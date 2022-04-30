IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans at 113/4 after 15 overs

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans at 113/4 after 15 overs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 18:50 ist

Virat Kohli finally found some form to score his first half-century of this edition as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 170 for six against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match on Saturday.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans, after 15 overs, are at 113/4, with David Miller (21) and Rahul Tewatia (6) in the crease

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 170 for 6 (Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls, Rajat Patidar 52 off 32 balls, Pradeep Sangwan 2/19) vs GT.

