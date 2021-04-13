IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians stun Kolkata Knight Riders in low-scoring match, win by 10 runs

Mumbai Indians stun KKR, win by 10 runs

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 13 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 23:46 ist
Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during Indian Premier League 2021 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Credit: PTI/Sportspicz photo

Mumbai Indians stunned Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in a low-scoring IPL match here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians managed only 152 after batting first, but then bowled amazingly to restrict KKR to 142 for 7 in 20 overs to record their first win in the second game.

For KKR, opener Nitish Rana once again top-scored with 57 off 47 balls while Shubman Gill chipped in with 33 off 24 balls. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up 4 for 27.

Earlier, Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians were all out for 152.

It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 152 all out in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43; Andre Russell 5/15, Pat Cummins 2/24).

KKR: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Rahul Chahar 4/27).

Cricket
IPL
IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders

