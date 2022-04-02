IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live: Can Tewatia do 'Tewatia' here? | GT 155/4

  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 21:06 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 10 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
  • 21:01

    GT 167/4 after 19 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Miller is on strike.

    18.1 Shardul to Miller, 1 run

    18.2Shardul to Tewatia, 1 run

    18.3Shardul to Miller, 1 run

    18.4Shardul to Tewatia, wide

    18.4Shardul to Tewatia, no run

    18.5Shardul to Tewatia, 2 runs

    18.6Shardul to Tewatia,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!! Moves across off, sweeps it over square leg

  • 20:54

    GT 155/4 after 18 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    17.1 Khaleel to Gill,OUT!! Short length, pulls it, easy catch at cow corner

    Rahul Tewatia is the next batter.

    17.2Khaleel to Tewatia, 1 run

    17.3Khaleel to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball, waits for it, taps it to third man

    17.4Khaleel to Miller, 1 run

    17.5Khaleel to Tewatia,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it infront of square leg.

    17.6Khaleel to Tewatia, no run

  • 20:47

    GT 145/3 after 17 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Miller is on strike.

    16.1 Mustafizur to Miller, 2 runs

    16.2Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    16.3Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    16.4Mustafizur to Miller, 2 runs

    16.5Mustafizur to Miller, 1 run

    16.6Mustafizur to Gill, wide

    16.6Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:42

    GT 136/3 after 16 overs

    Axar to bowl, Gill is on strike,

    15.1 Axar to Gill, no run

    15.2Axar to Gill, 1 run

    15.3Axar to Miller, 1 run

    15.4Axar to Gill,SIX!! On the stumps, Gill heaves it over mid-wicket

    15.5Axar to Gill, 2 runs

    15.6Axar to GIll,SIX!! Full on middle stump, goes down the ground

  • 20:37

    GT 120/3 after 15 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    14.1 Kuldeep to Gill,SIX!! Full ball on middle stump, hits it over bowlers head

    14.2Kuldeep to Gill, 1 run

    14.3Kuldeep to Miller, no run

    14.4Kuldeep to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball, cuts back to infront of point

    14.5Kuldeep to Miller, no run

    14.6Kuldeep to Miller, no run

  • 20:32

    GT 109/3 after 14 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    13.1 Khaleel to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball, angling away from him, cuts him to covers

    13.2Khaleel to Gill,FOUR!! Same delivery, moves across off stump, ramps it to fine leg

    13.3Khaleel to Gill,1 run

    13.4Khaleel to Hardik, 1 run

    13.5Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    13.6Khaleel to Hardik,OUT!! Full length ball, tries to heave it, flat to the fielder at long-on

  • 20:28

    GT 98/2 after 13 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike

    12.1Kuldeep to Gill,FOUR!! Short length ball, way outside leg stump, Gill just pulls it to fine leg.

    12.2Kuldeep to GIll, no run

    12.3Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

    12.4Kuldeep to Gill, 1 run

    12.5Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    12.6Kuldeep to Hardik, 2 runs

  • 20:23

    GT 89/2 after 12 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Hardik is on strike

    11.1 Shardul to Hardik, 2 runs

    11.2Shardul to Hardik,FOUR!!! Good length ball, drives on the rise through wide mid-off.

    11.3Shardul to Hardik, 1 run

    11.4Shardul to Gill, 2 runs

    11.5Shardul to Gill,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through wide mid-off

    11.6Shardul to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:19

    GT 75/2 after 11 overs

    Axar to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    10.1 Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    10.2Axar to Gill, 1 run

    10.3Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    10.4Axar to Gill,1 run

    10.5Axar to Hardik,FOUR!! On the stumps, short ball, drives it through covers.

    10.6Axar to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:13

    GT 66/2 after 10 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is one strike.

    9.1 Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    9.2Khaleel to Hardik,FOUR!! Short of length, moves to off side, pulls it over mid-wicket

    9.3Khaleel to Hardik, no run

    9.4Khaleel to Hardik, no run

    9.5Khaleel to Hardik, 2 runs

    9.6Khaleel to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:09

    GT 58/2 after 9 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    8.1 Kuldeep to GIll, 1 run

    8.2Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    8,3Kuldeep to Hardik, 1 run

    8.4Kuldeep to Gill, no run

    8.5Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

    8.6Kuldeep to GIll, 1 run

  • 20:06

    GT 53/2 after 8 overs

    Axar to bowl,Hardik is on strike

    7.1 Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.2Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.3Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.4Axar to Hardik, no run

    7.5Axar to Hardik, 1 run

    7.6Axar to Gill, 1 run

  • 20:01

    GT 51/2 after 7 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    6.1 Kuldeep to Vijay,OUT! Flatter one, on off stump, Shankar wants to sweep it, pitches on off, spins back in and hits middle.

    Hardik Pandya is the next batter.

    6.2Kuldeep to HP, no run

    6.3Kuldeep to Hardik,FOUR!! Beautiful ball on middle stump, HP looks to defend it. it was a googly, edges and goes between slip and keeper.

    6.4Kuldeep to Hardik, no run

    6.5Kuldeep to Hardik, 1 run

    6.6Kuldeep to Gill, 2 runs

  • 19:56

    GT 44/1 after 6 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    5.1 Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.2Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 leg bye

    5.3Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.4Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 run

    5.5Mustafizur to Gill, 1 run

    5.6Mustafizur to Vijay, 1 leg bye

  • 19:52

    GT 38/1 after 5 overs

    Axar to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    4.1 Axar to Vijay, 1 run

    4.2Axar to Gill,SIX!! On off, slog sweeps it to backward square leg

    4.3Axar to Gill, 1 run

    4.4Axar to VIjay, 2 runs

    4.5Axar to Vijay, no run

    4.6Axar to Vijay, no run

  • 19:47

    GT 28/1 after 4 overs

    Thakur to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    3.1 Thakur to Gill, wide

    3.1Thakur to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball, way outside off stump, cuts it to point.

    3.2Thakur to Gill, 1 run

    3.3Thakur to Vijay, 1 run

    3.4Thakur to Gill, no run

    3.5Thakur to Gill, 1 run

    3.6Thakur to Vijay, 1 run

  • 19:42

    GT 19/1 after 3 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    2.1Khaleel to Gill, 2 runs

    2.2Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

    2.3Khaleel to Vijay, no run

    2.4Khaleel to Vijay, no run

    2.5Khaleel to Vijay, 1 run

    2.6Khaleel to Gill, 1 run

  • 19:36

    GT 14/1 after 2 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Vijay is on strike.

    1.1 Shardul to Vijay, no run

    1.2Shardul to VIjay, 1 run

    1.3Shardul to Gill, no run

    1.4Shardul to Gill,FOUR!! Short length, short arm jab picked from outside off stump. (NO BALL)

    1.4Shardul to GIll, 1 run (Freehit)

    1.5Shardul to Vijay, no run

    1.6Shardul to Vijay, no run

  • 19:28

    GT 7/1 after 1 over

    Mustafizur Rahman to start for DC, Mathew Wade is on strike

    0.1 Mustrafizur to Wade, 1 run

    0.2Mustrafizur to Gill, 1 run

    0.3Mustrafizur to Wade, OUT!!Full length ball, Wade tries to lap it, slight noise as the ball passed the bat. DC have reviewd this one. He has edged this one.

    Vijay Shankar is the next batter.

    0.4Mustafizur to Vijay, no run

    0.5Mustafizur to Vijay,FOUR!! On his pads, just times it wide mid-on.

    0.6Mustrafizur to Vijay, 1 run

  • 19:28

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:08

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals:Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

  • 18:59

    Toss

    Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opt to bowl first.

    IPL 2022 | GT vs DC: SWOT analysis

    It's the tenth game of this season's IPL between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, two sides that chased well in their opening games against LSG and MI respectively. They will play at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here's our analysis:

