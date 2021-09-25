IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first as Delhi Capitals aim for top spot

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samason won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

For Rajasthan, Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller come in for Evin Lewis and Chris Morris.

Delhi have replaced the injured Marcus Stoinis with Lalit Yadav and will play with three overseas players.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Tabraiz Shamsi.

