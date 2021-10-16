IPL 2021: Pacer Harshal Patel sweeps individual honours

IPL 2021: RCB pacer Harshal Patel sweeps individual honours, including MVP award

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 16 2021, 05:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 05:59 ist
RCB pacer and IPL 2021 MVP winner Harshal Patel. Credit: iplt20/Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

Following is a list of individual honours that were awarded away at the end of the 14th Indian Premier League, in which Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

Gamechanger of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul, and one four-wicket haul.

Emerging Player of the season and Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half-centuries and one hundred.

FairPlay Award: Rajasthan Royals

Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) for taking Sunil Narine's catch in Ahmedabad with a full-length dive at deep mid-wicket.

Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) for his strike rate of 168.

Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) with 30 sixes.

IPL 2021
Indian Premier League
Harshal Patel
Shimron Hetmyer
Ruturaj Gaikwad
K L Rahul
Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals
Sports News
Cricket

