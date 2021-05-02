IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals thump SRH by 55 runs

Rajasthan Royals rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen as they failed to secure the target by 55 runs in the IPL match in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rehman both bagged three wickets each.
Earlier, Jos Buttler smashed a scintillating hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.
For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.
Brief score:
Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24).
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Assam: Cops stop BJP workers' from celebrating poll win
Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win
Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map
Kerala Polls: Interactive map
Assam Polls: Interactive map
West Bengal Polls: Interactive map
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic