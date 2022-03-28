IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: GT wins the toss and elects to bowl first
IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: GT wins the toss and elects to bowl first
updated: Mar 28 2022, 19:09 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 4 between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
19:03
Teams
Gujarat TItans:Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
18:56
Toss
GT captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
18:40
And here's where the Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable side
A team comprising many all-rounders allows them to bat deep and give KL Rahul the luxury to choose from many bowling options. The squad is a perfect mix of the exuberance of youth and the experience of rear guards.
18:40
Here's what the Gujarat Titans' strengths look like
With a bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami & Lockie Ferguson. The team stacks a good chance of demolishing any batting line-up.
18:37
It's the start of a new rivalry between the two new teams in Match 4 of the IPL
The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm today!
Teams
Gujarat TItans:Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
GT captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
And here's where the Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable side
A team comprising many all-rounders allows them to bat deep and give KL Rahul the luxury to choose from many bowling options. The squad is a perfect mix of the exuberance of youth and the experience of rear guards.
Here's what the Gujarat Titans' strengths look like
With a bowling attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami & Lockie Ferguson. The team stacks a good chance of demolishing any batting line-up.
It's the start of a new rivalry between the two new teams in Match 4 of the IPL
The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm today!