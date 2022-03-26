IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Half Century from MS Dhoni guides CSK to 131/5 after 20 overs

Four time IPL champions CSK is going head to head against two time champions KKR in Match 1 of IPL 2022. As both team begin a new journey under new leadership, they would want to begin their campaign on a winning note. Follow DH's ball-by-ball coverage of the match right here.
Crucial sixth wicket partnership between former captain MS Dhoni and current captain Ravindra Jadeja has given CSK bowlers a fighting total of 131/5 in 20 overs. Will they be over to defend it. Find it in sometime as we come back with KKR's reply in the second innings.
CSK 131/5 after 20 overs
Andre Russell to bowl the 20th over
19.1Russell to Jadeja, 1 run, low full toss. No timing from Jadeja, just enough to get him to other end and bring Dhoni back on strike
19.2Russell to Dhoni, 2 runs, pulled away to deep mid wicket
19.3Russell to Dhoni,FOUR.MS Dhoni stamping his authority on the game yet again with an amazing shot.
19.4Russell to Dhoni,FOUR.Wonderful display of batsmanship from Thala.Russell misses the yorker, and Dhoni stayed deep in his crease to play it to the long on region
19.5Russell to Dhoni, 1 run. Fifty for MS Dhoni once again when his team was in trouble. He is showing the cricket world yet again that age is just a number for him.
19.6Russell to Jadeja,SIX.Sir Jadeja finishes the innings in style as he too gets one in the middle of the bat. Low full toss and he slices it over cover for a six.
CSK 113/5 after 19 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 19th over
18.1Mavi to Jadeja, no run, oh a grunt from Jadeja after being deceived by the slower delivery.
18.2 Mavi to Jadeja, 1 run, low full toss, swinging too hard there Jaddu and mistiming along the ground to long-on
18.3Mavi to Dhoni, 1 run, full, not exactly a yorker but not allowing the batter to get fully under the ball. CSK finally raise their hundred
18.4Mavi to Jadeja,wide, trying to be smart and digging this slower ball way too short.
18.4Mavi to Jadeja, 1 run, again a well bowled short slower delivery to Jadeja
18.5Mavi to Dhoni,FOUR, the power, the MS Dhoni power for a one-handed loft over cover.
18.6Mavi to Dhoni,no ball,SIX, full toss, top edgeeee flies all the way. The former CSK captain is striking big at the right time
18.6Mavi to Dhoni, no run,beaten!. Ends the over on a high as he does well with the free hit ball
CSK 98/5 after 18 overs
Andre Russell to bowl the 18th over
17.1Russell to Dhoni,FOUR, nicely cut away. The ball wasnt short, but Dhoni bent his knee to cut the ball fiercly pasdt backward point
17.2Russell to Dhoni, 1 run. Dhoni tries to run it down fine but sends it straight to the deep backward square leg fielder
17.3Russell to Jadeja, 1 run. Mistimes the ball and cuts it to deep point
17.4Russell to Dhoni,FOUR.Flair from MSD as he brings own the Natraja short and uses the pace on the ball to good effect
17.5Russell to Dhoni, no run. Dhoni defends it
17.6Russell to Dhoni,FOUR.Class written all over that shot. Dhoni is slowly but surely coming on to his own nowBowler, beware!
CSK 84/5 after 17 overs
Sunil Narine to bowl the 17th over
16.1Narine to Dhoni, no run, beaten immaculately as Dhoni was uncertain to play the ball
16.2Narine to Dhoni, 1 run. Short ball and Dhoni cuts it to sweeper cover
16.3Narine to Jadeja, 1 run. Watchful from the skipper as he knows the position of the match and he is playing it safe
16.4Narine to Dhoni, no run. Beaten again. Narine is troubling Thala with his knuckle ball
16.5 Narine to Dhoni,1 run, dabs the ball to short third man and runs for a single
16.6Narine to Jadeja, no run. Half-hearted LBW appeal by the fielder, but Narine quickly turns back towards his run up
CSK 81/5 after 16 overs
Umesh Yadav to bowl the 16th over
15.1Umesh Yadav to Jadeja, 1 run.Jadeja drives a length ball square of the wicket on the off side
15.2Yadav to Dhoni, no run. Super ball, extra bounce to Umesh as Dhoni misses the ball
15.3Yadav to Dhoni, FOUR,Beautiful comeback from Thala as he rises tall and punches the ball wide of the mid-off fielder
15.4Yadav to Dhoni, 1 run, pulled to deep mid-wicket
15.5 Yadav to Jadeja, 1 run, clipped to fine leg for a single
15.6Yadav to Dhoni, 1 run, short of lenght, nudged to mid-wicket
CSK 73/5 after 15 overs
Second strategic break taken by CSK
Sunil Narine to bowl the 15th over
14.1Narine to Dhoni, no run, flat outside off, Dhoni punches to point
14.2Narine to Dhoni, 1 run. Dhoni pushes it forward with hard hands for a single
14.3Narine to Jadeja, 1 run. Short outside off and cut sqyare of the wicket
14.4Narine to Dhoni, no run. Superb ball from Narine and Dhoni did it will to stay inside his crease
14.5Narine to Dhoni, 1 run. Short ball and Dhoni cuts it straight to the sweeper region
14.6Narine to Jadeja, 1 run. Jadeja plays it straight to the long-on region
CSK 69/5 after 14 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 14th over
13.1Mavi to Dhoni, no run, back of a length , Dhoni mistimes the ball and it rolls off the inside edge
13.2Mavi to Dhoni, no run. The bowler is offering no room the batter to free his arms, Dhoni gets behind the ball and plays a defensive shot
13.3Mavi to Dhoni, 2 runs. Great wrist work by Dhoni. The ball was outside the offstump and he guides it to the square leg region
13.4Mavi to Dhoni, no run. Tight line again and well defended by MS Dhoni
13.5Mavi to Dhoni, 1 run. The ball was back of lenght outside the off stump. Dhoni jumps accorss and forces it through the sweeper cover region
13.6Mavi to Jadeja, no run. The ball goes precariously close to the stumps as the batter nearly chopped it to the wickets
CSK 66/5 after 13 overs
Andre Russel to bowl the 13th over
12.1Russell to Jadeja, no run, Jadeja looks to slash, but then misses the ball out-side off as he goes at in a half hearted way
12.2 Russell to Jadeja, 1 run, No timing at all at the ball as he plays it uppishly over the bowlers head
12.3Russell to Dhoni, no run. Outside the off stump and left alone by the batter
12.4Russell to Dhoni, no run. Almost an edge as Dhoni is little late on the ball and gets beaten
12.5Russell to Dhoni, 1 run. Guides the ball behind off side for a single
12.6Russell to Jadeja, no run. The ball comes quickly from the surface as Jadeja runs it down to the mid-wicket region
CSK 65/5 after 12 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl the 12th over
11.1Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, 1 run, short, outside off, chopped down to deep cover for a single
11.2Chakaravarthy to Dhoni, no run, pushes the ball down to point as that was outside off
11.3Chakaravarthy to Dhoni, no run. The ball was turning in and cramps Dhoni on to the pads
11.4Chakaravarthy to Dhoni, 1 run. The batter tries to push at the ball as it eekes of the inside edge on the off side
11.5Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, 1 run, Jadeja misses to connect well to a full toss. Would be gutted with himself
11.6Chakaravarthy to Dhoni, no run. The ball was turning in and Dhoni was late on the ball and fails to read it
CSK 64/5 after 11 overs
Andre Russel to bowl the 11th over
10.1Russell to Dube, 1 run. Steers it nicely to the third man region
10.2Russell to Jadeja, 1 run, inner-halves the ball down to mid-wicket. Shivam Dube wasdown the wicket and the throw from mid-wicket was missed. They get an overthrow
10.3Russell to Dube, 1 run. Back of length delivery and the batter just jabs it down to the fielder at third man
10.4Russell to Jadeja, 1 run. Slower delivery and Jadeja just nudges it to the on side
10.5 Russel to Dube, OUT! Caught by Narine as the combination of the men from the caribbeandoes the trick for KKR. Shivam Dube failed to make a good connection as the ball lands straight into the hands of Narine
10.6Russell to Dhoni. Short ball out the off stump to greet the great man from Dre Russ
CSK 57/4 after 10 overs
Varun Chakravarthy to bowl the 10th over
9.1Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, 2 runs, the new CSK captain clips the ball nicely off his pads to the long leg fielder
9.2Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, 2 runs, uses soft hands to good effect and pokes the ball to the off side for a single
9.3Chakaravarthy to Dube, no run. The batter brings down the big heavy bat to a well tossed up ball only to send it straight to the mid-wicket fielder
9.4Chakaravarthy to Dube, 1 run. Short ball and chopped away behind square by the batter
9.5Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, no run, gets behind the ball and defends it down into the pitch
9.6Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, no run, runs it down to the man at point region. Thinks about a single but eventually decides against it.
CSK 53/4 after 9 overs
Sunil Narine to bowl the 9th over
8.1Narine to Jadeja, 1 run, tossed up ball as Jadeja drives it well to the long-on region along the carpet for a single
8.2 Narine to Rayudu, no run. Rayudu is having a horrible time out there as he fails to read the spin of the ball from Narine again
8.3 Narine Rayudu, 1 run. Once again, an unsure push on the on-side as he is not able to read where the ball is going to turn. Narine is winning the battle here!
8.4 Narine to Jadeja, OUT! Ambati Rayudu is run out and it brings an end to his unsure innings. Great work in the field by Shreyas Iyer and Narine as CSK continue to lose wickets in a heap. They are in huge trouble now!
Time out, the first of season 15 taken by CSK!
8.5Narine to Jadeja, 1 run, takes a long stride in and pushes the ball to the long-on fielder for a single
8.6 Narine to Dube,no run, allows the ball to spin and uses his wrist to turn it away to the man at mid-wicket
CSK 50/3 after 8 overs
Varun Chakravarthy to bowl the 8th over
7.1Chakaravarthy to Uthappa, 1 run, the batsman runs down the track and clips it over wide long on for a single
7.2Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run. Rayudu is having a difficult time in the middle. He has no clue and finding it tough to middle the ball
7.3Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, SIX.I guess i spoke too soon as Rayudu slaps this ball over the cover region for a superlative sixer
7.4Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, dabs the ball down the pitch as it was aimed straight at the stumps
7.5Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, 1 run. Comes down the wicket but gets in to the inner half of the bat as the ball runs to the deep square region
7.6Chakaravarthy to Uthappa,OUT!Stumped down the leg as Sheldon Jackson does some amazing glove work behind the wicket. Uthappa overbalances trying to flick a ball and KKR have the set batter from CSK. Top stuff from them!
7.6Chakaravarthy to Jadeja, 1 run, tossed up delivery and the new CSK captain clips it away to the deep mid-wicket region
CSK 40/2 after 7 overs
Sunil Narine to bowl the 7th over
6.1Narine to Uthappa, 1 run, gets a single on the on side to get on the other end
6.2Narine to Rayudu, 1 run, ball was down the leg side, it was a great scoring opportunity for Rayudu but he fails to connect well
6.3Narine to Uthappa, 2 runs, short ball from Narine and Uthappa slashes it had to get the ball away from the point fielder
6.4Narine to Uthappa, no run, short ball again, but this time straight to the fielder. The man at point fumbles a little but the batsman decide to not go for a run
6.5Narine to Uthappa, 1 run, tucks it to the on side for a single
6.6Narine to Rayudu, no run, didnt pick the turn at all and was beaten outside the off stump by the master spinner
CSK 35/2 after 6 overs
VarunChakaravarthy to bowl the 6th over
5.1Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, 1 run, slightly short from the bowler as Rayudu pucnhes it down to long-on for a single
5.2Chakaravarthy to Uthappa, 1 run, uppishly played as it seemed the ball hold on the pitch and came in late
5.3Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, nicely tossed up ball and Rayudu plays the ball to the mid-wicket region
5.4Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, again a tossed up ball and Rayudu plays it gently on the off side
5.5Chakaravarthy to Rayudu,FOUR,what happened there? The ball went past the sticks for a welcome boundary for Rayudu. The batter went for a slog sweep to break the shackles and Chakravarthy can't believe his badluck
5.6Chakaravarthy to Rayudu, no run, pokes his bat out and runs it to the off side again. KKR seem to have this phase of play in control
CSK 29/2 after 5 overs
Umesh Yadav to bowl the 5th over
4.1 Yadav toConway, OUT! Great wicket for Yadav as he strikes for the second time in the match. Conway charged to the bowler only to play a half hearted shot that landed straight to the newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer
4.2Yadav to Rayudu, no run, the batter hangs back and stabs the length delivery outside off to the point fielder
4.3Yadav to Rayudu, no run, length delivery outside off and the batter gets all squared up as he tries to defend it to the point fielder
4.4Yadav to Rayudu, no run, excellent from Rahane. He was on to the ball in a flash and saved some runs for his team. Gets a pat from his teammates as well
4.5Yadav to Rayudu, 1 run, the ball angling in and Rayudu clips it to get off the mark
4.6Yadav to Uthappa, no run, good punch on the backfoot, but straight to the point fielder
CSK 28/1 after 4 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 4th over
3.1Mavi to Uthappa, 1 run, back of length delivery from the bowler as Uthappa runs it to the off side for a single
3.2Mavi to Conway, no run, comes down the wicket and jabs it to the point fielder
3.3Mavi to Conway, 1 run, whipping down the pads, great batting skills showed by the Kiwi batter
3.4Mavi to Uthappa,SIX!He is looking like he is playing on a different surface, second six for the right hander
3.5Mavi to Uthappa, no run, delivery down the leg side and Uthappa misses to connect, would be gutted with himself on missing on a scoring opportunity
3.6Mavi to Uthappa,FOUR,ball is down the leg side and gets the treatment as Uthappa sends it towards the fine leg boundary. Runs are flowing from his bat
CSK 16/1 after 3 overs
Umesh Yadav to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Yadav to Conway, 1 run, soft hands as the batter nudges it for a single
2.2Yadav to Uthappa,SIX!What great timing from the right hander. He is enjoying his batting out there
2.3Yadav to Uthappa, no run, Uthappa pats it down to the off side and straight to the fielder at cover point
2.4Yadav to Uthappa, no run, good length delivery and Uthappa pushes it straight to the cover fielder
2.5Yadav to Uthappa, 1 run, open the face of the bat and runs it down to the third man region
2.6Yadav to Conway, no run, stays nicely behind the ball and hits it straight to the fielder at point
CSK 8/1 after 2 overs
Shivam Mavi to bowl the 2nd over
1.1 Mavi to Conway, no run , taps the ball straight to the fielder at point
1.2Shivam Mavi to Conway, no run, short ball from mavi angling away from the batter, Conway looks to cut and misses the ball
1.3 Mavi to Conway, 1 run, Conway opens his account in the IPL, inside edge and the ball goes to the third man
1.4Shivam Mavi to Uthappa, FOUR,first boundary of IPL season 15 from the bat of Robin Uthappa. The ball was angling down and he whips it on to the fence in the long leg region
1.5Mavi to Uthappa, no run, fuller lenght ball, Uthappa dabs it down the wicket to the mid-off fielder
1.6Mavi to Uthappa, no run, the batter drives it back to the bowler, the short was well timed though
CSK 3/1 after 1 over
0.1 Umesh to Gaikwad, NO Ball! Free Hit.CSK is off the mark
0.1Umesh to Gaikwad, no run, wild swing by Gaikwad but he fails to connect
0.3Umesh to Gaikwad, Wide Ball,lack of consistency from Umesh Yadav
0.3.Umesh to Gaikwad, CAUGHT, THAT'S OUT!Great out swinger by Yadav and Gaikwad had a wild swing at it again. Good catch by Nitesh Rana at first slip, CSK lose their first wicket
0.4Umesh to Robin, WIDE!The ball is nipping around as CSK gets another extra run in their total
0.4Umesh to Robin, no run, nicely blocked by Robin to an incoming ball
0.5Umesh to Robin, no run, defends the ball right under his eye
0.6 Umesh to Robin, no run,Robin wanted a single, sent back by Conway
The first game of IPL season 15 is about to get underway as the KKR team and the two CSK openers are in the park. Here we go!
Teams
Playing XI: CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
Playing XI: KKR
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Ravindra Jadeja, Captain CSK at Toss
Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players.
Shreyas Iyer, Captain KKR at Toss
We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better. We are going in with three overseas players. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane.
Toss: CSK vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to bowl first
Season 15 of the IPL kicks off with a rematch of last year’s final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions CSK have a newly appointed captain in Ravindra Jadeja but ex-skipper MS Dhoni is still around. KKR are also at the beginning of a new era with new entrant Shreyas Iyer chosen as captain.
