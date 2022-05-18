IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: KL Rahul and de Kock are out in the middle
updated: May 18 2022, 19:58 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 66 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
19:54
LSG 44/0 after 6 overs
KL is on strike, Varun to bowl.
5.1 Varun to KL, no run, quicker on a length around leg, tucked to mid-wicket
5.2Varun to KL, no run, Fuller, flatter around off, makes room and just wide of off stump
5.3Varun to KL,1 run, Fuller on leg stump, pushed wide of mid-wicket
5.4Varun to QDK,FOUR!! Floated on off stump, goes over the off side to cover
5.5Varun to QDK, 1 run, Fuller on middle, pushed wide of bowler
5.6Varun to KL, no run
19:48
LSG 38/0 after 5 overs
QDK is on strike,Umesh to bowl.
4.1 Umesh to QDK, no run, Length ball on middle and leg, walks outside to lap it, ball goes over stumps
4.2Umesh to QDK, 1 run, Back of a length, pulls but this time lacks timing, goes to mid-wicket
4.3Umesh to KL,SIX!! Length ball around off stump,shuffles outside off, scoops it over deep backward square
4.4Umesh to KL, no run, length ball outside off, punched to covers
4.5Umesh to KL,FOUR!! Back of a length, steps away to make room and slaps it wide of mid-off
4.6Umesh to KL, 1 run
19:44
LSG 26/0 after 4 overs
KL is on strike, Narine to bowl.
3.1Narine to KL, 2 runs, floated on middle,turns in and Rahulworked it to the on side
3.2Narine to KL, no run, length ball around middle, pushed to mid-wicket
3.3Narine to KL, 1 run, back of a length around leg stump, punched to square leg
3.4Narine to QDK, no run, Floated around off, pushed to cover
3.5Narine to QDK, 1 run, back of a length around off, clipped to mid-on
3.6Narine to KL, no run
19:39
LSG 22/0 after 3 overs
QDK is on strike, Umesh to bowl.
2.1Umesh to QDK, length ball around off, covers the length and looks to smash it, mistimes it mid-on
2.2Umesh to QDK, 1 run, Length ball angling away outside off, whacks it, top edges it to third,Tomar drops it!
2.3Umesh to KL, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-on
2.4Umesh to KL, no run, back of a length around middle and off, fended off the backfoot
2.5Umesh to KL, 1 run, Length ball outside off, steers it to third
2.6Umesh to QDK,SIX!! Back of a length around off stump, whacks it over deep mid-wicket
19:34
LSG 14/0 after 2 overs
Tim Southee to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1Southee to KL, no run, back of a length around off and middle, tucked to square leg
1.2Southee to KL, 1 run, fuller and angling in, woked to fine leg
1.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full ball, swinging in, on his pads, flicks it away to deep backward square
1.4Southee to QDK, no run, Full around off stump, swinging in, jammed out to Southee
1.5Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, driven to mid-off
1.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
19:29
LSG 8/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, QDK is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to QDK, no run, Full on his leg stump, pushed to mid-wicket
0.2Umesh Yadav to QDK, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep square leg
0.3Umesh Yadav to KL, 1 run, length ball on off stump, nudged to mid-wicket
0.4Umesh Yadav to QDK, 2 runs, length ball around off, drives, and inside edge to square leg
0.5Umesh Yadav to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball on his leg stump, looks to pull, balls hits the glove and fly past keeper
0.6Umesh Yadav to QDK, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:05
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
In all their previousgames, LSG have had a different playerwho stood up when the situationwasn't in their favour. Lately, the bowling has paid off in crunch situations, whether it is Ravi Bishnoifinallypitching the ball at the right spot, Mohsin Khan with his hit-the-deck bowling in the powerplay or Avesh Khan withhis consistent and accurate bowling, picking wickets in the slog overs.
18:32
Here's where KKR's strengths lie
A team that’s coming on the back of two wins, KKR will havetheir tail up when they face LSG. The batting issues have been resolved, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, exuding the confidence at the top.
18:31
Play-off berths are at stake in what is the final league match for both sides
A win for KKR would keep their play-off hopes alive* (subject to other teams' results), while LSG could seal 2nd place with a victory.
18:30
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Match 66 of this IPL!
