IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Pant, Hetmyer rebuild DC's innings
updated: Oct 10 2021, 20:41 ist
Delhi Capitals are fighting for a second successive final while Chennai Super Kings would be hoping for a spot in the title match after a gap of two years.
20:37
DC 114/4 after 15 overs.
Dwayne Bravo to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1 Bravo to Hetmyer, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.2Bravo to Pant, no run, full and fast ball wide of off-stump, Pant drives the ball to the man at mid-off.
14.3Bravo to Pant, 1 run, slow fullish ball on middle and leg stump, Pant works the ball to backward square-leg for a single.
14.4Bravo to Hetmyer, FOUR! CLEVER!!!! Full and fast ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer waits and then digs the ball out to send the ball racing down to third-man for a boundary.
14.5Bravo to Hetmyer, no run, fullish ball with pace off, Hetmyer defends the ball to the leg side.
14.6Bravo to Hetmyer, 1 run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Hetmeyer taps the ball to backward point and settles for a single.
20:33
DC 107/4 after 14 overs.
Moeen to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Moeen to Pant, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Shaw guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
13.2Moeen to Hetmyer, SIX! Short ball on off-stump, Hetmyer rocks back and pulls the ball with great power to send the ball flying over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!!!
13.3 Moeen to Hetmyer, 1 run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer hammers the ball down the ground for a single.
13.4 Moeen to Pant, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Pant sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a single.
13.5 Moeen to Hetmyer, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Hetmyer works the ball to square-leg for a run.
13.5Moeen to Pant, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
13.6Moeen to Pant, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Pant blocks the ball with a straight bat.
20:27
DC 96/4 after 13 overs.
Chahar to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Chahar to Pant, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Pant works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
12.2Chahar to Hetmyer, 1 run, slow bouncer wide of off-stump, Hetmyer pulls and sends the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.3Chahar to Pant, 1 run, slow full ball on off-stump, Pant works the ball to mid-wicket for another single.
12.3Chahar to Hetmyer, WIDE! Slow bouncer fired wide of off-stump.
12.4Chahar to Hetmyer, no run, fullish ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer comes on front foot and works the ball to the leg side.
12.5Chahar to Hetmyer, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Hetmyer rocks back and pulls the ball to the man at backward square-leg for a run.
12.6Chahar to Pant, 1 run, slow good length ball tad wide of off-stump, Pant dabs the ball to backward point for a single.
20:24
DC 90/2 after 12 overs.
Moeen to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Moeen to Pant, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Pant works the ball to long-on for a run.
11.2Moeen to Hetmyer, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Hetmyer plays the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
11.3Moeen to Pant, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Pant pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.4Moeen to Hetmyer, 2 runs, short ball wide of off-stump, Hetmyer slaps the ball through extra cover for a couple of runs.
11.5Moeen to Hetmyer, 2 runs, full ball wide of off-stump, Hetmer drives the ball through extra cover for two more runs.
11.6Moeen to Hetmyer, no run, short ball on off-stump, Hetmyer drives the ball to mid-off.
20:18
DC 83/4 after 11 overs.
Jadeja to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Jadeja to Pant, 1 run, full ball wide of off-stump, Pant drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
10.2Jadeja to Shaw, WICKET! CAUGHT! BIG BLOW FOR DC! Full ball on off-stump, Shaw plays an inside out shot over extra-cover, the ball has not been timed well and the ball flies straight to Faf du Plessis at long-off.
Prithvi Shaw c du Plessis b Jadeja 60(34)
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
10.3Jadeja to Pant, no run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Pant works the ball to mid-wicket,
10.4Jadeja to Pant, 1 run, short ball wide of off-stump, Pant hammers the ball through cover for a single.
10.5Jadeja to Hetmyer, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Hetmyer guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.6Jadeja to Pant, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Pant goes deep in the crease and works the ball to square-leg for a run.
20:12
DC 79/3 after 10 overs.
Moeen to bowl the tenth over.
9.1 Moeen to Shaw, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Shaw goes deep in the crease and plays the ball to square-leg for a single.
9.2Moeen to Axar, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Axar plays the ball to deep mid-wicket for another run.
9.3Moeen to Shaw, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Shaw pushes the ball down the ground for a single.
9.4Moeen to Axar, WICKET! CAUGHT! Short ball wide of off-stump, Axar rocks back and hits the ball high in the air, the ball goes to Mitch Santner standing in the deep.
Axar c (sub)Santner b Moeen Ali 10(11)
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.
9.5Moeen to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Shaw drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
9.6Moeen to Pant, 1 run, back of the length ball on off-stump, Pant steps out and pushes the ball to cover and then takes a risky single.
20:07
DC 74/2 after 9 overs.
Jadeja to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Jadeja to Axar, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Axar guides the ball for a single.
8.2Jadeja to Shaw, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Short ball wide of off-stump, Shaw rocks back and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary and reach to his FIFTY!!!!
8.3Jadeja to Shaw, no run, short ball wide of off-stump, Shaw cuts the ball to backward point.
8.4Jadeja to Shaw, FOUR MORE! Full ball on off-stump, Shaw goes on one knee and slog sweeps the ball in front of square for a boundary.
8.5Jadeja to Shaw, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Shaw works the ball to the leg side for a single
8.6Jadeja to Axar, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Axar guides the ball back to Jadeja.
20:02
DC 64/2 after 8 overs.
Moeen Ali to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Moeen toShaw, no run, nice and straight ball on off-stump, Shaw works the ball to the leg side.
7.2Moeen toShaw, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Shaw punches the ball through cover for a single.
7.3Moeen to Axar, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Axar guides the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
7.4Moeen toShaw, no run, full and straight ball on off-stump, Shaw pushes the ball back to the spinner.
7.5Moeen toShaw, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Shaw pushes the ball down the ground for a single.
7.6Moeen to Axar, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Axar plays the ball to mid-wicket for another run.
19:56
DC 51/2 after 6 overs.
Hazlewood to bowl the sixth over.
5.1 Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, good length ball on leg stump, Iyer plays the ball to the leg side.
5.2Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Iyer works the ball to Moeen Ali at square-leg,
5.3Hazlewood to Iyer, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on middle and leg stump, Iyer is early into his shot and is squared as he closes the face of his bat early, the ball takes a leading edge and lobs high in the air, Ruturaj Gaikwad at sweeper cover runs in and takes a good catch.
Shreyas Iyer c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Hazlewood 1(8)
Axar Patel walks out to bat.
5.4Hazlewood to Shaw, 1 run, full ball wide of off-stump, Shaw drives the ball down to third-man for a single.
5.5Hazlewood to Axar, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Axar guides the ball behind square on the leg side.
5.6Hazlewood to Axar, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Axar plays the ball to the leg side.
19:51
DC 50/1 after 5 overs.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Thakur to Shaw, SIX! HUGE! Good length ball wide of off-stump, Shaw slogs and spanks the ball to send it flying over deep mid-wicket fence and into the stands.
4.2Thakur to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Shaw works the ball to the leg side for a run.
4.3Thakur to Iyer, 1 run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Iyer hammers the ball to backward point, Jadeja puts a dive and stops the ball, Iyer takes a single.
4.4Thakur to Shaw, no run, full ball tad wide of off-stump, Iyer looks to drive the ball down to third-man but fails to connect.
4.5 Thakur to Shaw, SIX! WOW!!!! Good length ball on off-stump, Shaw swings his bat straight and tonks the ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum!!!!
4.6 Thakur to Shaw, DROPPED! Slow bouncer wide of off-stump, Shaw cuts and the ball lobs to Dhoni, the keeper puts a dive but fails to hold on to the ball.
19:45
DC 36/1 after 4 overs.
Hazlewood to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Hazlewood to Dhawan, FOUR! Good length ball on off-stump, Dhawan steps out and hammers the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
3.2Hazlewood to Dhawan, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! Back of the length ball on off-stump, Dhawan stays rooted in his crease and tries to drive the ball, the ball takes a fine edge and goes straight into MSD's gloves.
Dhawan c Dhoni b Hazlewood 7(7)
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat.
3.3Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Iyer works the ball to backward point.
3.4Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Iyer blocks the ball with a straight bat.
3.5Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, fuller ball on off-stump, Uyer drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
3.6Hazlewood to Iyer, no run, full ball on leg stump, Iyer makes room and pushes the ball to cover.
19:40
DC 32/0 after 3 overs.
Chahar to bowl the third over.
2.1Chahar to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Dhawan works the ball to cover for a single.
2.2Chahar to Shaw, INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Back of the length ball on off-stump, Shaw goes for a slog, the ball kisses the inside edge of Shaw's bat this time and rolls down to backward square-leg for a boundary.
2.3Chahar to Shaw, FOUR MORE! This time from the meat of the bat!!! Good length ball wide of off-stump, Shaw punches the ball off his backfoot and the ball races through cover for a boundary.
2.4Chahar to Shaw, no run, slow full ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw pushes the ball to mid-on.
2.5Chahar to Shaw, FOUR! DELICATE! Back of the length ball drifting down leg, Shaw works the ball to fine-leg for the third boundary of the over.
2.6Chahar to Shaw, FOUR! STYLISH! Short and wide from Chahar, Shaw needs no second invitation as he slashes the ball through backward point for the fourth four of the over.
19:35
DC 15/0 after 2 overs.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the second over.
1.1 Hazlewood to Shaw, no run, good length ball on off-stump, Shaw works the ball to the leg side.
1.2Hazlewood to Shaw, no run, slightly back of the length ball wide of off-stump, Shaw pulls but the ball rolls to the fielder at mid-wicket.
1.3Hazlewood to Shaw, EDGE AND FOUR! Short ball bowled wide of off-stump, Shaw pulls, the ball takes the top edge of the bat and flies over the man at slip and goes down to third-man for a boundary.
1.4Hazlewood to Shaw, 1 run, short ball on off-stump, Shaw dabs the ball to mid-wicket and steals a single.
1.5Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball slightly wide of off-stump, Dhawan shuffles across and works the ball to short fine-leg for another single.
1.6Hazlewood to Shaw, SIX! Short ball on off-stump, Shaw pulls, the ball takes the top edge of the bat and flies way over the wicketkeeper and goes back in the stands.
19:29
DC 3/0 after 1 over.
Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over of the innings. Shaw has the strike.
0.1Chahar to Shaw, no run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Shaw punches the ball to cover.
0.2Chahar to Shaw, 1 run, full ball on off-stump, Shaw nudges the ball behind square on the leg side to open his account with a single.
0.3Chahar to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on middle and off-stump, Dhawan dabs the ball to point.
0.4Chahar to Dhawan, no run, fuller ball wide of off-stump, Dhawan slashes the ball to the fielder at cover.
0.5Chahar to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Dhawan works the ball to the leg side and takes a single.
0.6Chahar to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Shaw guides the ball to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
19:17
Right then! The action is about to get underway. The two umpires march to the middle. MSD leads the men in Yellow to the field. CSK players are followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw the two DC openers. We are ready for the action.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
19:05
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss
We are fine with the toss, but we'd have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it's part and parcel of the game. One change for us - Ripal Patel goes out, Tom Curran comes in. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we'll not take the match lightly.
19:03
MS Dhoni, CSK captain at toss
Want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. But its not a wicket where things ease down. Its a tough wicket.We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven.
18:56
Toss
CSK captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:47
Pitch Report
A much-improved surface than which was used for the game between RCB and DC. There is less grass compared to that pitch. The pitch is also looking a lot drier. But the cracks haven't come into play.
Since the inception of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, 11 matches have been played at this venue. In those 11 games, the side batting second has come out on the top on eight occasions. Clearly, the pitches at the stadium favour the teams chasing the totals.The average first innings total in the last three matches has been 144.66.
A clear and a warm evening is expected for the match. Humidity level should be about 60 per cent and the temperature would be around 32°C.
18:26
Delhi Capitals top performers this season
DC's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs)
DC's leading wicket-taker for IPL 2021: Avesh Khan (22 wickets)
18:22
Chennai Super Kings top performers this season
CSK's top run-scorer in IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis (546 runs)
CSK's top-wicket taker in IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur (18 wickets)
18:20
Form Guide
DC:L-W-W-L-W
CSK:L-L-L-W-W
18:19
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
DC come into this match enjoying a double over CSK in the league stage. DC won both their league matches against CSK chasing.
18:04
DC vs CSK Head to Head
Matches played: 25
DC wins: 10
CSK wins: 15
18:02
Delhi Capitals finished first in the league stage with 10 wins. Chennai Super Kings were second with 18 points.
17:59
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Qualifier-I of IPL-2021. Tonight, three-time Champions Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this fixture qualifies straight to the final.
