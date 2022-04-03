IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Shubman Gill smashed 84 off 46 balls to guide Gujarat Titans to 171 for 6.

Besides Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya made 31 off 27 balls after being asked to bat. David Miller remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets for 23 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets giving away 34 runs for DC.

Chasing 172 for a win, DC skipper Rishabh Pant made 43 off 29 balls but he didn't get enough support from the other end as his side fell short.

Lockie Ferguson shone bright with the ball with figures of 4 for 28, while Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets for 30 runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 171 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23).

Delhi Capitals: 157 for 9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Lalit Yadav 25; Lockie Ferguson 4/28, Mohammed Shami 2/30).

