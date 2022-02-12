IPL 2022 Auction: All you need to know

With two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- in the fray, the 15th IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will see over 590 players go under the hammer. This is the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.

Among the 590 cricketers, a total of 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

Also read: IPL Auction 2022: A new beginning from old ends

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs, with as many as 48 players having chosen to place themselves in the Rs 2 crore bracket.

When and where will the IPL 2022 auction be held?

The mega-auction will be held at 12 pm on Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13) at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. The event will be live-streamed. 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1. On the second day, franchises will put up a common wish list of players they want to be auctioned.

Players who have been retained

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell (12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Punjab Kings have the most slots and money in purse

Punjab Kings have the highest number of 23 slots available while Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have 21 vacancies. The rest of the teams have 22 slots each. Punjab Kings also head into the auction with the highest purse -- Rs 72 crore -- while the Delhi Capitals have the lowest -- Rs 47.5 crore.

The remaining purse value of each team: DC (Rs 47.5 crore), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 crore), Gujarat (52 crore), RCB (57 crore), Lucknow (Rs 59 crore), RR (Rs 62 crore), SRH (Rs 68 crore), PBKS (Rs 72 crore).

What is the silent tie-breaker?

When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the Rs 90 crore purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges. There is no Right To Match Cards (RTM) available.

Who is the auctioneer?

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction.

Minimum and maximum players

At the end of the auction, each team should have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players. Each franchise will have to spend a minimum of Rs 67.5 crore from their total purse of Rs 90 crore.

Who is the oldest and the youngest player at the auction?

Imran Tahir of South Africa at 43 years is the oldest player at the IPL auction, while Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years is the youngest.

Which country tops the overseas list?

Each team is allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad. Australia topped the overseas list with 47 players while 34 cricketers from the West Indies will also go under the hammer. South Africa have 33 players, Sri Lanka 23, England 24, New Zealand 24 and Afghanistan 17.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: