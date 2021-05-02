IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals thump SRH by 55 runs

Rajasthan Royals rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen as they failed to secure the target by 55 runs in the IPL match in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rehman both bagged three wickets each.

Earlier, Jos Buttler smashed a scintillating hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Brief score:

Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24).