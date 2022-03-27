IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Brisk start by the MI openers

We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. We look forward to being back in Mumbai. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in.
15:03
Rishabh Pant, DC Captain at the toss
Very excited. The first thing we decided is we wanted to win the toss and we got it. The pitch looks fresh.
15:02
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have chosen to field first
15:00
IPL 2022 | DC vs MI: The clash of the blues
It's the clash of the blues! The Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of this year's IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While DC finished at the top of the table last season, their side failed to qualify for the IPL final. As for MI, they couldn't even make it to the playoffs last year. Here is our analysis:
MI 56/0 after 7 overs
First strategic time out done, brilliant start by the Mumbai Indians
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the 7th over
6.1 Yadav to Rohit, 1 run, gently played to the long off region
6.2Yadav to Kishan, 1 run, nicely flicked behind the sqaure leg area
6.3Yadav to Rohit, no run. Rohit comes down the wicket but Yadav shortens the length and batter adjuts the shot last minute
6.4Yadav to Rohit, 1 run, leans forward and drives the ball all along the carpet
6.5Yadav to Kishan, no run, good bowling by Kuldeep Yadav
6.6Yadav to Kishan, no run
MI 53/0 after 6 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 6th over
5.1Ahmed to Rohit, no run
5.2Ahmed to Rohit, no run
5.3Ahmed to Rohit, no run, the ball came sharply in, Sharma could get the bat down just in time
5.4Ahmed to Rohit, no run, dropped, chance gone beggin at the fine leg region, poor fielding by Thakur
5.5Ahmed to Rohit, FOUR, 50 up for the Mumbai Indians in the first powerplay itself
5.6Ahmed to Rohit, 1 run. End of the powerplay and Mumbai has been dominant in the powerplay
MI 48/0 after 5 overs
Kamlesh Nagarkoti to bowl the 5th over
4.1Nagarkoti to Rohit, FOUR. Superbly slashed towards the point region
4.2Nagarkoti to Rohit, no run
4.3Nagarkoti to Rohit, SIX,bad length, half way down the pitch asking for trouble. Sharma picks the ball up and sends it flying
4.4Nagarkoti to Rohit, wide
4.4Nagarkoti to Rohit, no run, much better length from the bowler this time
4.5Nagarkoti to Rohit, 1 run, dabbed down the third man region
4.6Nagarkoti to Kishan, FOUR,slashed over the cover region and the ball went to the boundary like a tracer bullet
MI 32/0 after 4 overs
Axar Patel to bowl the 4th over
3.1 Patel to Rohit, one run, nicely played to the cover region
3.2 Patel to Kishan, 2 runs, slapped towards the mid wicket region
3.3 Patel to Kishan, no run. faster one,
3.4 Patel to Kishan, no run
3.5 Patel to Kishan, FOUR.Great shot towards the long on boundary
3.6 Patel to Kishan, no run
MI 25/0 after 3 overs
Shardul Thakur to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Thakur to Rohit, 1 run,
2.2Thakur to Ishan Kishan, no run
2.3Thakur to Kishan, 1 run
2.4Thakur to Rohit, 1 run, nicely played towards the third man region
2.5 Thakur to kishan, no run
2.6 Thakur to Kishan, SIX.Wow, this is some amazing batting by the Jharkhand southpaw
MI 16/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 2nd over
1.1Ahmed to Kishan, 1 run, into the ribs, awkwardly fend away by the batter for a single
1.2Ahmed to Rohit, no run
1.3Ahmed to Rohit, no run, a loose dab outside off by the batter
1.4Ahmed to Rohit, 1 run
1.5Ahmed to Kishan,FOUR, great shot towards the cover region
1.6Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, no run
MI after 10/0 after 1 over
Shardul to bowl the first over
0.1Thakur to Rohit, no run,Rohit defends watchfully
0.2Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.3Thakur to Rohit,FOUR,good short towards fine-leg, neatly tickled by Sharma
0.4Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.5Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.6Thakur to Rohit,SIX.Superlative shot over long on by the MI skipper
Teams playing two overseas players in final XI in IPL
KKR (J Kallis, E Morgan) Vs CSK- 2011
DC (TSeifert, R Powell ) vs MI- 2022
Teams
DC Playing XI:
Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
MI Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
