IPL 2022: DC bowl KKR out for 171, clinch 44-run win

The Delhi Capitals successfully defended their total of 215 to clinch a 44-run victory after bowling KKR out for 171. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and three scalps from Khaleel Ahmed helped Rishabh Pant's men in blue clinch their second win of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed shortly after getting a half-century as KKR were restricted by Delhi Capitals to 137/5 after 15 overs. Iyer was dismissed for 54 runs.

KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje in the Capitals' playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

