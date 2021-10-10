IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK win toss and opt to field

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
19:05
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss
We are fine with the toss, but we'd have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it's part and parcel of the game. One change for us - Ripal Patel goes out, Tom Curran comes in. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we'll not take the match lightly.
19:03
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at toss
Want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. But its not a wicket where things ease down. Its a tough wicket.We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven.
18:56
Toss
CSK captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:47
Pitch Report
A much-improved surface than which was used for the game between RCB and DC. There is less grass compared to that pitch. The pitch is also looking a lot drier. But the cracks haven't come into play.
Since the inception of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, 11 matches have been played at this venue. In those 11 games, the side batting second has come out on the top on eight occasions. Clearly, the pitches at the stadium favour the teams chasing the totals.The average first innings total in the last three matches has been 144.66.
A clear and a warm evening is expected for the match. Humidity level should be about 60 per cent and the temperature would be around 32°C.
18:26
Delhi Capitals top performers this season
DC's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs)
DC's leading wicket-taker for IPL 2021: Avesh Khan (22 wickets)
18:22
Chennai Super Kings top performers this season
CSK's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis (546 runs)
CSK's top-wicket taker in IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur (18 wickets)
18:20
Form Guide
DC:L-W-W-L-W
CSK:L-L-L-W-W
18:19
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
DC come into this match enjoying a double over CSK in the league stage. DC won both their league matches against CSK chasing.
18:04
DC vs CSK Head to Head
Matches played: 25
DC wins: 10
CSK wins: 15
18:02
Delhi Capitals finished first in the league stage with 10 wins. Chennai Super Kings were second with 18 points.
17:59
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Qualifier-I of IPL-2021. Tonight, three-time Champions Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this fixture qualifies straight to the final.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss
We are fine with the toss, but we'd have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it's part and parcel of the game. One change for us - Ripal Patel goes out, Tom Curran comes in. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we'll not take the match lightly.
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at toss
Want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. But its not a wicket where things ease down. Its a tough wicket.We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven.
Toss
CSK captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch Report
A much-improved surface than which was used for the game between RCB and DC. There is less grass compared to that pitch. The pitch is also looking a lot drier. But the cracks haven't come into play.
Since the inception of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, 11 matches have been played at this venue. In those 11 games, the side batting second has come out on the top on eight occasions. Clearly, the pitches at the stadium favour the teams chasing the totals.The average first innings total in the last three matches has been 144.66.
Conditions
A clear and a warm evening is expected for the match. Humidity level should be about 60 per cent and the temperature would be around 32°C.
Delhi Capitals top performers this season
DC's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs)
DC's leading wicket-taker for IPL 2021: Avesh Khan (22 wickets)
Chennai Super Kings top performers this season
CSK's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis (546 runs)
CSK's top-wicket taker in IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur (18 wickets)
Form Guide
DC:L-W-W-L-W
CSK:L-L-L-W-W
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
DC come into this match enjoying a double over CSK in the league stage. DC won both their league matches against CSK chasing.
DC vs CSK Head to Head
Matches played: 25
DC wins: 10
CSK wins: 15
Delhi Capitals finished first in the league stage with 10 wins. Chennai Super Kings were second with 18 points.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Qualifier-I of IPL-2021. Tonight, three-time Champions Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this fixture qualifies straight to the final.