IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Warner and Bharat are out to chase 209
updated: May 08 2022, 21:50 ist
The 55th match of this season's IPL will see a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on resurgent Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
21:45
DC 9/1 after 2 overs
Simrajeet to bowl, Bharat is on strike.
1.1 Simrajeet to Bharat,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, thick edge flies wide of third
1.2Simrajeet to Bharat,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven through extra cover
1.3Simrajeet to Bharat, no run, lenght ball, comes in, hits him on the pad
1.4Simrajeet to Bharat, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
1.5Simrajeet to Bharat,OUT! Caught at first slip, Back of length, on off stump, outside edge to first slip.
Here's Marsh.
1.6Simrajeet to Bh
21:37
DC 8/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, David Warner is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Warner, no run, length ball around off, swings away, play and a miss
0.2Mukesh to Warner, no run, length ball on off stump, punched to cover.
0.3Mukesh to Warner, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover
0.4Mukesh to Warner, no run, Yorker on leg stump, play and a miss
0.5Mukesh to Warner, 2 runs, length ball on off stump, tucks to deep square
0.6Mukesh to Warner,SIX!! Length ball outside off, top edge over short third
21:36
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and KS Bharat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:18
CSK 208/6 after 20 overs
Nortje to bowl, Ali is on strike,
19.1 Nortje to Ali,FOUR!! Yorker outside off, squeezed wide of short third
19.2Nortje to Ali,OUT! Caught! Slower ball on good length outside off, hit to David Warner at long off.
Here's Uthappa.
19.3Nortje to Uthappa,OUT! Slower ball on good length, pulls it straight to Kamlesh Nagarkoti at deep backward square.
Here's Bravo
Nortje is on hat-trick
19.4Nortje to Bravo, 1 run, yorker around off, driven to deep point
19.5Nortje to Dhoni, 2 runs, Yorker on off stump, dug out to long on
19.6Nortje to Dhoni, 2 runs
21:09
CSK 198/4 after 19 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
18.1 Khaleel to Rayudu,FOUR!! Full and wide, slices it behind backward point
18.2Khaleel to Rayudu,OUT! Caught! Slower one, short and wide, slices it Axar at deep point.
Moeen Ali comes in next.
18.3Khaleel to Ali,FOUR! short ball on leg stump, pulled over short fine leg
18.4Khaleel to Ali, 1 run
18.5Khaleel to Dhoni, no run, length ball very wide outside off, moves outside off, to hit it behind square, misses it
18.6Khaleel to Dhoni, wide
18.6 Khaleel to Dhoni,SIX!! Short and wide, pumped it down the ground
21:03
CSK 183/3 after 18 overs
Marsh to bowl, Dube is on strike.
17.1 Marsh to Dube,OUT! Length ball, wide outside off, does not move and hits it straight to David Warner at long off.
Here's MSD
17.2Marsh to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
17.3Marsh to Dhoni,SIX!! Length ball, on off stump, comes down the ground and hammers it over long on.
17.4Marsh to Dhoni,FOUR!! Shorter length, outside off, sliced wide of point
17.5Marsh to Dhoni, wide
17.5Marsh to Dhoni, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long on
17.6Marsh to Rayudu, 1 run
20:55
CSK 170/2 after 17 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Conway is on strike.
16.1 Khaleel to Conway, Yorker on the off stump, jammed and they run.
16.2Khaleel to Dube, 1 run, low full toss on middle and leg, flicked to deep backward square
16.3Khaleel to Conway,OUT!Slower ball on good length, tries to lap it, edges it, Pant takes it.
Here's Rayudu.
16.4Khaleel to Rayudu, no run, Short and outside off, angling away, swing and a miss
16.5Khaleel to Rayudu, no run, Slower bouncer this time, angling away, beats Rayudu's wild swing
16.6Khaleel to Rayudu, wide
16.6 Khaleel to Rayudu, no run
20:48
CSK 167/1 after 16 overs
Shardul to bowl, Dube is on strike.
15.1 Shardul to Dube, wide
15.1Shardul to Dube, 1 run, Full and wide, goes for it, but slices it to deep cover, Axar runs in and fails to hang on to it.
15.2Shardul to Conway, 1 run, Short and wide, slapped to long off
15.3Shardul to Dube,SIX!! Slower ball fuller outside off, smashes it straight down the ground
15.4Shardul to Dube,SIX!! Full and wide, jammed over long off.
15.5Shardul to Dube, no run, Short, wide, goes for a pull and under edge to keeper
15.6Shardul to Dube,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
20:44
CSK 148/1 after 15 overs
Nortje to bowl, Conway is on strike.
14.1 Nortje to Conway, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, helped to the on side
14.2Nortje to Dube, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, defended on the back foot
14.3Nortje to Conway, no run, yorker, on the off stump, jammed back to bowler
14.4Nortje to Conway, 1 run, Short ball around middle and off, pulled to deep mid wicket
14.5Nortje to Dube,FOUR!! Short ball pull just past short mid wicket fielder
14.6Nortje to Dube, 1 run
20:37
CSK 140/1 after 14 overs
Marsh to bowl ,Conway is on strike.
13.1 Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Full and wide, slicked to deep cover
13.2Marsh to Dube, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a heave, misses
13.3Marsh to Dube, wide
13.3 Marsh to Dube, 2 runs, short and wide, sliced wide of deep point
13.4Marsh to Dube, wide
13.4Marsh to Dube, 2 runs, Full and wide, squeezed wide of deep point
13.5Marsh to Dube, 1 run
13.6Marsh to Conway, 1 run
20:31
CSK 131/1 after 13 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Dube is on strike.
12.1 Kuldeep to Dube, no run, Flat outside off, rips past the outside edge
12.2Kuldeep to Dube, 1 run, flatter on middle, worked to the on side
12.3Kuldeep to Conway, no run, full on leg stump, goes for a slog sweep, misses
12.4Kuldeep to Conway, wide
12.4Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Full on off stump, comes down and smashed over long on
12.5Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, flatter on leg stump, punched to long on
12.6Kuldeep to Dube, no run
20:26
CSK 122/1 after 12 overs
Marsh to bowl, Conway is on strike.
Shivam Dube comes in next.
11.1Marsh to Conway,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped wide of deep point
11.2Marsh to Conway, 4 runs, short ball on off stump, he pulls it in between long on and deep mid wicket and then an overthtrow.
11.3Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Full and wide, jammed to short cover
11.4Marsh to Dube, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to cover, misfielded.
11.5Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Yorler outside off, steered to third
11.6Marsh to Dube, 1 run
20:21
CSK 110/1 after 11 overs
Nortje to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
10.1Nortje to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, lofted wide of mid off
10.2Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run
10.3Nortje to Conway, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back
10.4Nortje to Conway, 1 run, back of length ball on leg stump, steered to third
10.5Nortje to Gaikwad,FOUR! Short and wide, smashed wide of point
10.6Nortje to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught! Short outside off, miscues pull goes to Axar at mid on
20:16
CSK 100/0 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
9.1 Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, tossed up on middle, pushed to long off
9.2Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, Short and wide, slapped to cover
9.3Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, full on leg stump, reverse swept to short third
9.4Kuldeep to Conway, wide
9.4Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up wide outside off, full and smashed over extra cover
9.5Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Quicket, flatter and hammered along the ground wide of extra cover
9.6Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up again outside off, fuller and again fires it through extra cover
20:13
CSK 84/0 after 9 overs
Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
8.1Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball on off stump, punched to deep square
8.2Axar to Conway, 1 run
8.3Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off, deft touch to third
8.4Axar to Conway, 1 run, full and slammed to extra cover.
50 for Devon Conway, third on the trot
8.5Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball angling in, pushed to deep mid wicket
8.6Axar to Conway, no run
20:05
CSK 79/0 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Conway is on strike.
7.1Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long on
7.2Kuldeep to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, angling away, from him, play and a miss.inside edge
7.3Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, flighted outside off, driven to cover
7.4Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, comes down and deposits it over long on
7.5Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Flatter around off stump, slog-swept over deep square leg
7.6Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up, wide outside off, driven to extra cover
20:01
CSK 61/0 after 7 overs
Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
6.1 Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
6.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed to long on
6.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, short of length.
6.4Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long on
6.5Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to deep square leg
6.6Axar to Gaikwad, no run
19:55
CSK 57/0 after 6 overs
Shardul to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
5.1Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 + wide
5.1Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
5.2Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of cover
5.3Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked wide of mid wicket
5.4Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, lofted over cover and point fielder
5.5Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR! Fuller this time around middle and off, timed over mid on fielder
5.6Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:50
CSK 43/0 after 5overs
Conway is on strike.
4.1 Axar to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
4.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, fuller around off, reverse swept to point
4.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
4.4Axar to Gaikwad,1 run, length ball middle and off, comes down and hit wide of long on
4.5Axar to Conway,SIX!! Flat, around off, comes down and hit straight down the ground
4.6Axar to Conway,SIX! Around the wicket, full on leg stump, comes down and smashes it over long on this time
19:46
CSK 28/0 after 4 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Conway is on strike.
3.1Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, angling in, hits high on the pads
3.2Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
3.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of length on middle and off steered to third
3.4Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, swivels and pushed to deep square leg
3.5Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
3.6Khaleel to Conway, 1 run
19:39
CSK 24/0 after 3 overs
Nortje to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
2.1 Nortje to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full around off stump, steps down and hits it over long on.
2.2Nortje to Gaikwad,1 run, short and wide, pushed to deep cover,no ball.
2.2 Nortje to Conway, Free hit, FOUR!! Length ball around middle and leg, flicked fine of fine leg
2.3Nortje to Conway, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, steered to point
2.4Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point
2.5Nortje to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point
2.6Nortje to Gaikwad, no run
19:34
CSK 9/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1 Khaleel to Gaikwad, wide
1.1Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, left alone
1.2Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, back of length around of stump, pulled to short mid wicket
1.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on body, tucked to mid on
1.4Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
1.5Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, steered to deep square leg
1.6Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye
19:27
CSK 5/0 after 1 over
Shardul Thakur to start for DC. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on the stumps, driven to mid off.
0.2Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to short third
0.3Shardul Thakur to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball on his pads, timed through to the on side
0.4Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump,pushed to mid off
0.5Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, defended back to bowler
0.6Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:08
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.
DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Toss
DC won the toss and opted to bowl first
