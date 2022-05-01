IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals at 135/5 after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 196, Delhi Capitals, after 15 overs, are at 135/5, with Axar Patel (14) and Rovman Powell (29) in the crease. Captain Rishabh Pant fell short of a half-century, after being dismissed for 44 by Mohsin Khan in the final ball of the 13th over.

LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

