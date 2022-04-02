IPL 2022 | Buttler-Samson partnership crosses 50 as RR at 108/2 against MI after 11 overs

Rajasthan Royals' English batter Jos Buttler skipper Sanju Samson's partnership crossed 50, guiding their side to 108/2 against Mumbai Indians after 11 overs. While Buttler scored 76 runs, his partner at the other end of the pitch, skipper Sanju Samson, scored 21 runs.

Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI.

Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

