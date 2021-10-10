IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings highlights: CSK win by 4 wickets and qualify for the final
updated: Oct 10 2021, 23:45 ist
Delhi Capitals are fighting for a second successive final while Chennai Super Kings would be hoping for a spot in the title match after a gap of two years.
23:42
23:40
Player of the Match
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Player of the Match for his knock of 70 from 50 balls.
Ruturaj Gaikwad:It's just normal. Just go through normal routines that I have been following throughout the tournament. Powerplay was a crucial stage and the wicket was holding a little bit. It was easier to bat through with Robin going well. I plan for 2-3 overs, think of how is likely to bowl and who I can target. big-short boundary, who I can target and ensure the required rate doesn't go up too much. Every time Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward.
23:39
MS Dhoni, CSK skipper:
It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. I have done a lot in the tournament. We are one side that hasn't done promotions a lot. If a Shardul or a Deepak, they can look to get a boundary from the first ball. He is somebody who likes to bat up the order. Mo has done very well for us at 3. So we have left it open. Whoever gets out, one of you will bat at 3. We have just left it to god how we decide that. He (Ruturaj Gaikwad) is somebody who plays authentic shots. He is a good talent. It's the full team. It was tough when we didn't qualify last time. Emotions were high. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team.
23:28
Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals captain
Obviously it's verydisappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one. I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughoutthe match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over. I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn't get enoughwickets and that was the main difference. As a cricketer, we are going to rectify our mistakes, gonna learn fromit and move on to the next one. Hopefully we can win and play the final.
23:10
CSK 173/6 after 19.4 overs
Curran to bowl the last over. CSK need 13 runs.
19.1Curran to Moeen, WICKET! CAUGHT! HANG ON FOLKS! Slow back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Moeen cracks the ball to deep backward square-lege where Rabada maintains his cool and takes a good catch.
Moeen Ali c Rabada b Tom Curran 16(12)
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat.
CSK need 13 runs from 5 balls.
Curran is on a HATTRICK!
19.2Curran to Dhoni, FOUR! Half-tracker wide of off-stump, Dhoni thumps the ball over the man at deep cover for a boundary.
CSK need 9 from 4
19.3Curran to Dhoni, INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball wide of off-stump, Dhoni swings his bat, the ball takes the inside edge and runs past the stumps and down to fine-leg for a boundary.
CSK need 5 from 3
19.3Curran to Dhoni, WIDE! Short ball bowled way outside the line of off-stump.
CSK need 4 from 3.
19.3Curran to Dhoni, FOUR AND CSK ARE IN THE FINAL!!!!!!!!! Short and wide from Curran, Dhoni pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for a boundary.
23:04
CSK 160/5 after 19 overs.
Avesh to bowl the nineteenth over. CSK need 24 runs from 12 balls.
18.1Avesh to Gaikwad, WICKET! CAUGHT! BLOW FOR CSK!!! SLow low full toss wide of off-stump, Gaikwad slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket, Axar Patel runs in from deep and dives forward to complete a stunning catch.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Axar b Avesh Khan 70(50)
MS Dhoni walks out to bat.
CSK need 24 runs from 11 balls
18.2Avesh to Moeen, FOUR! Full toss wide of off-stump, Moeen swings his bat and sends the ball through cover point region for a boundary,
18.3Avesh to Moeen, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Moeen drives the ball down to third-man for a single.
18.4Avesh to Dhoni, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Dhoni goes for a wild swing but fails to connect.
18.5Avesh to Dhoni, SIX! GOING, GOING, GONE! Back of the length ball on off-stump, Dhoni rocks back and hammers the ball over deep mid-wicket fence for a monster.
18.6Avesh to Dhoni, no run, slow full ball tad wide of off-stump, Dhoni goes for another wild hit but fails to connect.
22:57
CSK 149/4 after 18 overs.
Nortje to bowl the eighteenth over. CSK need 35 runs from 18 balls.
17.1Nortje to Gaikwad, FOUR! JUST THE START CSK NEEDED IN THIS OVER! Half-volley on off-stump, Gaikwad makes room and thumps the ball straight, Hetmyer puts ib a brave dive at mid-off but cannot stop the ball and the ball rolls down to long-off for a boundary.
17.2Nortje to Gaikwad, no run, slow back of the length ball ion off-stump, a swing and a miss from Gaikwad.
17.3Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Gaikwad drives the ball down the ground for a single.
17.4Nortje to Moeen, 1 run, slow short ball on off-stump, Moeen pulls and the ball falls in front of Axar Patel at deep midwicket as Moeen gets a single.
17.5Nortje to Gaikwad, FOUR! FANTASTIC! Full toss wide of off-stump, Gaikwad steps out and thumps the ball through backward point for a boundary.
17.6Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad tries a slog, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and flies to third-man, the ball falls in front of Rabada ad Gaikwad settles for a single.
22:52
CSK 138/4 after 17 overs.
Avesh to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Avesh to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2Avesh to Moeen, 1 run, short and wide from the pacer, Moeen cuts the ball through backward point for another single.
16.3Avesh to Gaikwad, 1 run, slow back of the length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad cracks the ball to deep mid-wicket for the fourth single.
16.4Avesh to Moeen, 1 run, full and fast ball wide of off-stump, Moeen drives the ball down to backward point for a single.
16.5Avesh to Gaikwad, FOUR! IMPORTANT BOUNDARY FOR CSK! Full toss on off-stump, Gaikwad moves to the off side and nudges the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.6Avesh to Gaikwad, another full toss on off-stump, Gaikwad mishits the ball and sends it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
22:48
CSK 129/4 after 16 overs.
Nortje to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Nortje to Moeen, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Moeen guides the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
15.2Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad drives the ball down to third-man for another single.
15.3Nortje to Moeen, no run, slow full ball on off-stump, Moeen drives the ball to the fielder at mid-wicket.
15.4Nortje to Moeen, 2 runs, good length ball on off-stump, Moeen whacks the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
15.5Nortje to Moeen, FOUR! MUCH-NEEDED FOUR FOR CSK! Slow short ball wide of off-stump, Moeen sits back and pulls to send the ball racing down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.6Nortje to Moeen, no run, Nortje nails a perfect yorker on off-stump, Moeen digs the ball back to the pacer.
22:42
CSK 121/4 after 15 overs.
Rabada to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Rabada to Rayudu, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Rayudu drives the ball to cover.
14.2Rabada to Rayudu, no run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Rayudu hits the ball to backward point,
14.3Rabada to Rayudu, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, Rayudu drives the ball down the ground for a single.
14.4Rabada to Gaikwad, WICKET! RUN OUT! Slow short ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad pulls the ball to mid-wicket and completes the first run, he then calls Rayudu for the second run, Iyer collects the ball in the deep and gets rid of it in an instant and throws it to Rabada, the bowler collects the ball and runs out Rayudu.
Rayudu run out (Shreyas Iyer/Rabada) 1(3)
Moeen Ali walks out to bat.
14.5Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad hits the ball for a run.
14.6Rabada to Moeen, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Moeen hits the ball over cover for a single.
22:27
CSK 111/1 after 13 overs.
Ashwin to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Ashwin to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Gaikwad works the ball to the leg side for a single.
12.2 Ashwin to Uthappa, FOUR! Good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa plays a reverse sweep and fetches a boundary,
12.3Ashwin to Uthappa, FOIUR MORE! CLEAN HIT! Full ball on off-stump, Uthappa dances down the track and smacks the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
12.4Ashwin to Uthappa, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Uthappa makes room and hammers the ball through cover for a single.
12.5Ashwin to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Gaikwad nudges the ball to cover for a run.
12.6Ashwin to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball down the ground for a single.
22:19
CSK 99/1 after 12 overs.
Rabada to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1 Rabada to Gaikwad, no run, yorker in the blockhole, Gaikwad brings his bat down in time to block the ball.
11.2Rabada to Gaikwad, 3 runs, short ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad makes room and hits the ball to third-man for three runs.
11.3 Rabada to Uthappa, no run, full toss wide of off-stump, Uthappa mishits the ball to the fielder at mid-wicket.
11.4Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
11.5Rabada to Gaikwad, no run, slow short ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad is early in his pull shot and misses to hit the ball.
11.6Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run, slow good length ball on off-stump,Gaikwad guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
22:15
CSK 94/1 after 11 overs.
Axar to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Axar to Gaikwad, 2 runs, short ball on middle stump, Gaikwad hits the ball to mid-wicket for a couple of runs,
10.2Axar to Gaikwad, SIX! JUST OVER THE FENCE! Slow full ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad goes on one keen and slogs the ball, the ball flies just over the fielder at long-on fence for a maximum!!!
10.3Axar to Gaikwad, FOUR! Full ball on off-stump, Gaikwad drives the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
10.4Axar to Gaikwad, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad pushes the ball to cover.
10.5Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump. Gaikwad guides the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6Axar to Uthappa, no run, full and fast ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side.
22:09
CSK 81/1 after 10 overs.
Curran to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Curran to Uthappa, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
9.2Curran to Gaikwad, 1 run, slow short ball wide of off-stump, Uthappa whacks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3Curran to Uthappa, 1 run, fullish ball on off-stump, Uthappa opens the face of the bat and drives the ball down to third-man for third single of the over.
9.4Curran to Gaikwad, no run, slow good length ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad drives the ball to the fielder at short third-man.
9.5Curran to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad slogs and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for the fourth single of the over.
9.6Curran to Uthappa, 2 runs, slow full ball wide of off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball through cover and gets a couple of runs. With two runs, Uthappa also gets to his HALF-CENTURY!
21:59
CSK 68/1 after 8 overs.
Tom Curran to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Curran to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2Curran to Uthappa, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Uthappa guides the ball down to third-man for another single.
7.3Curran to Gaikwad, 1 run, slow short ball on off-stump, Gaikwad pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for third single.
7.4Curran to Uthappa, no run, slow full ball on off-stump, the ball cuts back in and beats the edge of the bat.
7.5Curran to Uthappa, 1 run, slow full ball on off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6Curran to Gaikwad, no run, slow good length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad dabs the ball to the man at short third.
21:50
CSK 59/1 after 6 overs.
Avesh to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Avesh to Uthappa, no run, slow full ball wide of off-stump, a swing and a miss from Uthappa.
5.2Avesh to Uthappa, SIX! INTO THE STANDS! Full ball on middle stump, Uthappa comes on the front foot and swings his bat, the ball hits the meat of the bat and flies over the long-on fence.
5.3Avesh to Uthappa, FOUR! BRAVE FROM UTHAPPA! Full ball on middle stump, Uthappa sits back in the crease and slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket.
5.4Avesh to Uthappa, no run, slow good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa looks to guide the ball down to third-man but the ball beats the edge of the bat and flies to Pant.
5.5Avesh to Uthappa, SIX! SUPERB! Good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa tonks the ball straight down the ground for a maximum!!!!
5.6Avesh to Uthappa, FOUR! CARNAGE! Good length ball wide of off-stump, Uthappa hammers the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
21:44
CSK 34/1 after 4 overs.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Rabada to Gaikwad, SIX! WELCOME RABADA! Good length ball on middle stump, Gaikwad steps out of the crease and smokes the ball straight over Rabada's head for a biggie.
3.2Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
3.3Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa drives the ball to cover for another single.
3.4Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad works the ball down to third-man for third consecutive single.
3.5Rabada to Uthappa, FOUR! Fuller ball drifting on the pads, Uthappa makes the use of the pace on the ball and flicks the ball behind square on the leg side.
3.6Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Uthappa plays an upper cut to send the ball down to third-man for a single.
21:40
CSK 20/1 after 3 overs.
Nortje to bowl the third over.
2.1Nortje to Uthappa, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa pushed the ball to cover.
2.2Nortje to Uthappa, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Uthappa works the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
2.3Nortje to Uthappa, 1 run, slightly fuller ball on off-stump, Uthappa goes back and drives the ball to the off side for a single.
2.4Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad taps the ball down to third-man for a single.
2.5Nortje to Uthappa, no run, full and fast ball on off-stump, Uthappa digs the ball out to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
2.6Nortje to Uthappa, no run, fast bouncer wide of off-stump, Uthappa attempts a cut but fails to connect.
21:36
CSK 16/1 after 2 overs.
Avesh Khan to bowl the second over.
1.1Avesh to Uthappa, WIDE! Full ball bowled down the leg side.
1.1Avesh to Uthappa, FOUR! Short ball on off-stump, Uthappa waits and then opens the face of the last second to hit the ball wide of the slip fielder and send the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
1.2Avesh to Uthappa, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa plays a good solid front foot defensive sot to cover.
1.3Avesh to Uthappa, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Uthappa gets a single.
1.4Avesh to Gaikwad, no run, full ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad makes room but mishits the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
1.5Avesh to Gaikwad, 1 run, full ball wide of off-stump, Gaikwad guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
1.6Avesh to Uthappa, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Uthappa plays the ball to mid-on and steals a single.
21:28
CSK 8/1 after 1 over.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the first over of the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Gaikwad hops and dabs the ball down to third-man for a single and get CSK's chase underway.
0.2Nortje to du Plessis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, du Plessis works the ball to mid-on for a single.
0.3Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, fuller ball on middle and leg, Gaikwad guides the ball to fine-leg for the third single of the over.
0.4Nortje to du Plessis, WICKET! CLEAN-BOWLED! CRACKING BALL! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball swings back in, du Plessis looks to play the ball to the leg side but misses the ball completely and the ball goes through the gap between the bat and the pad to hit the middle stump.
du Plessis b Nortje 1(2)
Robin Uthappa walks out to bat.
0.5 Nortje to Uthappa, FOUR! SUBLIME!!! Good length ball tad wide of off-stump, Uthappa punches the ball through cover and fetches a boundary.
0.6Nortje to Uthappa, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump, Uthappa plays the ball to the leg side for a quick single.
21:23
Welcome back for the second half of the match! CSK's chase is about to get underway. The umpires and the players are back on the field.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Pitch Report
A much-improved surface than which was used for the game between RCB and DC. There is less grass compared to that pitch. The pitch is also looking a lot drier. But the cracks haven't come into play.
Since the inception of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, 11 matches have been played at this venue. In those 11 games, the side batting second has come out on the top on eight occasions. Clearly, the pitches at the stadium favour the teams chasing the totals.The average first innings total in the last three matches has been 144.66.
Conditions
A clear and a warm evening is expected for the match. Humidity level should be about 60 per cent and the temperature would be around 32°C.
Delhi Capitals top performers this season
DC's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs)
DC's leading wicket-taker for IPL 2021: Avesh Khan (22 wickets)
Chennai Super Kings top performers this season
CSK's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis (546 runs)
CSK's top-wicket taker in IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur (18 wickets)
Form Guide
DC:L-W-W-L-W
CSK:L-L-L-W-W
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
DC come into this match enjoying a double over CSK in the league stage. DC won both their league matches against CSK chasing.
DC vs CSK Head to Head
Matches played: 25
DC wins: 10
CSK wins: 15
Delhi Capitals finished first in the league stage with 10 wins. Chennai Super Kings were second with 18 points.