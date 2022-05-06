IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat SRH by 21 runs

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat Sun Risers Hyderabad by 21 runs

Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 06 2022, 03:05 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 03:05 ist
Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 50th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 