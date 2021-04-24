IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 19:09 ist
RR captain Sanju Samson and KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Credit: PTI Photos

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl. The team has played four matches and has won only one game this year.

KKR are at 7th position on the table and are looking for a win as well.

RR has two changes. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jaydev Unadkat replace Manan Vohra and Shreyas Gopal.

KKR brought in Shivam Mavi for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sanju Samson
Eoin Morgan

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

 