IPL 2021: SRH reach 84/2 after 10 overs in chase against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 84/2 after 10 overs in a chase against Rajasthan Royals's 220 in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Jos Buttler smashed a scintillating hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.
For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.
Brief score:
Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24).
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win
Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map
Kerala Polls: Interactive map
Assam Polls: Interactive map
West Bengal Polls: Interactive map
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic