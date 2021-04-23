IPL 2021: PBKS restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6

Mumbai Indians batsmen crawled to put 131 on the board against Punjab Kings on a slow Chennai track.
Skipper Rohit Sharma was the only batter to stand out with his controlled 63 runs of 52 balls as the middle-order failed to combat PBKS's bowling.
Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field.
For PBKS, Ravi Bishnoi comes in for M Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's Playing XI remains unchanged.
Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
More to follow...
