IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first
updated: Apr 02 2022, 19:36 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 10 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
19:28
GT 7/1 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to start for DC, Mathew Wade is on strike
0.1 Mustrafizur to Wade, 1 run
0.2Mustrafizur to Gill, 1 run
0.3Mustrafizur to Wade, OUT!!Full length ball, Wade tries to lap it, slight noise as the ball passed the bat. DC have reviewd this one. He has edged this one.
Vijay Shankar is the next batter.
0.4Mustafizur to Vijay, no run
0.5Mustafizur to Vijay,FOUR!! On his pads, just times it wide mid-on.
0.6Mustrafizur to Vijay, 1 run
19:28
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
18:59
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
IPL 2022 | GT vs DC: SWOT analysis
It's the tenth game of this season's IPL between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, two sides that chased well in their opening games against LSG and MI respectively. They will play at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here's our analysis:
Teams
Delhi Capitals:Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
