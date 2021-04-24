IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl. The team has played four matches and has won only one game this year.

KKR are at 7th position on the table and are looking for a win as well.

RR has two changes. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jaydev Unadkat replace Manan Vohra and Shreyas Gopal.

KKR brought in Shivam Mavi for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna