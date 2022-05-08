IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Devon Conway is toying with DC's bowlers
updated: May 08 2022, 20:16 ist
The 55th match of this season's IPL will see a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on resurgent Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
20:13
CSK 84/0 after 9 overs
Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
8.1Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball on off stump, punched to deep square
8.2Axar to Conway, 1 run
8.3Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off, deft touch to third
8.4Axar to Conway, 1 run, full and slammed to extra cover.
50 for Devon Conway, third on the trot
8.5Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball angling in, pushed to deep mid wicket
8.6Axar to Conway, no run
20:05
CSK 79/0 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Conway is on strike.
7.1Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long on
7.2Kuldeep to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, angling away, from him, play and a miss.inside edge
7.3Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, flighted outside off, driven to cover
7.4Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, comes down and deposits it over long on
7.5Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Flatter around off stump, slog-swept over deep square leg
7.6Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up, wide outside off, driven to extra cover
20:01
CSK 61/0 after 7 overs
Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
6.1 Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
6.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed to long on
6.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, short of length.
6.4Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long on
6.5Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to deep square leg
6.6Axar to Gaikwad, no run
19:55
CSK 57/0 after 6 overs
Shardul to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
5.1Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 + wide
5.1Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
5.2Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of cover
5.3Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked wide of mid wicket
5.4Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, lofted over cover and point fielder
5.5Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR! Fuller this time around middle and off, timed over mid on fielder
5.6Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:50
CSK 43/0 after 5overs
Conway is on strike.
4.1 Axar to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
4.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, fuller around off, reverse swept to point
4.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
4.4Axar to Gaikwad,1 run, length ball middle and off, comes down and hit wide of long on
4.5Axar to Conway,SIX!! Flat, around off, comes down and hit straight down the ground
4.6Axar to Conway,SIX! Around the wicket, full on leg stump, comes down and smashes it over long on this time
19:46
CSK 28/0 after 4 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Conway is on strike.
3.1Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, angling in, hits high on the pads
3.2Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
3.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of length on middle and off steered to third
3.4Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, swivels and pushed to deep square leg
3.5Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
3.6Khaleel to Conway, 1 run
19:39
CSK 24/0 after 3 overs
Nortje to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
2.1 Nortje to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full around off stump, steps down and hits it over long on.
2.2Nortje to Gaikwad,1 run, short and wide, pushed to deep cover,no ball.
2.2 Nortje to Conway, Free hit, FOUR!! Length ball around middle and leg, flicked fine of fine leg
2.3Nortje to Conway, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, steered to point
2.4Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point
2.5Nortje to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point
2.6Nortje to Gaikwad, no run
19:34
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1 Khaleel to Gaikwad, wide
1.1Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, left alone
1.2Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, back of length around of stump, pulled to short mid wicket
1.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on body, tucked to mid on
1.4Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
1.5Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, steered to deep square leg
1.6Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye
19:27
CSK 5/0 after 1 over
Shardul Thakur to start for DC. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on the stumps, driven to mid off.
0.2Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to short third
0.3Shardul Thakur to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball on his pads, timed through to the on side
0.4Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump,pushed to mid off
0.5Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, defended back to bowler
0.6Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:08
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.
DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Toss
DC won the toss and opted to bowl first
