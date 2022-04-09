IPL 2022 | CSK vs SRH: Both teams must fight hard to bring back their edge

Saturday's match will end the losing streak for either the Chennai Super Kings or SunRisers Hyerabad. The 17th match of this season of the IPL will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the SWOT analysis for both the teams:

The SWOT analysis for CSK:

Strengths: Shivam Dube in the middle order is the only saving grace for the franchise. The addition of Chris Jordan has bolstered their death bowling.

Weaknesses: Ruturaj Gaikwad's form with the bat is now a headache for the team. The bowlers haven't been able to stop the flow of the runs either. In these three matches, Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t looked like someone who can lead the side in the long run.

Opportunities: CSK would be looking to finally register a win to their name this season.

Threats: SRH's deep batting with pinch hitters at the back-end can be a cause of concern for CSK bowlers.

The SWOT analysis for SRH:

Strengths: After having sorted out their batting order in their previous game, SRH look like they have improved the batting side. Nicholas Pooran sharpens SRH's pinch-hitting capabilities.

Weaknesses: Umran Malik’s inconsistency and leaking runs are certainly points SRH must be careful with. He needs to spend more time evolving as a bowler. With the bat, Abhishek Sharma too hasn't been on par with the way he plays for his state in domestic cricket.

Opportunities: With Kartik Tyagi made available for selection, he should start ahead of Umran Malik. If Abhishek plays, the SRH management should draft him in at number 5 or where he boasts a strike rate of 164.

With the DY Patil Stadium giving the edge to spinners and this being an afternoon game, SRH should look to boost their spin department by adding Shreyas Gopal into the squad in place of Romario Shepherd.

Threats: A team with the capability to wither away in the closing moments of the game is certainly a threat to itself, a shining prospect for CSK to charge ahead.

Impact player for CSK:

Shivam Dube: He has been the only batter in the side who has looked to score runs and that too at a healthy strike rate. If SRH bowlers do not stop him, he can take the game away from them.

Impact player for SRH:

T. Natarajan: Having picked 13 wickets and a boundary percentage of 22.81 in the slog overs, he possesses the capability of choking the opposition.



Head-to-head: 17

CSK won: 13

SRH won: 4

NR: 0

Check out the latest DH videos here: