IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: KKR opt to bat
updated: May 14 2022, 19:11 ist
The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to keep themselves in the race to the play-offs, which is getting trickier with every passing match. The match will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune.
19:11
Shreyas Iyer is playing his 100th match in the IPL tonight.
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
KKR won the toss and chose to bat first
18:52
Smarting from four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort out their bowling issues when they face an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders, as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-offs race on Saturday.
