IPL 2022: Fifties from Rahul, Hooda take LSG to 195/3

Lucknow Super Giants ended the innings with 195 on the board, with the loss of 3 wickets. Skipper K L Rahul turned up to the occasion, with an impressive knock of 77 from 51 balls, while Deepak Hooda, too made a contribution of 52 runs off 34 balls. Shardul Thakur shone in the bowling department with his 3-wicket haul (3/40).
LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
