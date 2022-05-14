IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: Southee sends Rahul Tripathi back in the dug out, SRH are 2 down
updated: May 14 2022, 22:30 ist
The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to keep themselves in the race to the play-offs, which is getting trickier with every passing match. The match will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune.
22:27
SRH 68/2 after 11 overs
Markram is on strike, Narine to bowl.
10.1Narine to Markram, no run, carrom ball, on length, outside off, misses
10.2 Narine to Markram, no run, length ball on stumps, punched to cover
10.3Narine to Markam, no run, quick, on a good length, punched back
10.4Narine to Markam, fuller on middle, carrom ball, looks to play it on side, edge to point
10.5Narine to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on pads, steered to mid wicket
10.6Narine to Markram, 1 run
22:22
SRH 65/2 after 10 overs
Markram is on strike, Russell to bowl.
9.1Russell to Markram, 2 runs, back of a length around off, punched to deep exta cover
9.2Russell to Markram, 1 run, length ball, outside off, driven to long-off
9.3Russell to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, defended
9.4Russell to Sharma,FOUR! Short on middle, pulls it along the ground infront of deep square leg
9.5Russell to Sharma, 1 run, very full around off, jammed out to deep cover
9.6Russell to Markram, 1 run
22:18
SRH 57/2 after 9 overs
Rahul is on strike, Southee to bowl.
8.1Southee to Rahul, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
8.2Southee to Rahul,OUT! Caught and bowled! length ball on middle and off, drills it back toSouthee, who holds on to it.
Here's Markram.
8.3Southee to Markram, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back
8.4Southee to Markram, 1 run
8.5Southee to Sharma, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
8.6Southee to Markram, 1 run
22:10
SRH 54/1 after 8 overs
Rahul is on strike, Narine to bowl.
7.1Narine to Rahul, 2 runs
7.2Narine to Rahul, 1 run, short and wide, dragged to long-on
7.3Narine to Sharma,SIX! Fuller on the stumps, smashes it over long-on
7.4Narine to Sharma,SIX!! Length ball on the stumps, again smashes it over long-on, goes down on one knee.
7.5Narine to Sharma, 1 run, length ball angled on pads, worked to short fine leg
7.6Narine to Rahul, 1 run
22:06
SRH 37/1 after 7 overs
Sharma is on strike, Varun to bowl.
6.1 Varun to Sharma, no run, length ball on pads, pushed back
6.2Varun to Sharma, 1 run, fuller and straight on off, pushed to long-off
6.3Varun to Rahul,FOUR!! Full toss around off, drills it down the ground
6.4Varun to Rahul, no run, fuller around off, pushed to point
6.5Varun to Rahul, 1 run, fired in on pads, tucked to square leg
6.6Varun to Sharma, no run
22:00
SRH 31/1 after 6 overs
Kane is on strike, Russell to bowl
5.1Russell to Kane, no run, length ball, hint of shape in, on off stump, taps it behind the stumps
5.2Russell to Kane,OUT! Bowled'im! Moves outside off to ramp it, and the ball in on a good length, and hits top of off.
Here's Rahul Tripathi.
5.3Russell to Rahul, wide
5.3Russell to Rahul, no run, back of a length, comes down, punched to mid-off
5.4Russell to Rahul, no run, slower one, full on middle, pushed to mid-wicket, near run out at batting end
5.5Russell to Rahul, no run, Fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid-on
5.6Russell to Rahul, no run
21:55
SRH 30/0 after 5 overs
Kane is on strike,Umesh to bowl.
4.1 Umesh to Kane,no run, short ball outside off, drags it short of mid-wicket
4.2Umesh to Kane,1 run
4.3Umesh to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length around off, tapped to point
4.4Umesh to Kane, no run, half-volley outside off, squeezes it to cover
4.5Umesh to Kane, no run, short ball outside off, slashes and misses
4.6Umesh to Kane, 1 run
21:51
SRH 27/0 after 4 overs
Sharma is on strike, Narine to bowl
3.1Narine to Sharma,FOUR!! length ball around off, lofted straight down the ground
3.2Narine to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
3.3Narine to Kane, 1 run, length ball worked on the on side
3.4Narine to Sharma, 2 runs, full on leg stump, makes room and chips it to long-off
3.5Narine to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, jabs it to short cover
3.6Narine to Sharma, 2 runs
21:47
SRH 17/0 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Kane is on strike,
2.1Umesh to Kane, no run, back of a length, around off, beaten.
2.2Umesh to Kane, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third
2.3Umesh to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on hips. tucked to deep square
2.4Umesh to Kane, no run, full toss on middle, hits back to Umesh, who drops it.
2.5Umesh to Kane,FOUR!! Slower one,back of a length, pulled to square leg
2.6Umesh to Kane, no run
21:43
SRH 11/0 after 2 overs
Sharma is on strike, Southee to bowl.
1.1 Southee to Sharma, FOUR! Length ball around off, punched through extra cover
1.2Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball around off this time, punches it back
1.3Southee to Sharma, fuller this time, angling in, chips it to mid-on, falls short on Russell.
1.4Southee to Kane, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third
1.5Southee to Sharma,FOUR! Length ball wide outside off, slashes it past point
1.6Southee to Sharma, no run
21:37
SRH 1/0 after 1 over.
Umesh to start for KKR, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1Umesh to Sharma, no run, back of a length, around off, pushed to cover
0.2Umesh to Sharma, no run, back of a length, around off, pushed to cover
0.3Umesh to Sharma, 1 run, short of length, steered to third
0.4Umesh to Kane, no run, length ball around middle pushed back
0.5Umesh to Kane, no run
0.6Umesh to Kane, no run
21:36
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:16
KKR 177/6 after 20 overs
Russell is on strike,Sundar to bowl.
19.1 Sundar to Russell, 1 run, fired full outside off, slaps it to long-on
19.2Sundar to Narine, 1 run, flat, on length, outside leg stump, makes room and slaps to deep mid-wicket
19.3Sundar to Russell,SIX!! Full toss on off stump, banged away over deep mid-wicket
19.4Sundar to Russell, no run, fired in, yorker on off stump, jammed out to long-off, does not run
19.5Sundar to Russell,SIX!! Low full toss around off stump, goes on one knee and pumps it over deep mid-wicket.
19.6Sundar to Russell,SIX!! Three in the last over. around the wicket, full toss and this time muscles it wide of long-on
21:09
KKR 157/6 after 19 overs
Sam is on strike,Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
18.1 Bhuvneshwar to Sam,1 leg bye
18.2Bhuvneshwar to Russell, 2 runs, around the wicket, very full wide outside off, drills it to deep extra cover
18.3Bhuvneshwar to Russell, wide
18.3Bhuvneshwar to Russell, no run, yorker around leg stump, clears the front leg, for a swing, misses.
18.4Bhuvneshwar to Russell, wide
18.4Bhuvneshwar to Russell, 1 run, yorker, on leg stump, chips it to deep mid wicket
18.5Bhuvneshwar to Sam,OUT! Caught! Slower one, length ball outside off, deceives and he chips it, Williamson, atcover.
Here's Narine.
18.6Bhuvneshwar to Narine, no run
21:04
KKR 151/5 after 18 overs
Sam is on strike, Natarajan to bowl.
17.1 Natarajan to Sam, 1 run, Full on middle and leg, shuffles to sweep it, the ball might have hit the pads,SRH goes for a review! He has gloved it.
17.2Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, short ball on the stumps, slaps it very hard on one bounce to deep square leg
17.3Natarajan to Sam, no run, yorker outside leg stump, beaten.
17.4Natarajan to Sam,SIX! Very full outside off, makes room, and drills it over mid-off for a six
17.5Natarajan to Sam, 1 run, Short ball on the stumps, pulled to square leg
17.6Natarajan to Russell, no run
20:57
KKR 142/5 after 17 overs
Russell is on strike,Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
16.1 Bhuvneshwar to Russell,FOUR!! Low full toss outside leg, flicks it to square leg
16.2Bhuvneshwar to Russell, no run, Full, slow and wide outside off, swing and a miss
16.3Bhuvneshwar to Russell, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, jammed to long-on
16.4Bhuvneshwar to Sam, wide
16.4Bhuvneshwar to Sam, 2 runs
16.5Bhuvneshwar to Sam, 1 run, length ball, wide outside off, slaps it to long-off.
16.6Bhuvneshwar to Russell,FOUR!! Full toss on leg stump, pumps it to deep mid-wicket
20:52
KKR 129/5 after 16 overs
Sam is on strike,Umran to bowl.
15.1 Umran to Sam, no run
15.2Umran to Sam,FOUR!! Short and wide outside off, slaps it over extra cover
15.3Umran to Sam,FOUR!! Full, outside off, drills it straight down the ground
15.4Umran to Sam, 1 run, Fuller on the stump, pushed to long-off.
15.5Umran to Russell, no run
15.6Umran to Russell, 1 run
20:46
KKR 119/5 after 15 overs
Russell is on strike,Natarajan to bowl.
14.1 Natarajan toRussell, 1 run, low full toss on middle and leg, pumps it to long on, slips as he's nearing the crease, He's in.
14.2Natarajan to Sam, 1 run, very full around off, goes on one knee, sweeps it to fine leg
14.3Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, Low full toss, around leg stump, squeezed to mid wicket
14.4Natarajan to Sam, no run, very full on the stumps, hits the toe and bounces over the stumps
14.5Natarajan to Sam, 1 run
14.6Natarajan to Russell,SIX!! Full toss on leg stump, pumps it over mid-wicket
20:41
KKR 109/5 after 14 overs
Russell is on strike,Umran to bowl.
13.1 Umran to Russell,FOUR!! back of a length, wide outside off, slapped wide of mid-off.
13.2Umran to Russell, wide
13.2Umran to Russell, 1 run, Full on middle and leg, swings it to deep mid-wicket.
13.3Umran to Sam, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, steered to third
13.4Umran to Russell, 1 run, back of a length, on the stumps, pulled to mid-wicket
13.5Umran to Sam, no run, Short ball outside off, looks to pull it and beaten.
13.6Umran to Sam, wide
13.6 Umran to Sam, no run
20:36
KKR 100/5 after 13 overs
Sam is on strike, Jansen to bowl.
12.1 Jansen to Sam, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third.
12.2Jansen to Russell, no run, length and wide outside off, angling away, leaves it.
12.3Jansen to Russell, no run, yorker around off stump, jammed back to Jansen.
12.4Jansen to Russell, no run, short ball around leg stump, ducks under it
12.5Jansen to Russell, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
12.6Jansen to Sam, 2 runs
20:27
KKR 96/5 after 12 overs
Rinku is on strike, Natarajan to bowl.
11.1 Natarajan to Rinku,2 runs!! Back of a length, on middle and leg, helps it wide of fine leg
11.2 Natarajan to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball around off, punched through deep extra cover
11.3Natarajan to Rinku, wide
11.3Natarajan to Rinku,OUT! LBW! Umpire takes an eternity to give it out, Yorker on middle stump, Rinku fails to put bat on it, Rinku cannot review this one, he has no time left.
Here's Russell.
11.4Natarajan to Russell, no run, Yorker around off stump, defended.
11.5Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, very full on off stump, pushed to mid-off
11.6Natarajan to Sam, 1 run
20:24
KKR 89/4 after 11 overs
Sam is on strike, Sundar to bowl.
10.1Sundar toSam, no run
10.2Sundar to Sam,FOUR!! length ball around off stump, reverse sweeps it to behind third
10.3Sundar to Sam, 1 run, Fuller on off, comes down and driven to long on
Here's Rinku.
10.4Sundar to Rinku, no run, lenght ball, angling in, fended back to Sundar
10.5Sundar to Rinku, no run
10.6Sundar to Rinku, 1 run
20:17
KKR 83/4 after 10 overs
Sam is on strike, Umran to bowl.
9.1Umran to Sam, no run, back of a length, around off stump, defended.
9.2Umran to Sam, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, under edge to fine leg
9.3Umran to Shreyas, no run, short ball around middle and leg, gets under it to upper cut it, beaten.
9.4Umran to Shreyas,148 KMPH! FOUR!! Fast it comes, Faster it goes!! Full ball on middle and off, punches it back and down the ground
9.5Umran to Shreyas, no run, slower one, length ball on off, taps it back
9.6Umran to Shreyas, OUT! 148 KMPH!! Full on pads, chips it Rahul Tripathi at deep square leg
20:13
KKR 78/3 after 9 overs
Shreyas is on strike, Sundar to bowl.
8.1 Sundar to Shreyas, 1 run.
Here's Sam Billings
8.2Sundar to Sam,1 run, low full toss on middle, pushed to long on
8.3Sundar to Shreyas, 2 runs, fuller outside off, driven to vacant deep extra cover region
8.4Sundar to Shreyas,1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
8.5Sundar to Sam, no run, length ball around off, reverse sweeps it to short third
8.6Sundar to Sam, 1 run
20:05
KKR 72/2 after 8 overs
Rana is on strike, Umran to bowl.
7.1 Umran to Rana, 1 run, back of a length, backs away,Umran follows him and steers it to third
7.2Umran to Rahane, 1 run, 150 KMPH!Full on middle and leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
7.3Umran to Rana,OUT! Caught!! Back of a length, around middle and leg, shuffles to off stump, spoons it to deep backward square leg.
Here's Shreyas.
7.4Umran to Shreyas,FOUR!! length ball around off stump pushes it just wide of point
7.5Umran to Shreyas, 3 runs, touch fuller on middle and leg, a hint of swing in, flicks it to deep mid-wicket
7.6Umran to Rahane,OUT! Short and wide, slashes it to deep point, who takes it right on the boundary.
19:58
KKR 63/1 after 7 overs
It seems like Rahane has got a cramp in his left leg, while completing the run, on the last ball of the previous over. Physio is out. Few pills are popped and Rahane is fit to go.
Rahane is on strike, and Sundar is to bowl.
6.1 Sundar to Rahane, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back
6.2Sundar to Rahane, no run, touch fuller around off, looks to heave, inside edge on pads
6.3Sundar to Rahane, 1 run, short and around off stump, chips it over extra cover.
Rahane is struggling to run.
6.4Sundar to Rana,1 run, Low full toss on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
6.5Sundar to Rahane,SIX! Full outside off takes one step and whacks it over Jansen at long-on
6.6Sundar to Rahane, no run
19:53
KKR 55/1 after 6 overs
Rahane is on strike, Jansen to bowl.
5.1Jansen toRahane,SIX! Length ball on middle and off, creams it over long-on for six
5.2Jansen to Rahane, 2 runs, length ball around middle and leg, worked to deep backward square
5.3Jansen to Rahane, 1 run, back of a length, around off, steered to third
5.4Jansen to Rana,SIX!! Short ball outside off, upper-cut it over the slip.
5.5Jansen to Rana, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
5.6Jansen to Rahane, 1 run
19:48
KKR 38/1 after 5 overs
Rana is on strike, Natarajan to bowl.
4.1Natarajan to Rana,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off, clears the front leg, drills it back past Natarajan and wide of mid-off
4.2Natarajan to Rana,SIX! Touch short this time hangs back andpumps it over long-on for six.
4.3Natarajan to Rana, no run, back of a length, outside off, punches and beaten.
4.4Natarajan to Rana,SIX! back of a length around middle and off, swivels and works it over short fine leg.
4.5Natarajan to Rana, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
4.6Natarajan to Rahane, 1 run
19:44
KKR 20/1 after 4 overs
Rahane is on strike, Jansen to bowl.
3.1Jansen to Rahane, 1 run, lengh ball on middle and off, pushed wide of mid-on
3.2Jansen to Rana, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point
3.3Jansen to Rana, no run, back of a length, around off stump, steered to cover
3.4Jansen to Rana, no run, length ball on off stump, defended
3.5Jansen to Rana, 1 leg bye
3.6Jansen to Rahane, no run
19:40
KKR 18/1 after 3 overs
Rahane is on strike, Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Rahane, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back to bowler
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Rahane, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to extra cover
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Rahane, no run, back of a length, around middle and leg, pushed to mid wicket
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Rahane, 1 run, length ball on off stump, driven to cover
Here's Rana.
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Rana, no run, length ball around off, left alone
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Rana, no run
19:34
KKR 17/1 after 2 overs
Iyer is on strike, Marco Jansen to bowl.
1.1 Jansen to Iyer, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to extra cover
1.2Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, pushed to mid on
1.3Jansen to Rahane,SIX! Short ball around leg stump, pulledover fine leg.
1.4Jansen to Rahane, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to cover
1.5Jansen to Rahane, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, tapped behind the stumps
1.6Jansen to Iyer,OUT! Length ball around off stump, drags it on.
19:27
KKR 8/0 after 1 over
Venkatesh Iyer is on strike, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is to start for SRH.
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 run, back of a length, on pads, nudged to fine leg
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rahane, no run, back of a length, wide outside off, cut and misses
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rahane, wide
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rahane, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rahane, 1 leg bye, length ball on middle, moves to his off side, steered to square leg
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer,FOUR!! Full-on middle and off, driven down the ground
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, wide
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer. 1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:11
Shreyas Iyer is playing his 100th match in the IPL tonight.
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
KKR won the toss and chose to bat first
18:52
Smarting from four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort out their bowling issues when they face an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders, as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-offs race on Saturday.
Smarting from four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort out their bowling issues when they face an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders, as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-offs race on Saturday.