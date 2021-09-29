IPL 2021: RCB cruise through chase to defeat RR by 7 wickets

A disciplined batting session by RCB took them past the target of 150 with nearly 3 overs to spare against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match in Dubai.

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

