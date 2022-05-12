IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: No respite from MI bowlers, CSK are 5 down

Chennai Super Kings and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, his franchise confirmed on Wednesday. The 33-year old picked up the injury while attempting a catch after running in from the deep on a match on May 4, 2022.
CSK 35/5 after 7 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Dube is on strike.
6.1 Shokeen to Dube, 2 runs, tossed up outside off, just over cover fielder.
6.2Shokeen to Dube, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
6.3Shokeen to Dube, no run, fuller outside off, pushed it to short cover
6.4Shokeen to Dube, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
6.5Shokeen to Dhoni, no run, floated on middle and off, pushed to short mid wicket
6.6Shokeen to Dhoni, no run
CSK 32/5 after 6 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
5.1 Meredith to Rayudu, no run, fuller around off stump, defended.
5.2Meredith to Rayudu, no run, length ball, swinging away, wide outside off, slaps it to point
5.3Meredith to Rayudu,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, driven with authority on the up, through cover
5.4Meredith to Rayudu,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball around off stump, nips back in just a touch, Rayudu looks to defend it, and inside edge goes to Ishan Kishan.
Here's Dube.
5.5Meredith to Dube, 2 run, fuller, swingin in, pushes it to square leg
5.6Meredith to Dube, 1 run, short ball around leg stump, nudges it to backward squarre
CSK 25/4 after 5 overs
Sams to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
4.1Sams to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length outside leg stump, looks to guide it to fine leg, edges it to Ishan Kishan .
Here's Dhoni.
4.2Sams to Dhoni, wide
4.2Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
4.3Sams to Dhoni, no run, length ball angling away, outside off, left.
4.4Sams to Dhoni, 2 runs, fuller on pads, flicked wide of square leg fielder
4.5Sams to Dhoni, wide
4.5 Sams to Dhoni,FOUR!! Full around off stump, driven through cover
4.6Sams to Dhoni, no run
CSK 17/3 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Fuller this time outside off, driven through extra cover
3.2Bumrah to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alone
3.3Bumrah to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of a length, on leg stump, pushed to fine leg
3.4Bumrah to Rayudu,FOUR!! back of a length, outside off, steered past short third
3.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
3.6Bumrah to Rayudu, 3runs
CSK 6/3 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Sams to Gaikwad, 1 run, touch fuller on his pads, clipped away to fine leg
2.2Sams to Rayudu, no run, short around middle and off, ducks under it
2.3Sams to Rayudu, no run, back of a length, on off stump, dabs it to point
2.4Sams to Rayudu, no run, fuller on his pads, clips it to square leg fielder
2.5Sams to Rayudu, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone
2.6Sams to Rayudu, no run
CSK 5/3 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
1.2Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball just outside off, beats the outside edge again
1.3Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball around off, looks to drive it, again beats the outside edge
1.4Bumrah to Uthappa,OUT Fuller this time, on middle and off, straightens after pitching, hits the pads, and Umpire gives it out.
Here's Rayudu.
1.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed back to Bumrah
1.6Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
CSK 5/2 after 1 over
Daniel Sams is to start for MI, Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Sams to Gaikwad, 1 run, full on middle stumps, flicked wide of mid-on
No DRS at the moment due to technical issues.
0.2Sams to Conway,OUT! LBW! Full ball on middle and off, angling in, hits him in front, Umpire has given it out.
Here's Ali.
0.3Sams to Ali, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
0.4Sams to Ali, wide
0.4Sams to Ali,OUT! Short ball outside off, goes for a pull, withdraws it at the last moment, top edge to square leg fielder.
Here's Uthappa.
0.5Sams to Uthappa, wide
0.5 Sams to Uthappa, wide
0.5 Sams to Uthappa, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back
0.6Sams to Uthappa, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
MIwon the toss and opted to bowl first
