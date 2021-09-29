IPL 2021: RCB choose to field against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: RCB choose to field against Rajasthan Royals; George Garton to make IPL debut

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. 

