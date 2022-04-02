IPL 2022: KKR beat PBKS by 6 wickets

Batting first, Punjab were all out for 137 in 18.2 overs with Umesh Yadav taking 4 for 23

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2022, 05:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 05:34 ist
In reply, KKR knocked off the runs in 14.3 overs with Russell smashing 70 off 31 balls with two fours and eight sixes. Credit: PTI Photo

Umesh Yadav's four wickets and Andre Russell's unbeaten half-century ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Umesh Yadav's four wickets and Andre Russell's unbeaten half-century ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 137 all out in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23, Tim Southee 2/36).

KKR 141 for 4 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 70 no off 31 balls). KKR won by 6 wickets.

