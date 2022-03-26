IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: CSK losing wickets in a hurry as KKR strike big!

Four time IPL champions CSK is going head to head against two time champions KKR in Match 1 of IPL 2022. As both team begin a new journey under new leadership, they would want to begin their campaign on a winning note. Follow DH's ball-by-ball coverage of the match right here.
CSK 35/2 after 6 overs
VarunChakaravarthy to bowl the 6th over
5.1Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, 1 run, slightly short from the bowler as Rayudu pucnhes it down to long-on for a single
5.2Chakaravarthy to Uthappa, 1 run, uppishly played as it seemed the ball hold on the pitch and came in late
5.3Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, nicely tossed up ball and Rayudu plays the ball to the mid-wicket region
5.4Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, again a tossed up ball and Rayudu plays it gently on the off side
5.5Chakaravarthy to Rayudu,FOUR,what happened there? The ball went past the sticks for a welcome boundary for Rayudu. The batter went for a slog sweep to break the shackles and Chakravarthy can't believe his badluck
5.6Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, pokes his bat out and runs it to the off side again. KKR seem to have this phase of play in control
CSK 29/2 after 5 overs
Umesh Yadav to bowl the 5th over
4.1 Yadav toConway, OUT! Great wicket for Yadav as he strikes for the second time in the match. Conway charged to the bowler only to play a half hearted shot that landed straight to the newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer
4.2Yadav to Rayudu, no run, the batter hangs back and stabs the length delivery outside off to the point fielder
4.3Yadav to Rayudu, no run, length delivery outside off and the batter gets all squared up as he tries to defend it to the point fielder
4.4Yadav to Rayudu, no run, excellent from Rahane. He was on to the ball in a flash and saved some runs for his team. Gets a pat from his teammates as well
4.5Yadav to Rayudu, 1 run, the ball angling in and Rayudu clips it to get off the mark
4.6Yadav to Uthappa, no run, good punch on the backfoot, but straight to the point fielder
CSK 28/1 after 4 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 4th over
3.1Mavi to Uthappa, 1 run, back of length delivery from the bowler as Uthappa runs it to the off side for a single
3.2Mavi to Conway, no run, comes down the wicket and jabs it to the point fielder
3.3Mavi to Conway, 1 run, whipping down the pads, great batting skills showed by the Kiwi batter
3.4Mavi to Uthappa,SIX!He is looking like he is playing on a different surface, second six for the right hander
3.5Mavi to Uthappa, no run, delivery down the leg side and Uthappa misses to connect, would be gutted with himself on missing on a scoring opportunity
3.6Mavi to Uthappa,FOUR,ball is down the leg side and gets the treatment as Uthappa sends it towards the fine leg boundary. Runs are flowing from his bat
CSK 16/1 after 3 overs
Umesh Yadav to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Yadav to Conway, 1 run, soft hands as the batter nudges it for a single
2.2Yadav to Uthappa,SIX!What great timing from the right hander. He is enjoying his batting out there
2.3Yadav to Uthappa, no run, Uthappa pats it down to the off side and straight to the fielder at cover point
2.4Yadav to Uthappa, no run, good length delivery and Uthappa pushes it straight to the cover fielder
2.5Yadav to Uthappa, 1 run, open the face of the bat and runs it down to the third man region
2.6Yadav to Conway, no run, stays nicely behind the ball and hits it straight to the fielder at point
CSK 8/1 after 2 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 2nd over
1.1 Mavi to Conway, no run , taps the ball straight to the fielder at point
1.2Shivam Mavi to Conway, no run, short ball from mavi angling away from the batter, Conway looks to cut and misses the ball
1.3 Mavi to Conway, 1 run, Conway opens his account in the IPL, inside edge and the ball goes to the third man
1.4Shivam Mavi to Uthappa, FOUR,first boundary of IPL season 15 from the bat of Robin Uthappa. The ball was angling down and he whips it on to the fence in the long leg region
1.5Mavi to Uthappa, no run, fuller lenght ball, Uthappa dabs it down the wicket to the mid-off fielder
1.6Mavi to Uthappa, no run, the batter drives it back to the bowler, the short was well timed though
CSK 3/1 after 1 over
0.1 Umesh to Gaikwad, NO Ball! Free Hit.CSK is off the mark
0.1Umesh to Gaikwad, no run, wild swing by Gaikwad but he fails to connect
0.3Umesh to Gaikwad, Wide Ball,lack of consistency from Umesh Yadav
0.3.Umesh to Gaikwad, CAUGHT, THAT'S OUT!Great out swinger by Yadav and Gaikwad had a wild swing at it again. Good catch by Nitesh Rana at first slip, CSK lose their first wicket
0.4Umesh to Robin, WIDE!The ball is nipping around as CSK gets another extra run in their total
0.4Umesh to Robin, no run, nicely blocked by Robin to an incoming ball
0.5Umesh to Robin, no run, defends the ball right under his eye
0.6 Umesh to Robin, no run,Robin wanted a single, sent back by Conway
The first game of IPL season 15 is about to get underway as the KKR team and the two CSK openers are in the park. Here we go!
Teams
Playing XI: CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
Playing XI: KKR
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Ravindra Jadeja, Captain CSK at Toss
Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players.
Shreyas Iyer, Captain KKR at Toss
We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better. We are going in with three overseas players. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane.
Toss: CSK vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to bowl first
