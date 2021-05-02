Jos Buttler slams 124 as RR post 220/3 against SRH

IPL 2021: Jos Buttler slams 124 as RR post 220/3 against SRH

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 17:40 ist
Credit: IPLT20/BCCi

Jos Buttler smashed a scintillating hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Brief score:

Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24). 

Indian Premier League
IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals

