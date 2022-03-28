IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: GT wins the toss and elects to bowl first

DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 4 between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
  • 19:03

    Teams

    Gujarat TItans:Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

    Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 18:56

    Toss

    GT captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

  • 18:40

    And here's where the Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable side

    A team comprising many all-rounders allows them to bat deep and give KL Rahul the luxury to choose from many bowling options. The squad is a perfect mix of the exuberance of youth and the experience of rear guards.

  • 18:40

    Here's what the Gujarat Titans' strengths look like

    With a bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami & Lockie Ferguson. The team stacks a good chance of demolishing any batting line-up.

  • 18:37

    It's the start of a new rivalry between the two new teams in Match 4 of the IPL

    The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm today!