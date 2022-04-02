IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals highlights: Lockie picks 4 wickets as GT cruise to a victory over DC by 14 runs

The Delhi juggernaut finally halts at Pune after a fiery spell of short bowling from Lockie Ferguson who picked four wickets after Shubman Gill's 82 fired Gujarat Titans to 171 on a slow wicket at Pune. Some good bowling changes from Hardik Pandya who also a wicket of Tim Seifert.
  • 23:24

    Gujarat Titans win by 14 runs

  • 23:20

    DC 157/9 after 20 overs

    Tewatia to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike.

    19.1Tewatia to Kuldeep, no run

    19.2Tewatia to Kuldeep, 1 run

    19.3Tewatia to Mustafizur, 1 run

    19.4Tewatia to Kuldeep,SIX! Dances down the track and hits it over long-on.

    19.5Tewatia to Kuldeep, no run

    19.6Tewatia to Kuldeep, 1 run

  • 23:16

    DC 148/9 after 19 overs

    Hardik to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike.

    18.1 Hardik to Kuldeep, 1 run

    18.2Hardik to Mustafizur, no run

    18.3Hardik to Mustafizur, 1 run

    18.4Hardik to Kuldeep, no run

    18.5Hardik to Kuldeep, no run

    18.6Hardik to Kuldeep, 1 run

  • 23:08

    DC 145/9 after 18 overs

    Shami to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike.

    17.1 Shami to Kuldeep, 1 run

    17.2Shami to Powell, OUT!! LBW!! Length ball angling in, he tries to hit it over midwicket, misses it and balls hits the back pad. He reviews.

    Khaleel Ahmed is new batter.

    17.3Shami to Khaleel,OUT!! Pace and bounce, Khaleel had no idea where to play it, only manages to edge it to keeper.

    Mustafizur Rahman,

    17.4Shami to Mustafizur, 1 run

    17.5Shami to Kuldeep, 1 run

    17.6Shami to Mustafizur, 1 run

  • 23:04

    DC 142/7 after 17 overs

    Lockie to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    16.1Lockie to Powell, 1 run

    16.2Lockie to Kuldeep, 1 run

    16.3Lockie to Powell, 1 run

    16.4Lockie to Kuldeep, no run

    16.5Lockie to Kuldeep, 1 run

    16.6Lockie to Powell,FOUR!! Short ball guided to third man

  • 22:59

    DC 134/7 after 16 overs

    Rashid to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    15.1Rashid to Powell, no run

    15.2Rashid to Powell, 1 run

    15.3Rashid to Shardul, no run

    15.4Rashid to Shardul, wide, 4 byes

    15.4Rashid to Shardul, no run

    15.5.Rashid to Shardul, 2 runs

    15.6Rashid to Shardul,OUT!! LBW!! Hits him on full, as he tries to flick it to mid-wicket. Shardul reviews it!

  • 22:48

    DC 126/6 after 15 overs

    Lockie tobowl, Pant is on strike.

    14.1Lockie to Pant, OUT!! CAUGHT!!outside off, short ball, Pant had to fetch it, top edge and simple catch at backward square leg

    Axar Patel is new batter

    14.2Lockie to Axar, no run

    14.3Lockie to Axar,FOUR!! Full length ball, drives it through cover.

    14.4Lockie to Axar,FOUR!! Short ball, fetched it from outside off, pulls it infront of mid-wicket

    14.5Lockie to Axar,OUT!! Short ball, on his legs, tries to flick it to fine leg, just manages to nick it to wicketkeeper.

    Shardul Thakur is new batter

    14.6Lockie to Shardul,no run

  • 22:44

    DC 118/4 after 14 overs

    Tewatia to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    13.1 Tewatia to Pant,FOUR!! Wide outside off, cuts it to backward point

    13.2Tewatia to Pant, 1 run

    13.3 Tewatia toPowell,SIXX!! Full length on the stumps, smacks that over long-on

    13.4Tewatia to Powell, no run

    13.5Tewatia to Powell, 1 run

    13.6Tewatia to Pant, 1 run

  • 22:39

    DC 105/4 after 13 overs

    Rashid to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    12.1 Rashid to Pant, no run

    12.2Rashid to Pant, 1 run

    12.3Rashid to Powell, 1 run

    12.4Rashid to Pant, 1 run

    12.5Rashid to Powell, 1 run

    12.6Rashid to Pant, 1 run

  • 22:30

    DC 100/4 after 11 overs

    Vijay to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    11.1 Vijay to Pant,FOUR!! Slower ball, he deft touches it in between short third man and backward point.

    11.2Vijay to Pant, wide

    11.2Vijay to Pant,FOUR!! Slower ball on pads, Pant lofts it over fine leg.

    11.3Vijay to Pant, no run

    11.4Vijay to Pant, OUT!! RUN OUT at non-striker's end.

    Rovman Powell is next batter.

    11.5Vijay to Pant, 1 run

    11.6Vijay to Powell,FOUR!!

  • 22:25

    DC 86/3 after 11 overs

    Hardik to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    10.1 Hardik to Pant, 1 leg bye

    10.2Hardik to Lalit, 2 runs

    10.3Hardik to Lalit, 2 runs

    10.4Hardik to Lalit, 1 run

    10.5Hardik to Pant, 1 run

    10.6Hardik to Lalit,no run

  • 22:21

    DC 79/3 after 10 overs

    Rashid to bowl, Lalit is on strike.

    9.1 Rashid to Lalit, no run

    9.2Rashid to Lalit,SIX!! Outside off, picks it from there, hits a flat sweep over cow corner.

    9.3Rashid to Lalit, no run

    9.4Rashid to Lalit, no run

    9.5Rashid to Lalit, 2 runs

    9.6Rashid to Lalit, no run

  • 22:15

    DC 71/3 after 9 overs

    Varun to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    8.1 Varun to Pant, 1 run

    8.2Varun to Lalit, 1 run

    8.3Varun to Pant, no run

    8.4Varun to Pant,FOUR! Way outside off, Rishabh slaps it over backward point

    8.5Varun to Pant, 1 run

    8.6Varun to Lalit, 1 run

  • 22:08

    DC 63/3 after 8 overs

    Rashid to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    7.1 Rashid to Pant,FOUR!!Quicker one, googly, Pant edges it to third man

    7.2Rashid to Pant, 1 run

    7.3Rashid to Lalit, 1 run

    7.4Rashid to Pant, 1 run

    7.5Rashid to Lalit, 1 run

    7.6Rashid to Pant, 1 run

  • 22:03

    DC 54/3 after 7 overs

    Lockie to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    6.1 Lockie to Pant, 1 run

    6.2Lockie to Lalit, no run

    6.3Lockie to Lalit, 1 leg bye

    6.4Lockie to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs pack and pulls it in front of square leg.

    6.5Lockie to Pant,FOUR!! Short length ball, outside off, tries to hit it over mid-on, top edge flies over keeper

    6.6Lockie to Lalit,1 run

  • 21:58

    DC 43/3 after 6 overs

    Shami to bowl, Pant is on strike,

    5.1Shami to Pant, 1run

    5.2Shami to Lalit,FOUR!! Full on offstump, hits it down the ground.

    5.3Shami to Lalit, no run

    5.4Shami to Lalit, no run

    5.5Shami to Lalit,FOUR!! Good length ball, outside off, picks it from there and dispatches it over mid-wicket.

    5.6Shami to Lalit, no run

  • 21:50

    DC 34/3 after 5 overs

    Lockie to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    4.1 Lockie to Shaw,OUT!! Short length ball, quick aimed at head, he looks to pull it, top edges it to square leg.

    Rishabh Pant is next in

    4.2Lockie to Pant, 1 run

    4.3Lockie to Mandeep, no run

    4.4Lockie to Mandeep, no run

    4.5Lockie to Mandeep, wide

    4.5Lockie to Mandeep,OUT!! Too fast for him, moves away to leg to make room, surprised with pace and bounce, edges it keeper.

    Lalit Yadav is next in.

    4.6Lockie to Yadav, no run

  • 21:44

    DC 32/2 after 4 overs

    Hardik to bowl,Mandeep is on strike.

    3.1 Hardik to Mandeep, no run

    3.2Hardik to Mandeep,FOUR!! Short ball, moves to legside, slices it over short third man

    3.3Hardik to Mandeep, 1 leg bye

    3.4Hardik to Shaw, 2 runs

    3.5Hardik to Shaw,1 run

    3.6Hardik to Mandeep,FOUR!!

  • 21:38

    DC 20/1 after 3 overs

    Shami to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    2.1 Shami to Shaw, 1 run

    2.2Shami to Mandeep, no run

    2.3Shami to Mandeep,FOUR!! Full on middle, whips it square leg.

    2.4Shami to Mandeep, no run

    2.5Shami to Mandeep,FOUR!! Pitched up, opens the face of bat as he lofts it over cover.

    2.6Shami to Mandeep,1 run

  • 21:32

    DC 10/1 after 2 overs

    Hardik Pandyato bowl, Seifert is on strike.

    1.1 Hardik to Seifert,OUT!! Back of length, balls holds a little bit on wicket, he looks to defend and just chips it to mid-wicket fielder.

    Mandeep Singh is in next.

    1.2Hardik to Mandeep, no run

    1.3Hardik to Mandeep, 1 run

    1.4Hardik to Shaw, 1 run

    1.5Hardik to Mandeep, no run

    1.6Hardik to Mandeep, no run

  • 21:26

    DC 8/0 after 1 over

    M. Shami to bowl, Prithvi Shaw is on strike.

    0.1Shami to Shaw,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, punches it to point

    0.2Shami to Shaw, 1 run

    0.3Shami to Seifert, no run

    0.4Shami to Seifert, 2 run

    0.5Shami to Seifert, no run

    0.6Shami to Seifert, 1 run

  • 21:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifertmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:06

    GT 171/6 after 20 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Miller is on strike

    19.1Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    19.2Mustafizur to Tewatia,OUT!! Slower ball, edges it to covers.

    Abhinav Manohar is next in.

    19.3Mustafizur to Abhinav,1 run

    19.4Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    19.5Mustafizur to Abhinav,OUT!! Slower ball, outside off, he tries to launch it over long-off, only manages to get it through cover fielder.

    Rashid Khan is next in.

    19.6Mustafizur to 1 bye

  • 21:01

    GT 167/4 after 19 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Miller is on strike.

    18.1 Shardul to Miller, 1 run

    18.2Shardul to Tewatia, 1 run

    18.3Shardul to Miller, 1 run

    18.4Shardul to Tewatia, wide

    18.4Shardul to Tewatia, no run

    18.5Shardul to Tewatia, 2 runs

    18.6Shardul to Tewatia,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!! Moves across off, sweeps it over square leg

  • 20:54

    GT 155/4 after 18 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    17.1 Khaleel to Gill,OUT!! Short length, pulls it, easy catch at cow corner

    Rahul Tewatia is the next batter.

    17.2Khaleel to Tewatia, 1 run

    17.3Khaleel to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball, waits for it, taps it to third man

    17.4Khaleel to Miller, 1 run

    17.5Khaleel to Tewatia,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it infront of square leg.

    17.6Khaleel to Tewatia, no run

  • 20:47

    GT 145/3 after 17 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Miller is on strike.

    16.1 Mustafizur to Miller, 2 runs

    16.2Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    16.3Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    16.4Mustafizur to Miller, 2 runs

    16.5Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    16.6Mustafizur to Gill, wide

    16.6Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:42

    GT 136/3 after 16 overs

    Axar to bowl, Gill is on strike,

    15.1 Axar to Gill, no run

    15.2Axar to Gill, 1 run

    15.3Axar to Miller, 1 run

    15.4Axar to Gill,SIX!! On the stumps, Gill heaves it over mid-wicket

    15.5Axar to Gill, 2 runs

    15.6Axar to GIll,SIX!! Full on middle stump, goes down the ground

  • 20:37

    GT 120/3 after 15 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    14.1 Kuldeep to Gill,SIX!! Full ball on middle stump, hits it over bowlers head

    14.2Kuldeep to Gill, 1 run

    14.3Kuldeep to Miller, no run

    14.4Kuldeep to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball, cuts back to infront of point

    14.5Kuldeep to Miller, no run

    14.6Kuldeep to Miller, no run

  • 20:32

    GT 109/3 after 14 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    13.1 Khaleel to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball, angling away from him, cuts him to covers

    13.2Khaleel to Gill,FOUR!! Same delivery, moves across off stump, ramps it to fine leg

    13.3Khaleel to Gill,1 run

    13.4Khaleel to Hardik, 1 run

    13.5Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    13.6Khaleel to Hardik,OUT!! Full length ball, tries to heave it, flat to the fielder at long-on

  • 20:28

    GT 98/2 after 13 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike

    12.1Kuldeep to Gill,FOUR!! Short length ball, way outside leg stump, Gill just pulls it to fine leg.

    12.2Kuldeep to GIll, no run

    12.3Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

    12.4Kuldeep to Gill, 1 run

    12.5Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    12.6Kuldeep to Hardik, 2 runs

  • 20:23

    GT 89/2 after 12 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Hardik is on strike

    11.1 Shardul to Hardik, 2 runs

    11.2Shardul to Hardik,FOUR!!! Good length ball, drives on the rise through wide mid-off.

    11.3Shardul to Hardik, 1 run

    11.4Shardul to Gill, 2 runs

    11.5Shardul to Gill,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through wide mid-off

    11.6Shardul to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:19

    GT 75/2 after 11 overs

    Axar to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    10.1 Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    10.2Axar to Gill, 1 run

    10.3Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    10.4Axar to Gill,1 run

    10.5Axar to Hardik,FOUR!! On the stumps, short ball, drives it through covers.

    10.6Axar to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:13

    GT 66/2 after 10 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is one strike.

    9.1 Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    9.2Khaleel to Hardik,FOUR!! Short of length, moves to off side, pulls it over mid-wicket

    9.3Khaleel to Hardik, no run

    9.4Khaleel to Hardik, no run

    9.5Khaleel to Hardik, 2 runs

    9.6Khaleel to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:09

    GT 58/2 after 9 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    8.1 Kuldeep to GIll, 1 run

    8.2Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    8,3Kuldeep to Hardik, 1 run

    8.4Kuldeep to Gill, no run

    8.5Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

    8.6Kuldeep to GIll, 1 run

  • 20:06

    GT 53/2 after 8 overs

    Axar to bowl,Hardik is on strike

    7.1 Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.2Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.3Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.4Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.5Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    7.6Axar to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:01

    GT 51/2 after 7 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    6.1 Kuldeep to Vijay,OUT! Flatter one, on off stump, Shankar wants to sweep it, pitches on off, spins back in and hits middle.

    Hardik Pandya is the next batter.

    6.2Kuldeep to HP, no run

    6.3Kuldeep to Hardik,FOUR!! Beautiful ball on middle stump, HP looks to defend it. it was a googly, edges and goes between slip and keeper.

    6.4Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    6.5Kuldeep to Hardik, 1 run

    6.6Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

  • 19:56

    GT 44/1 after 6 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    5.1 Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.2Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 leg bye

    5.3Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.4Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 run

    5.5Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.6Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 leg bye

  • 19:52

    GT 38/1 after 5 overs

    Axar to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    4.1 Axar to Vijay, 1 run

    4.2Axar to Gill,SIX!! On off, slog sweeps it to backward square leg

    4.3Axar to Gill, 1 run

    4.4Axar to VIjay, 2 runs

    4.5Axar to Vijay, no run

    4.6Axar to Vijay, no run

  • 19:47

    GT 28/1 after 4 overs

    Thakur to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    3.1 Thakur to Gill, wide

    3.1Thakur to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball, way outside off stump, cuts it to point.

    3.2Thakur to Gill, 1 run

    3.3Thakur to Vijay, 1 run

    3.4Thakur to Gill, no run

    3.5Thakur to Gill, 1 run

    3.6Thakur to Vijay, 1 run

  • 19:42

    GT 19/1 after 3 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    2.1Khaleel to Gill, 2 runs

    2.2Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    2.3Khaleel to Vijay, no run

    2.4Khaleel to Vijay, no run

    2.5Khaleel to Vijay, 1 run

    2.6Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

  • 19:36

    GT 14/1 after 2 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    1.1 Shardul to Vijay, no run

    1.2Shardul to VIjay, 1 run

    1.3Shardul to Gill, no run

    1.4Shardul to Gill,FOUR!! Short length, short arm jab picked from outside off stump. (NO BALL)

    1.4Shardul to GIll, 1 run (Freehit)

    1.5Shardul to Vijay, no run

    1.6Shardul to Vijay, no run

  • 19:28

    GT 7/1 after 1 over

    Mustafizur Rahman to start for DC, Mathew Wade is on strike

    0.1 Mustrafizur to Wade, 1 run

    0.2Mustrafizur to Gill, 1 run

    0.3Mustrafizur to Wade, OUT!!Full length ball, Wade tries to lap it, slight noise as the ball passed the bat. DC have reviewd this one. He has edged this one.

    Vijay Shankar is the next batter.

    0.4Mustafizur to Vijay, no run

    0.5Mustafizur to Vijay,FOUR!! On his pads, just times it wide mid-on.

    0.6Mustrafizur to Vijay, 1 run

  • 19:28

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:08

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals:Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

  • 18:59

    Toss

    Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opt to bowl first.

    IPL 2022 | GT vs DC: SWOT analysis

    It's the tenth game of this season's IPL between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, two sides that chased well in their opening games against LSG and MI respectively. They will play at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here's our analysis:

