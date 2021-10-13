IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Upbeat KKR aim to dash DC's hopes of a maiden title
IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Upbeat KKR aim to dash DC's hopes of a maiden title
updated: Oct 13 2021, 18:40 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Qualifier II the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Cpaitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:35
Pitch Report
There will be a little bit of a challenge batting first.
The pitches at Sharjah aren’t tailormade for high scores. The average first innings total in the eight games played at Sharjah this season (prior to the RCB vs KKR Eliminator) has been just 137. The Eliminator between RCB and KKR wasn’t a highfixture either with RCB managing only 138. Going by the trends, the pitch for this match too should be on the slower side.
18:25
Conditions
A clear and warm evening is expected for the match. The temperature will be around 28°C and humidity level would be around 51%.
18:23
Form Guide
DC:L-L-W-W-L
KKR: W-W-W-L-W
18:21
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
In the league stage matches between the two teams, DC and KKR won a match each.DC won the first match between the two teams this season by 7 wickets. KKR bounced back and defeated DC by 3 wickets when the two sides crossed each other’s path in the UAE.
18:18
KKR vs DC Head to Head
Matches Played: 28
DC wins: 12
KKR wins: 15
No Result: 1
17:50
These are the areas where the Kolkata Knight Riders are strong
KKR have momentum and form by their side. The team was looking defeated in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. But ever since the team has landed in the UAE, it looks like a reformed side. The side has won six of the eight matches they have played in the UAE leg. In those six wins, they have defeated RCB twice and DC once. This accounts for three wins over two teams that qualified for the play-offs. The venue could also work in their favour. KKR have played three matches in Sharjah and won all three of them. The numbers tell that the odds are stacked in KKR’s favour.
The bowling looks the team’s most potent weapon. Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been in scintillating form. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this term with 23 wickets. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norje have combined to pick 23 wickets. Axar Patel has been excellent with his spinning deliveries and has picked 15 wickets.
Recharged KKR in way of fancied DC's maiden IPL title aspirations
Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday.
