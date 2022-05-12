IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: CSK are on top for the first time in the match, MI are 4 down

Chennai Super Kings and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, his franchise confirmed on Wednesday. The 33-year old picked up the injury while attempting a catch after running in from the deep on a match on May 4, 2022.
MI 34/4 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Sams is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Sams, wide
4.1Mukesh to Sams, no run, length ball around off, looks to heave, beaten
4.2Mukesh to Sams, no run, full toss outside off, driven to cover
4.3 Mukesh to Sams,OUT! LBW!! Touch fuller, angling in, hits him in front of the stumps, Umpire has given this one. Sams reviews!! The ball is hitting the stumps.
Here's Stubbs.
4.4Mukesh to Stubbs, no run, full toss outside off, inside edge to leg slip
4.5Mukesh to Stubbs,OUT! LBW!! length ball on middle stumps, comes back in, and Stubbs is left defending on the backfoot, hits the pads. Umpire raises his finger immediately.
Here's Shokeen.
4.6Mukesh to Shokeen, 1 leg bye
MI 32/2 after 4 overs
Simarjeet to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Simarjeet to Sharma,FOUR! Length ball on middle stump, creams it straight down the groud
3.2Simarjeet to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, he prods at this, and is beaten
3.3Simarjeet to Sharma, 4 + wide
3.3Simarjeet to Sharma,OUT! Caught! Length ball on fourth stump, hint of movement away from Rohit and an outside edge to Dhoni.
Here's Varma.
3.4Simarjeet to Varma, 1 run
3.5Simarjeet to Sams, 1 run
3.6Simarjeet to Varma, no run
MI 21/1 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
2.1.Mukesh to Sharma, no run, length ball on middle and leg, swings in, hits the pads, Mukesh appeals, Umpire does not give it out.
2.2Mukesh to Sharma,FOUR!! Makes room this time, goes fuller on off stump, hits it over mid off fielder
2.3Mukesh to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
2.4Mukesh to Sharma,FOUR!! Fuller this time around off stump, pushed it wide of the bowler and it goes straight down the ground
2.5Mukesh to Sharma, no run, back of a length, around off, coming in, pushed to cover
2.6Mukesh to Sharma, wide
2.6 Mukesh to Sharma, 1 run
MI 11/1 after 2 overs
Simarjeet to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1 Simarjeet to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, hint of swing, defends it
1.2Simarjeet to Sharma, no run, back of a length, outside off, left
1.3Simarjeet to Sharma, no run, Fuller around off, driven to mid off
1.4Simarjeet to Sharma,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofts it straight down the ground over bowler's head
1.5Simarjeet to Sharma, 1 run
1.6Simarjeet to Sams, no run
MI 6/1 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Ishan Kishanis on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Ishan, no run, very full ball aroundleg stump, Ishan does not offer any shot,MSD reviews for LBW! It's pitching outside leg. Not out.
0.2Mukesh to Ishan,FOUR!! Full around off, driven through extra cover
0.3Mukesh to Ishan, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point
0.4Mukesh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, beats the outside edge
0.5Mukesh to Ishan,OUT! Caught! Length ball swinging away, outside off, slashes, takes the edge and MS takes it.
Here's Sams
0.6Mukesh to Sams, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
CSK all out for 97
Meredith to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
15.1 Meredith to Dhoni,FOUR! Short ball on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square
15.2Meredith to Dhoni, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to point
15.3Meredith to Dhoni, no run, back of a length, around off, punches to mid off
15.4Meredith toDhoni,SIX!! Slower ball, touch short, swatted over deep square leg
15.5Meredith to Dhoni, no run, length ball around off, slaps it to point
15.6Meredith toDhoni, RUN OUT! Short ball, Dhoni ducks under it, and runs. Mukesh is not able to make it to the batting end, Ishan Kishan nails the throw.
CSK 87/9 after 15 overs
Sams to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
14.1 Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball, cut to deep run
14.2Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball slower one, outside off, left alone
14.3Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball, slower one, does not bounce, misses
14.4Sams to Dhoni, wide
14.4Sams to Dhoni, no run, back of a length, around off, punches to extra cover
14.5Sams to Dhoni, 1 run, back of a length, slower one, swats it to deep square leg
14.6Sams to Mukesh, no run
CSK 85/9 after 14 overs
Ramandeep to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
13.1 Ramandeep to Dhoni, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to deep cover
13.2Ramandeep to Theekshana, no run, bouncer at his head, looks to defend it, leading edge falls short of keeper
13.3Ramandeep to Theekshana,OUT! length ball around off, mistimes drive to Rohit at short cover.
Here's Mukesh.
13.4Ramandeep to Mukesh, no run, short ball left alone
13.5Ramandeep to Mukesh, no run
13.6Ramandeep to Mukesh,FOUR!! Length ball edges it wide of keeper
CSK 80/8 after 13 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Bravo is on strike.
12.1 Kartikeya to Bravo,SIX!! Tosses it up on leg stump, comes down and clears long on by a mile!
12.2Kartikeya to Bravo,OUT! Caught! Full toss around off stump, comes down and looks to hit it over short cover, Tilak Varma clinches it with a brilliant catch.
Here's Simarjeet Singh.
12.3Kartikeya to SIngh, no run, length ball on off, defended on the backfoot
12.4Kartikeya to Singh, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side
12.5Kartikeya to Singh,OUT! LBW! Fuller on middle stump, comes to defend it on the front foot, misses the bat and hits the front pad. CSK reviews! It's hitting the stumps.
Here's Theekshana.
12.6Kartikeya to Theekshana, no run
CSK 72/6 after 12 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Bravo is on strike.
11.1 Bumrah to Bravo, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a drive, beats the outside edge
11.2Bumrah to Bravo, no run, back of a length, on middle and leg, hits the thigh pad
11.3Bumrah to Bravo, no run, short ball outside off, steered to point
11.4Bumrah to Bravo, no run, length wide outside off, pushed to point
11.5Bumrah to Bravo, 1 run, back of a length on middle and off, worked to fine leg
11.6Bumrah to Dhoni, no run
CSK 71/6 after 11 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
10.1 Kartikeya to Dhoni, 1leg bye, length ball outside leg, hits the pad
10.2Kartikeya to Bravo, 1 run, comes down and chips it wide of cover
10.3Kartikeya to Dhoni, no run, fuller outside off, misses
10.4Kartikeya to Dhoni, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep extra cover
10.5Kartikeya to Bravo, 1 run, Tossed up, on middle and off, chips it to vacant deep extra cover
10.6Kartikeya to Dhoni, 2 runs
CSK 65/6 after 10 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Bravo is on strike.
9.1Shokeen to Bravo, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Dhoni,SIX!! Tossed up on middle and off, comes down and whips it over deep square leg
9.3Shokeen to Dhoni, 2 leg byes, floated on leg stump, glances it fine of fine leg
9.4Shokeen to Dhoni, no run, around the wicket, fuller on leg stump, worked to square leg
9.5Shokeen to Dhoni, wide
9.5Shokeen to Dhoni, no run, flatter and fuller on off, pushed to short cover
9.6Shokeen to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 54/6 after 9 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Bravo is on strike.
8.1 Kartikeya to Bravo, no run
8.2Kartikeya to Bravo, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to deep cover
8.3Kartikeya to Dhoni, no run, tossed up, around leg stump, misses the bat
8.4Kartikeya to Dhoni, no run, tossed up outside off, comes down, and misses
8.5Kartikeya to Dhoni,FOUR!! Tossed up outside off, smashes it wide of long on
8.6Kartikeya to Dhoni,FOUR!! Flat, quick, outside off on good length, cuts away infront of deep point
CSK 45/6 after 7 overs
Meredith to bowl, Dube is on strike.
7.1 Meredith to Dube, no run, short ball around off stump,pushes it to point
7.2Meredith to Dube,FOUR!! Short ball again, this time on off stump,pulls it to deep mid wicket
7.3Meredith to Dube,OUT! Caught behind! Short ball this time on midddle and off, it was rising, goes for upper cut, edges it to Ishan Kishan.
Here's Bravo.
7.4Meredith to Bravo, 4 + wide
7.4Meredith to Bravo, no run, length ball, swinging away, looks to nudge it, misses
7.5Meredith to Bravo, no run, length ball around off stump, swings away, beats the outside edge
7.6Meredith to Bravo, 1 run
CSK 35/5 after 7 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Dube is on strike.
6.1 Shokeen to Dube, 2 runs, tossed up outside off, just over cover fielder.
6.2Shokeen to Dube, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
6.3Shokeen to Dube, no run, fuller outside off, pushed it to short cover
6.4Shokeen to Dube, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
6.5Shokeen to Dhoni, no run, floated on middle and off, pushed to short mid wicket
6.6Shokeen to Dhoni, no run
CSK 32/5 after 6 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
5.1 Meredith to Rayudu, no run, fuller around off stump, defended.
5.2Meredith to Rayudu, no run, length ball, swinging away, wide outside off, slaps it to point
5.3Meredith to Rayudu,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, driven with authority on the up, through cover
5.4Meredith to Rayudu,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball around off stump, nips back in just a touch, Rayudu looks to defend it, and inside edge goes to Ishan Kishan.
Here's Dube.
5.5Meredith to Dube, 2 run, fuller, swingin in, pushes it to square leg
5.6Meredith to Dube, 1 run, short ball around leg stump, nudges it to backward squarre
CSK 25/4 after 5 overs
Sams to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
4.1Sams to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length outside leg stump, looks to guide it to fine leg, edges it to Ishan Kishan .
Here's Dhoni.
4.2Sams to Dhoni, wide
4.2Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
4.3Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball angling away, outside off, left.
4.4Sams to Dhoni, 2 runs, fuller on pads, flicked wide of square leg fielder
4.5Sams to Dhoni, wide
4.5 Sams to Dhoni,FOUR!! Full around off stump, driven through cover
4.6Sams to Dhoni, no run
CSK 17/3 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Fuller this time outside off, driven through extra cover
3.2Bumrah to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alone
3.3Bumrah to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of a length, on leg stump, pushed to fine leg
3.4Bumrah to Rayudu,FOUR!! back of a length, outside off, steered past short third
3.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
3.6Bumrah to Rayudu, 3runs
CSK 6/3 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Sams to Gaikwad, 1 run, touch fuller on his pads, clipped away to fine leg
2.2Sams to Rayudu, no run, short around middle and off, ducks under it
2.3Sams to Rayudu, no run, back of a length, on off stump, dabs it to point
2.4Sams to Rayudu, no run, fuller on his pads, clips it to square leg fielder
2.5Sams to Rayudu, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone
2.6Sams to Rayudu, no run
CSK 5/3 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
1.2Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball just outside off, beats the outside edge again
1.3Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball around off, looks to drive it, again beats the outside edge
1.4Bumrah to Uthappa,OUT Fuller this time, on middle and off, straightens after pitching, hits the pads, and Umpire gives it out.
Here's Rayudu.
1.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed back to Bumrah
1.6Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
CSK 5/2 after 1 over
Daniel Sams is to start for MI, Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Sams to Gaikwad, 1 run, full on middle stumps, flicked wide of mid-on
No DRS at the moment due to technical issues.
0.2Sams to Conway,OUT! LBW! Full ball on middle and off, angling in, hits him in front, Umpire has given it out.
Here's Ali.
0.3Sams to Ali, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
0.4Sams to Ali, wide
0.4Sams to Ali,OUT! Short ball outside off, goes for a pull, withdraws it at the last moment, top edge to square leg fielder.
Here's Uthappa.
0.5Sams to Uthappa, wide
0.5 Sams to Uthappa, wide
0.5 Sams to Uthappa, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back
0.6Sams to Uthappa, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
MIwon the toss and opted to bowl first
