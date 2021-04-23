IPL 2021: PBKS restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6

IPL 2021: PBKS restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 21:17 ist
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 17 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians batsmen crawled to put 131 on the board against Punjab Kings on a slow Chennai track.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the only batter to stand out with his controlled 63 runs of 52 balls as the middle-order failed to combat PBKS's bowling.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field. 

For PBKS, Ravi Bishnoi comes in for M Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's Playing XI remains unchanged.

    Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

More to follow...

