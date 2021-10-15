IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: KKR win toss and opt to bowl first
IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: KKR win toss and opt to bowl first
updated: Oct 15 2021, 19:07 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from the IPL final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
19:06
Teams
Chennai Super Kings:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
EoinMorgan, KKR captain at the toss:We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We aregoing with the same team.
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at the toss:We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. We areplaying with the same squad.
19:00
Toss
KKRcaptain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:44
Pitch Report
The last eight matches at Dubai have been won by the team batting second. So, it can be inferred that the pitches become easier to bat on as the match progresses. The average first innings total of the last eight games played at this venue is 149.87. So,we could expect a high-scoring fixture.
18:42
Conditions
The evening of the final will be clear and warm. The temperature is expected to be around 31 °C. The humidity level is expected around 62%.
18:19
Form Guide
CSK: W-L-L-L-W
KKR: W-W-W-W-L
18:16
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
Heading into the final, CSK hold an advantage. The MS Dhoni-led side has defeated Eoin Morgan’s KKR in both the league phase matches. CSK won the first match between the two sides by 18 runs. The men in Yellow clinched the reverse fixture by 2 wickets.
18:14
Head-to-head CSK vs KKR
Matches Played: 25
CSK wins: 16
KKR wins: 8
No Result: 1
17:37
This is where KKR's strengths lie
It is the bowlers who have led KKR’s renaissance in the UAE of IPL 2021. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine has dried runs and picked wickets at regular intervals. The two have collectively picked 32 wickets. They have been ably supported by Shakib Al Hasan, who has justified his selection in the absence of Andre Russell. Shakib might have picked only 4 wickets but his economy is just 6.69 from 7 games. In pace department, Lockie Ferguson has combined well with Shivam Mavi. Ferguson has picked 13 wickets and Mavi has 10 wickets to his name. Clearly, KKR has the best bowling line attack in IPL 2021.
CSK would be relying on the exploits of openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two have been the most consistent opening pair this season. The two batters are also the team’s top-two run scorers this year. Gaikwad has smashed 603 runs and du Plessis has accumulated 547 runs. The two batters have cumulatively hit nine fifties and one hundred. If these two batters click, then they would be a big headache for Eoin Morgan.
Here's the SWOT analysis for the IPL final between CSK and KKR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing their fourth IPL title when take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But overcoming KKR will not be an easy task for the men in Yellow. KKR themselves would be looking to end their seven-year-long wait for an IPL win. If KKR do win, it would be their third IPL title and they would draw level with CSK.
IPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
EoinMorgan, KKR captain at the toss:We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We aregoing with the same team.
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at the toss:We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. We areplaying with the same squad.
Toss
KKRcaptain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch Report
The last eight matches at Dubai have been won by the team batting second. So, it can be inferred that the pitches become easier to bat on as the match progresses. The average first innings total of the last eight games played at this venue is 149.87. So,we could expect a high-scoring fixture.
Conditions
The evening of the final will be clear and warm. The temperature is expected to be around 31 °C. The humidity level is expected around 62%.
Form Guide
CSK: W-L-L-L-W
KKR: W-W-W-W-L
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
Heading into the final, CSK hold an advantage. The MS Dhoni-led side has defeated Eoin Morgan’s KKR in both the league phase matches. CSK won the first match between the two sides by 18 runs. The men in Yellow clinched the reverse fixture by 2 wickets.
Head-to-head CSK vs KKR
Matches Played: 25
CSK wins: 16
KKR wins: 8
No Result: 1
This is where KKR's strengths lie
It is the bowlers who have led KKR’s renaissance in the UAE of IPL 2021. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine has dried runs and picked wickets at regular intervals. The two have collectively picked 32 wickets. They have been ably supported by Shakib Al Hasan, who has justified his selection in the absence of Andre Russell. Shakib might have picked only 4 wickets but his economy is just 6.69 from 7 games. In pace department, Lockie Ferguson has combined well with Shivam Mavi. Ferguson has picked 13 wickets and Mavi has 10 wickets to his name. Clearly, KKR has the best bowling line attack in IPL 2021.
Read More
A look at CSK's strengths
CSK would be relying on the exploits of openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two have been the most consistent opening pair this season. The two batters are also the team’s top-two run scorers this year. Gaikwad has smashed 603 runs and du Plessis has accumulated 547 runs. The two batters have cumulatively hit nine fifties and one hundred. If these two batters click, then they would be a big headache for Eoin Morgan.
Read More
Here's the SWOT analysis for the IPL final between CSK and KKR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing their fourth IPL title when take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But overcoming KKR will not be an easy task for the men in Yellow. KKR themselves would be looking to end their seven-year-long wait for an IPL win. If KKR do win, it would be their third IPL title and they would draw level with CSK.
Read More
IPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
Read More