IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: GT steady after initial wickets
updated: Mar 28 2022, 22:25 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 4 between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
22:21
GT 64/2 after 9 overs
Krunal to bowl, Wade on strike
8.1 Krunal to Wade, no run
8.2Krunal to Wade, 2 runs,short ball, misfielded at extra cover,safely stopped the ball at deep.
8.3Krunal to Wade, 1lb
8.4Krunal to Hardik, 1 run
8.5Krunal to Wade, 1 run
8.6Krunal to Hardik,FOUR!!Full on leg stump, rushes to cow corner boundary
22:17
GT 55/2 after 8 overs
Ravi Bishnoi to bowl, Wade on strike
7.1 Bishnoi to Wade, 1 run
7.2Bishnoi to Hardik, no run
7.3Bishnoi to Hardik, 1 run
7.4Bishnoi to Wade, 1 run
7.5Bishnoi to Hardik,SIX!!Launches it in the night sky, outside off, fullish, strikes it over long on.
7.6Bishnoi to Hardik, no run
22:11
GT 46/2 after 7 overs
We are back after time out.
Krunal comes to bowl, Hardik on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Hardik, no run
6.2Krunal to Hardik, 1 run
6.3Krunal to Wade, 1 run
6.4Krunal to Hardik, no run
6.5Krunal to Hardik, no run
6.6Krunal to Hardik, no run
22:06
GT 44/2 after 6 overs
Ravi Bishnoi to bowl, Wade on strike
5.1 Bishnoito Wade, no run
5.2Bishnoito Wade, no run
5.3Bishnoito Wade, no run
5.4Bishnoito Wade,FOUR! Short length, punches it to off side boundary
5.5Bishnoito Wade, wide
5.5Bishnoito Wade, no run
5.6Bishnoito Wade, no run
22:02
GT 39/2 after 5 overs
Avesh Khan to bowl, Hardik Pandya on strike.
4.1 Avesh to Hardik,FOUR!!Full on legs, flicks it square leg.
4.2 Avesh to Hardik, no run
4.3Avesh to Hardik,no run, hits him on pads, length ball, LSG have reviewed this one, slides down the leg
4.4Avesh to Hardik, no run
4.5Avesh to Hardik, no run
4.6Avesh to Hardik, no run
21:57
GT 35/2 after 4 overs
Mohsin Khan to bowl, Wade on strike
3.1 Mohsin to Wade, 1 run
3.2 Mohsin to Hardik, no run
3.3 Mohsin to Hardik,FOUR!!Full on leg stump, flicks it to square leg
3.4 Mohsin to Hardik, no run
3.5 Mohsin to Hardik, 1 run
3.6 Mohsin to Wade,FOUR!!Short outside off stump, cut away for four
21:50
GT 25/2 after 3 overs
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Vijay Shankar on strike
2.1 Chameera to Shankar,OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER!!Yorker on off stump, Shankar done in by pace.
HardikPandya at 4
2.2Chameera to Hardik,FOUR!!Full length on leg stump, hits it to square leg boundary.
2.3Chameera to Hardik, no run
2.4Chameera to Hardik, 2 runs, times it wide of mid on.
2.5Chameera to Hardik,FOUR!!Short length ball on offstump, ducks under it and squats it to backward square leg
2.6Chameera to Hardik, no run
21:44
GT 15/1 after 2 overs
Avesh Khan to bowl, Mathew Wade on strike.
1.1 Avesh to Wade, 1 run
1.2Avesh to Shankar, 1 run
1.3Avesh to Wade, 1 run, FULL INSWINGING YORKER, hits him on pad, LSG does not review
1.4Avesh to Shankar, 1 run
1.5Avesh to Wade, no run, play and miss
1.6Avesh to Wade,FOUR!! Again full, attempted yorker,Wade times it perfection and balls run to square leg
21:37
GT 7/1 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Shubman Gill on strike
0.1 Chameera to Gill,4LB,Short ball, on leg stump, hits the pads, runs down to fine leg
0.2Chameera to Gill, no run
0.3Chameera to Gill,WICKET!! CAUGHT!!Comes down the track, full ball, tries to hit it only to endup toHooda at covers.
Vijay Shankar at three
0.4Chameera to Shankar, wide
0.4Chameera to Shankar, no run
0.5Chameera to Shankar, no run, quick bouncer aimed at head, Shankar was clueles
0.6Chameera to Shankar, 2 runs
21:36
We are back as GT openers make their out to middle. LSG fielders led by KL Rahul takes on the field.
21:25
After Mohmmed Shami scythed through the top order of the LSG. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni stood the test of GT's bowler and ended their innings with a late flourish at the end. We'll back for live coverage. Stay tuned.
21:16
LSG 158/6 after 20 overs
Varun Aaron to bowl last over, Ayush Badoni is on strike
19.1 Aaron to Badoni, 1 run
19.2Aaron to Krunal, wide
19.2Aaron to Krunal,FOUR!!Length ball, Krunal hoicks it over cow corner Miller looks to cut it but ball crosses the boundary.
19.3Aaron to Krunal, 1 run
19.4Aaron to Badoni,CAUGHT!!Full length ball around off, looks to muscle it over long on boundary but only manages it till mid-off. Hardik Pandya takes it cleanly.
Dushmantha Chameera walks out to bat
19.5Aaron to Chameera, 1 run
19.6Aaron to Krunal, 1 run
21:10
LSG 149/5 after 19 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Krunal on strike
18.1 Ferguson to Krunal, 1 run
18.2Ferguson to Badoni, inside egde to Wade, as Krunal looks for single, Wade throws it back to bowler, Krunal dives and is SAFE.
18.3Ferguson to Badoni, 1 run
18.4Ferguson to Krunal, 1 run
18.5Ferguson to Badoni,SIX!!Short ball, Badoni creams it over square leg boundary. 50 FOR BADONI
18.6Ferguson to Badoni, 1 run
21:04
LSG 139/5 after 18 overs
M. Shami comes back to bowl his last over, Krunal on strike.
17.1 Shami to Krunal, 1 run
17.2 Shami to Badoni, 1 run, DROPPED! Badoni squeezes it to deep point, Lockie runs in, dives and ball comes out as he hit the ground
17.3Shami to Krunal,FOUR!!Short length, ball rushed to Krunal, who just top edges it to fine leg boundary
17.4Shami to Krunal,FOUR!!Attempted yorker, Krunal dispatches it to long off, poses for photographers.
17.5Shami to Krunal, 1 run.
17.6Shami to Badoni,FOUR!!Attempeted yorker turns into low full toss, Badoni hits it behind square leg
21:00
LSG 124/5 after 17 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back, Badoni on strike
16.1 Ferguson to Badoni, 1 run
16.2 Ferguson to Krunal, no run
16.3Ferguson to Krunal, 2 runs
16.4Ferguson to Krunal, 1 run
16.5Ferguson to Badoni, no run
16.6Ferguson to Badoni,FOUR!!Good length outside off stump, Badoni connects it over long on.
20:51
LSG 116/5 after 16 overs
We are back after time out.
Rashid Khan to bowl, Badoni on strike.
15.1 Khan toBadoni, no run
15.2Khan to Badoni, no run
15.3Khan to Badoni,SIX!!Full length on leg stump, slog sweeps it over legside boundary.
15.4Khan to Badoni, 1 run
15.5Khan to Hooda,HIT HIM IN FRONT!! RASHID APPEALS!! GT HAVE GONE UPSTAIRS FOR THE REVIEW.Good length ball, hitting him on middle. Three reds.OUT!! LBW!
Krunal Pandya new batter
15.6Khan to Krunal, no run
20:46
LSG 109/4 after 15 overs
Hardik Pandya comes back, Badoni on strike
14.1 Hardik to Badoni,SIX!!Full length, sits on his knees, muscles it over cow corner boundary
14.2Hardik to Badoni,FOUR!!Moves to outside off stump, good length, scoops it over fine leg.
14.3Hardik to Badoni,FOUR!!Fullish, opens the face, as ball runs to third man boundary.
14.4Hardik to Badoni, 1 run
14.5Hardik to Hooda, no run
14.6Hardik to Hooda,FOUR!!Full length on sixth stump, launches it over backward point while on his knee.
20:42
LSG 90/4 after 14 overs
Rashid Khan to bowl,Deepak Hooda on strike
13.1 Khan to Hooda,SIX!! Full on leg stump,Sits on on knee and dispatches it over cow corner
13.2Khan to Hooda, 1 run, FIFTY FOR DEEPAK HOODA
13.3Khan to Badoni, 1 run
13.4Khan to Hooda, no run
13.5Khan to Hooda, 1 run
13.6Khan to Badoni, 1 run
20:37
LSG 80/4 after 13 overs
Varun Aaron comes back, Hooda on strike
12.1 Aaron to Hooda,FOUR!!Short ball, makes room, lofts it to points as the fielder dives to save, ball runs to boundary
12.2 Aaron to Hooda,SIX!!Short ball, Hooda has NAILED IT!! Hangs back, pulls it to fine leg for a huge six.
12.3Aaron to Hooda, 1 run.
12.4Aaron to Badoni, 1 run
12.5Aaron to Hooda,FOUR!!Full length on offstump, crunched it down the ground.
12.6Aaron to Hooda, 1 run
20:33
LSG 63/4 after 12 overs
Rashid Khan to bowl, Deepak Hooda on strike
11.1 Khan to Hooda, 1 run
11.2 Khan to Badoni, no run
11.3Khan to Badoni, 1run,hit full on pads, he has gloved it.REVIEW LOST for GT.
11.4Khan to Hooda, 1 run
11.5 Khan to Badoni, no run
1.6 Khan to Badoni, 2 runs
20:28
LSG 58/4 after 11 overs
Hardik Pandya to bowl, Deepak Hooda on strike.
10.1 Hardik to Hooda,FOUR!!Short ball on fifth stump, hangs back, pulls it straight towards long on
10.2 Hardik to Hooda, no run
10.3 Hardik to Hooda,FOUR!!Full on middle stump, lofts it over extra cover fielder.
10.4Hardik to Hooda, 1 run
10.5Hardik to Badoni, 1 run
10.6Hardik to Hooda, 1 run
20:24
LSG 47/4 after 10 overs
We're back after time out.
Rashid Khan to bowl, Deepak Hooda on strike
9.1 Khan to Hooda, 1 run
9.2Khan to Badoni, 1 run
9.3Khan to Hooda, 1 run
9.4Khan to Badoni, 1 run
9.5Khan to Hooda, no run
9.6Khan to Hooda, 1 run
20:17
LSG 42/4 after 9 overs
Hardik Pandya to bowl, Ayush Badoni on strike
8.1 Hardik to Badoni, no run
8.2 Hardik to Badoni, no run
8.3Hardik to Badoni, 1 run
8.4Hardik to Hooda,FOUR!!Finally some intent from LSG batters, missed the line,on fifth stump.Hooda cuts it to third man boundary
8.5Hardik to Hooda, no run
8.6Hardik to Hooda, 1 run
20:13
LSG 36/4 after 8 overs
Lockie Ferguson to bowl, Ayush Badoni on strike.
7.1 Ferguson to Badoni, no run
7.2Ferguson to Badoni, 1 run
7.3Ferguson to Hooda, no run
7.4Ferguson to Hooda, 2 runs, short length ball, knocked towards square leg.
7.5Ferguson to Hooda, no run, full length ball, falls short of Rahul Tewatia at point
7.6Ferguson to Hooda, no run
20:08
LSG 33/4 after 7 overs
Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl, Ayush Badoni on strike. (Hardik Pandya last bowled against Afghanistan in T20 WC)
6.1 Hardik to Badoni, no run
6.2 Hardik to Badoni, 1 run
6.3Hardik to Hooda, no run.
6.4Hardik to Hooda, no run
6.5Hardik to Hooda, no run, play and miss, full length, comes back in and kept low
6.6 Hardik to Hooda, no run
20:02
LSG 32/4 after 6 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl, Deepak Hooda on strike.
5.1 Ferguson to Hooda, no run
5.2 Ferguson to Hooda, no run, sent back
5.3 Ferguson to Hooda, 1 run
5.4 Ferguson to Badoni, no run
5.5 Ferguson to Badoni, wide, down the leg, Wade keeps it
5.5 Ferguson to Badoni, 1 run
5.6 Ferguson to Hooda, no run
19:57
LSG 29/4 after 5 overs
M. Shami to bowl, Deepak Hood on strike.
4.1 Shami to Hooda, no run
4.2 Shami to Hooda, 3 runs, Full length, clipped towards mid-on.
4.3Shami to Pandey,OUT!! BOWLED'EM!!Fullish one, another one bites the dust, Pandey had no clue as ball hits the top of off stump.
Ayush Badoni walks in at 29/4
4.4Shami to Badoni, no run
4.5Shami to Badoni, no run.
4.6Shami to Badoni, no run
19:49
LSG 26/3 after 4 overs.
Varun Aaron to bowl, Manish Pandey on strike.
3.1 Aaron to Pandey, wide
3.1 Aaron to Pandey, 1 run, well fielded by Vijay Shankar who dives at covers to stop.
3.2Aaron to Lewis,FOUR!!Knuckle, full on off stump, Lewis, just guides it to behind point
3.3Aaron to Lewis,OUT!! CAUGHT!! BRILLIANT CATCH!!Back of the length ball, Lewis tries to muscle it, Gill takes a brilliant catch while running backward.
Deepak Hooda new batter
3.4Aaron to Hooda, 1 run.
3.5Aaron to Pandey,FOUR!!Full length on middle stump, just knocks it to mid-on, misfielded by Hardik Pandya here, ball runs to the boundary
3.6Aaron to Pandey, wide
3.6Aaron to Pandey, no run
19:44
LSG 14/2 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, QDK on strike
2.1 Shami to QDK,FOUR!! Good length, slashes at it, Lockie misfields at third man.
2.2 Shami to QDK, no run.
2.3Shami to QDK,OUT!! BOWLED!!Cut him in half, good length ball, comes in late with pace, QDK had no clue.SHAMI BOWLING A DREAM SPELL HERE.
Manish Pandey walks in at 4.
2.4Shami to Pandey, 1 run.
2.5Shami to Lewis, no run.
2.6Shami to Lewis, no run
19:42
LSG 9/1 after 2 overs
Varun Aaron to bowl, QDK on strike.
1.1 Aaron to QDK, no run.
1.2 Aaron to QDK, 1 run.
1.3 Aaron to Lewis,FOUR!!outside leg stump, length ball, Lewis pulls it to fine leg.
1.4 Aaron to Lewis, 1 run
1.5 Aaron to QDK, no run.
1.6 Aaron to QDK, 1 run
19:16
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players led by Hardik Pandya are on the field. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock make their to the middle. We are all in readiness for the march to begin.
19:03
Teams
Gujarat TItans:Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
18:56
Toss
GT captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
18:40
And here's where the Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable side
A team comprising many all-rounders allows them to bat deep and give KL Rahul the luxury to choose from many bowling options. The squad is a perfect mix of the exuberance of youth and the experience of rear guards.
18:40
Here's what the Gujarat Titans' strengths look like
With a bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami & Lockie Ferguson. The team stacks a good chance of demolishing any batting line-up.
18:37
It's the start of a new rivalry between the two new teams in Match 4 of the IPL
The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm today!
