKR: W-W-W-W-L
18:16
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
Heading into the final, CSK hold an advantage. The MS Dhoni-led side has defeated Eoin Morgan’s KKR in both the league phase matches. CSK won the first match between the two sides by 18 runs. The men in Yellow clinched the reverse fixture by 2 wickets.
18:14
Head-to-head CSK vs KKR
Matches Played: 25
CSK wins: 16
KKR wins: 8
No Result: 1
17:37
This is where KKR's strengths lie
It is the bowlers who have led KKR’s renaissance in the UAE of IPL 2021. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine has dried runs and picked wickets at regular intervals. The two have collectively picked 32 wickets. They have been ably supported by Shakib Al Hasan, who has justified his selection in the absence of Andre Russell. Shakib might have picked only 4 wickets but his economy is just 6.69 from 7 games. In pace department, Lockie Ferguson has combined well with Shivam Mavi. Ferguson has picked 13 wickets and Mavi has 10 wickets to his name. Clearly, KKR has the best bowling line attack in IPL 2021.
CSK would be relying on the exploits of openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two have been the most consistent opening pair this season. The two batters are also the team’s top-two run scorers this year. Gaikwad has smashed 603 runs and du Plessis has accumulated 547 runs. The two batters have cumulatively hit nine fifties and one hundred. If these two batters click, then they would be a big headache for Eoin Morgan.
Here's the SWOT analysis for the IPL final between CSK and KKR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing their fourth IPL title when take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But overcoming KKR will not be an easy task for the men in Yellow. KKR themselves would be looking to end their seven-year-long wait for an IPL win. If KKR do win, it would be their third IPL title and they would draw level with CSK.
IPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
